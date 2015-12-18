Please select your home edition
A Few Rays - What is Broad Spectrum Protection?

by Indepthskincare on 19 Apr
3 - What is broad spectrum sunscreen Richard Gladwell
What is Broad Spectrum sunscreen?

Ultraviolet rays (UVA, UVB and UVC) only make up a small proportion of all of the sun’s rays. UVA and UVB sun-rays are however the biggest contributors to skin damage from sun. A Broad Spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVC rays are not significant to skin damage.

Both UVA and UVB rays can cause short and long term damage to the skin. UVA penetrate the skin deeper and are believed to age cells, contributing to wrinkles a longer term effect. UVB have higher energy and are the most responsible for sunburn. UVA rays penetrate through cloud and glass, UVB not so much. And UVB rays are responsible for synthesising Vitamin D in the skin too.

There is much literature on UVA and UVB effects and protection and if you want to dig we suggest you read more at “The American Cancer Society” for a very well written summary. www.cancer.org/cancer/skin-cancer/prevention-and-early-detection/what-is-uv-radiation.html

Related Articles

SPF - Suncreen Protection Factor what this really means
Remember that no matter how strong that screen SPF factor, some burning and damaging sun rays are always getting through When you are in the sun and wearing sunscreen - remember that no matter how strong that screen SPF factor, some burning and damaging sun rays are always getting through. That’s because sunscreens are designed to filter, not completely block the harmful UVA and UVB sun rays that can damage (burn) and dry your skin.
Posted on 18 Dec 2015 Bruce Kendall Windsurfing Olympics - Part 2 – The golden days to Seoul
Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist, windsurfer Bruce Kendall tells how the pro side of the sport unfolded post 1984 Bruce Kendall tells how the professional side of the sport unfolded after his Bronze medal win. After winning the Olympic Bronze medal in Windsurfing at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles the next four years of my windsurfing career was a golden era. It was near the height of the popularity of windsurfing and it was at this time I was offered some great sponsorship / employment opportunities.
Posted on 6 Dec 2015 Bruce Kendall Windsurfing Olympics - Part 1 The course to Los Angeles
Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist, windsurfer Bruce Kendall tells how he was attracted to the sport and his early success As an active international sailing coach people often ask me about the past Olympics and what it took to get there. There were good times and there were many hurdles along the way. Those questions inspired me to write about it, this the first article.
Posted on 28 Oct 2015 Sunscreen - Do you know what SPF actually means?
SPF - Sun Protection Factor - The bigger the number the better right? Read on … SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. It’s meant to be easy to understand but it’s amazing how many people do not know how to apply it once they see it on a label. The bigger the number the better right? Read on …
Posted on 5 Oct 2015
