Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

A Pacific Yankee Doodle Dandy opening day at Melges 20 Nationals

by Melges 20 today at 4:11 am
2017 Melges 20 National Championship IM20CA - Double Shot Studios
On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak, northerly, morning breeze, only to have that fade into a solid, southwest seabreeze. Knowing the conditions well and despite the solid northerly morning gradient, PRO Anderson Reggio wisely postponed the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship fleet, and settled on a 2 o'clock start on the 'outside' race course to take full advantage of that seabreeze.

Once the wind direction settled into the 200 degree heading, Reggio got the fleet underway to kick off the 2017 National Championship. Judging by the first top mark rounding, it was clear that some Melges 20 teams have upped their game as the majority of the fleet arrived to the first windward mark overlapped. Showing no signs of slowing down from their European Championship victory a few weeks ago, Vladimir's Prosikhin sailing on Russian Bogatyrs took the bullet in the first race, followed by Liam Kilroy on Wildman in second and a very fast Jason Michas on Midnight Blue in third.

2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios
2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios



With the seabreeze hovering in the 9-11kt range, Race Two started clean and making no mistake about his intentions, Drew Freides and his team on Pacific Yankee started at the pin, extending to the left corner to sail a nice port tack angle and lead at the top mark. Behind Freides, a heated battle was underway with Alexis Michas' Midnight Sun, former World Champion John Kilroy on Samba PA TI , Rob Wilber's Cinghiale, Michas and Prosikhin fighting for position in the top group. On the final beat, Daniel Thielman's KUAI legged it out to the right side to snag a nice right shift sneaking into third place, behind Kilroy in second and Freides in first.

2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios
2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios



Teams were grateful for two solid races despite potentially missing out on a marginal morning race in a fading northerly. The forecast for Day Two is for plenty of wind... and rain, but as the Melges 20s have conditions to get up and go, there will be smiles all around rain or shine.

After racing teams were treated to post race cocktails at New York Yacht Club (NYYC) Harbour Court by Melges 20 owners John Bailey and Alexis Michas. There are few vistas more breathtaking than from atop the hill at NYYC, and having the fleet be able to experience this first hand on a beautiful Newport summer evening was very special. Thanks to John and Alexis for making it possible.

Special thanks to goods provided by Farmer Willies Ginger Beer and BoatBrim.

2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios
2017 Melges 20 National Championship © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios



Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Two Races)

1.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 4-1 = 5
2.) John Kilroy, SAMBA PA TI; 5-2 = 7
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 1-7 = 8
4.) Jason Michas, MIDNIGHT BLUE; 3-5 = 8
5.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN; 2-8 = 10

Top Five 2017 Melges World League Results (After Ten Events)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 116 pts.
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 72 pts.
3.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO = 64 pts.
4.) Krzysztof Krempec, MAG TINY = 62 pts.
5.) Rodney Jones, AUDI SUNSHINE COAST; 58 pts.

Top Five 2017 Melges World League, North America Results (After Three Events)

1.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 57 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN = 49 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, CINGHIALE = 46 pts.
2.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 46 pts.
5.) Daniel Thielman, KUAI = 44 pts.

2017 Melges 20 National Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
National Championship Racing

One Design Division


Melges 20


1. 300 North Sails  USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Melges 20 Drew Freides 4 1 5.0


2. 313 North Sails  USA 13131 Samba Pa Ti Melges 20 John Kilroy 5 2 7.0


3. 898   RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 1 7 8.0


4. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 Midnight Blue Melges 20 Jason Michas 3 5 8.0


5. 311 North Sails  USA 311 WILDMAN Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 2 8 10.0


6. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 9 3 12.0


7. 414   USA 414 CINGHIALE Melges 20 Rob Wilber 8 4 12.0


8. 305 Quantum Sails  USA 305 Midnight Sun Audi Melges 20 Alexis Michas 7 6 13.0


9. 250 North Sails  USA 250 OLEANDER Melges 20 James Wilson 6 9 15.0


10. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 12 11 23.0


11. 306 North Sails  USA 306 TALISMAN Melges 20 John Bailey 14 10 24.0


12. 225   USA 225 Flygfisk Melges 20 Tom Kassberg 10 16 26.0


13. 200   JPN 271 Gimlet Melges 20 Tamotsu Aritomo 11 15 26.0


14. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Yurii Morozov 13 13 26.0


15. 308 North Sails  AUS 308 Dark Star Melges 20 John Bacon 15 12 27.0


16. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 BOBSLED Melges 20 Bob Moran 16 14 30.0


17. 227 North Sails  USA 227 KINETIC Melges 20 Bob Hayward 17 17 34.0


18. 196 North Sails  JPN 224 TEMPUS Melges 20 Koji Matsumoto 18 18 36.0

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted today at 4:50 am Multihull madness at Airlie Beach Race Week
Local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division Going into the final day’s racing at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division, three points ahead of George Owens’ Fury Road.
Posted on 17 Aug 2017 U.S. National Championship - Newport Pow Wow
Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all, is the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship hosted by Sail Newport happening on August 17-19. Three days of competitive sailing will take place under the careful management of PRO Anderson Reggio and his legion of local sailing and race committee volunteers.
Posted on 17 Aug Step two for Kialoa II
Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia, and the second major goal for the owners Patrick and Keith Broughton, the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting from Sydney Harbour on December 26, 2017.
Posted on 17 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar with overall Leg Zero victory
Newer teams know they have more work to do, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the progress they made Charlie Enright’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing became the third team to grab a victory from four stages in Leg Zero – a series of pre-race qualifying stages for the next edition of the round-the-world race – as they sneaked ahead of MAPFRE in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE seal overall Leg Zero victory
ast-improving Vestas 11th Hour Racing took the stage win with the shortest Distance to Finish at 0430 UTC. The decision to call a halt to the racing came late on Tuesday night as the stage had become a drifting contest, with the teams making a series of expensive gybes in a bid to find some wind, and latest ETAs predicting that the boats would not reach Lisbon until well into Thursday.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – What the skippers say
What a start to 2017-18 Leg Zero has given us! It's been exciting, intense, frustrating – and a great form guide We had an email a couple of hours ago from Race Control saying that the forecast was no wind at all and they decided to shorten the race which I think is a good decision because this Leg Zero was already becoming quite long and we are looking forward to finish and have a good rest.
Posted on 16 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week – Images and videos by Nic Douglass
No racing but the good times continue. The breeze has been a little bit flighty, but the good times are still taking off I took the opportunity to catch up with two of Australia's best race officials, Ross Wilson and Kevin Wilson, to chat about the event so far, racing yesterday
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted on 16 Aug France annihilates Rolex Fastnet Race competition for a third time
The Royal Ocean Racing's biennial flagship event attracted another record-sized fleet of 362 boats, six more than 2015. As ever the course took the giant fleet west down the English Channel, either side of the prohibited 'traffic separation scheme' zone between Land's End and the Scilly Isles, across the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, four miles off southwest Ireland, back south leaving Bishop Rock and the Scilly Isles to port and then, on past the Lizard, to the finish off Plymouth - in total 605 nautical miles.
Posted on 15 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy