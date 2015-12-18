A Few Rays - What is Broad Spectrum Protection?
by Indepthskincare on 19 Apr
What is Broad Spectrum sunscreen?
Ultraviolet rays (UVA, UVB and UVC) only make up a small proportion of all of the sun’s rays. UVA and UVB sun-rays are however the biggest contributors to skin damage from sun. A Broad Spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVC rays are not significant to skin damage.
Both UVA and UVB rays can cause short and long term damage to the skin. UVA penetrate the skin deeper and are believed to age cells, contributing to wrinkles a longer term effect. UVB have higher energy and are the most responsible for sunburn. UVA rays penetrate through cloud and glass, UVB not so much. And UVB rays are responsible for synthesising Vitamin D in the skin too.
There is much literature on UVA and UVB effects and protection and if you want to dig we suggest you read more at “The American Cancer Society” for a very well written summary. www.cancer.org/cancer/skin-cancer/prevention-and-early-detection/what-is-uv-radiation.html
