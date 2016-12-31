Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

A Q&A with Charles Pessler, the regatta director of the legendary STIR

by David Schmidt, Sail-World USA Editor today at 5:42 pm
St. Thomas International Regatta St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes
Late March is a tough time for many sailors who are based in North America and most of Europe, as spring’s arrival-and the start of sailing season-is more promise than delivery. Region-depending, some yachts are still on the hard, and snow even has the audacity to be actively blanketing front yards, yacht clubs lawns and dinghy parks. In short, there’s a lot of potential for great times with family and friends ahead, but, for now at least, the realistic options for sailing this weekend for most of us likely either involve wetsuits, drysuits and more polypropylene base layers than a ski shop stocks on its shelves, or a plane ticket to a place with blue skies, bathtub-warm water, dependable tradewinds, world-class race-management and plenty of other racing sailors, not to mention great nightlife. If Plan B sounds like the smarter option to you, St. Thomas and the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) offer the best of all worlds, at least from March 24-26, 2017.

Some backstory: In 2010, I was invited to St. Thomas to pen a story about racing IC-24s for SAIL Magazine, where I was working at the time. For anyone not in the know, IC24s are “re-imagined” J/24s which use the same hull form but with an open, Melges24-style ergonomic deck and transom, and which are typically junkyard rescue boats that locals repair and rebuild and race with serious passion and aplomb. My skipper and crew were about-to-graduate high-school sailors who knew exactly how to get the boat around the buoys, usually with the bulk of the fleet safely astern.

St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes
St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes



We enjoyed a great, athletic weekend of banging-out windward-leeward races, as well as a longer “mini-distance” race that took advantage of St. Thomas’ beautiful coastline. This gave me a fantastic opportunity to experience STIR through the eyes of locals, and, dear reader, I can assure you that the optics were just fine.

Still, I couldn’t help but notice the big-boats and multi-hull classes, which looked to be having an equally great time, both on the water and back ashore during the evening parties and concerts. As much fun as the IC24s were, I'll admit to daydreaming a little bit about circumnavigating the island while flying a hull or carrying a full press of sail.

I recently corresponded via email with Charles “Chuck” Pessler, who is serving as the regatta director of the legendary STIR, to learn more about the changes and evolutions that have taken place at the event since my 2010 trip to racing paradise.

What’s new and exciting about this year’s STIR for seasoned Caribbean race veterans?

Two things.

First, we’re seeing a big growth in the large offshore multihull class. Not only in numbers, but also in brands. For example, last year there were exclusively Gunboats. This year, we’ve got a Bieker and H/H, as well as Gunboats. Something exciting is that the owners and crews aboard these vessels are working to create a new rating system.

Two people leading the charge are Grant Matthews and Larry Rosenfeld, who will be racing with Stephen Cucchiaro aboard his Gunboat 60, Flow. Flow won this class at STIR last year. In fact, the class members are meeting at the St. Thomas Yacht Club on Thursday [Ed Note: 23 March, 2017] to discuss the system and refine the rule. They will be using data obtained while racing in STIR, as well as the Heineken Regatta earlier this month and the BVI Spring Regatta next week, to fine tune. They’ve created a phone app that allows them to evaluate the rating while racing.

Secondly, we are hosting the first C&C 30 [One Design] class in the Caribbean. We have four entries. This is a new class and we’re looking forward to seeing this class grow in participation next year.

St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes
St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes



How are your entry numbers shaping up, compared to other years?
What can I say. It’s an off year for all regattas, from Key West to St. Maarten and our numbers are down slightly, too.

What classes are you seeing the concentrations of numbers in? IC24s? 30-footers? Big boats?
Certainly, one of our biggest classes is the IC24. Sailors love One Design racing and the IC24 fleets are local; mostly in the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Large Offshore Multihull class has more than doubled in number this year and we’re hoping for the same result next year.

Beyond this, we have a strong spinnaker class with more asymmetrical. The Jib & Main class is growing too with more performance boats participating, not just cruisers.

There’s been a lot of talk about trying to move away from windward-leeward races to courses with reaching legs, etc. Do you guys have any unusual courses or distance races planned this year?

Windward-leewards are traditional courses for our One Design classes, like the IC24s. But even in this class, we [send] them off on island courses during Friday’s traditional sail to the Charlotte Amalie harbor and back. Then, during the next two days of racing, we run a combination of W-L courses in the morning with island races in the afternoon for them.

For all the island classes, it’s primarily island races, including this year for the C&C 30s. Round-the-island racing, or using islands as marks, is something we can do because the Virgin Islands has something like 50 to 60 islands, cays and rocks. This makes us unique and means that we have a large variety of different racecourse options available to us.

In addition, this is the second year we’re running our Round the Rocks Race. This happens on Thursday [March 23, 2017], the day before STIR begins. This 21-mile circumnavigation of the neighboring island of St. John presents several local knowledge elements.

St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes
St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes



Can you tell me about the kinds of shore-side entertainment that you guys have planned this year?
We’re offering more shore-side family-oriented activities this year. A good example is our daily Beach Party, starting at [1100 hours] There will be games, water toys and a DJ. Families can come enjoy the beach while their other family member or members are out racing.

In addition, we’ve added a Family Fun activity on Saturday from [1600 hours to 1900 hours] at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande. Again, there will be fun and games, plus the new St. Thomas Sailing Center will be bringing one of their boats for the public to see. After this is our signature ‘Party Like a Sailor’ party at Yacht Haven Grande.

All our parties offer a nice mix of reggae and calypso, as well as rock and roll.

St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes
St. Thomas International Regatta © St. Thomas International Regatta / Dean Barnes



Anything else that you’d like to add, for the record, about this year’s STIR?
The U.S. Virgin Islands celebrates its centennial this year or the 100th anniversary of when the U.S. purchased these islands from Denmark. In commemoration, all our boats will be flying the Virgin Islands flag into Charlotte Amalie harbor for Friday’s race [on March 24, 2017]. After finishing, we’ve asked each to sail once along the waterfront bulkhead as a Salute to the Centennial.

Also in commemoration, we will have two Danish Navel training ships, the Thyra and Svanen taking part in both the Round the Rocks race and STIR. These are 1960-built, 60-foot-long, Bermuda-rigged yawls that the Danish Navy uses as part of their officer training.

The Thyra competed in a transatlantic event in 1966, a race from Bermuda to Skagen to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Royal Danish Yacht Club, and finished 12th overall. Since then, these boats participate in only one event annually in Kiel, Germany. They are really excited to race in STIR.

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted on 20 Mar MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images
In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off in wet weather today (Sunday), before clearing to a fine afternoon. The fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running
Posted on 19 Mar New Pacific 52 class makes its debut in San Francisco
The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. Invisible Hand for San Francisco's Frank Slootman replaces his earlier RP63 of the same name. She will soon be joined by a second Cookson build, Bad Pack (Tom Holthus) from the same moulds. A third, RIO 52 is for RIO 100 supermaxi owner Manouch Moshayedi.
Posted on 18 Mar Securely moored to the quay, or cast adrift?
With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. However, when it comes to your insurer, you kind of expect that they’re going to be as bound to you as the standing rigging is to the mast, the ring frames to the hull, or the engine mounts to the runners, and the propellers to the shafts, skegs and cutlass bearings. Whom would you rather be insured with?
Posted on 15 Mar So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted on 6 Mar America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ give first look at the pedaling AC50
Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. The team has been sailing for the previous two days making news headlines after it was revealed in Sail-World.com that the AC50 would become only the second yacht in America's Cup history to use pedal power.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup - Kiwis sign Olympic Cyclist for the Tour de Bermuda
Ttop cyclist Simon van Velthooven, a 2012 Olympic Bronze cycling medallist had been signed by the America's Cup team Emirates Team New Zealand put in a second foiling display on Auckland's Waitemata harbour ahead of the official launching of their AC50 tomorrow. With brighter skies the cycling team took their places on the pedalstals and used leg power to provide the hydraulic pressure necessary to run the AC50's control systems for the foils and wingsail.
Posted on 15 Feb Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves
Here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and Hobart Race Control So on December 29, 2016, after the River Derwent had let just three boats home (Perpetual Loyal, Giacomo and Scallywag, all inside the old race record, she went to sleep for a lot of the day. This made it frustrating for the sailors, some of whom saw the lighter side. So after seeing some of those in Dark & Stormy, here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and HRC
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy
Proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart Well it is now dark and the rain 'storms' have passed, but proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart, the custom Murray 37, Dark & Stormy had a wonderful exchange on the radio. Quite possibly it was co-owner and Navigator Terry Courts on the VHF in the super-frank exchange with Hobart Race Control at around 1928hrs on 29/12/16.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy