A Few Rays - Go Faster!
by Indepthskincare on 30 Apr
How the right sunscreen can make the boat go faster
Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist and multiple World Champion Bruce Kendall . ..
A good sunscreen is a very necessary part of the sailor’s equipment. When the sunscreen works really well and the sailor using it can do a multi-day regatta without burning or distraction, then that is a piece of equipment worth having.
Good sunscreen:
ü Can be applied before rigging and racing so does not disrupt preparations or sailing
ü Long lasting following application and keeps working hard against sunburn
ü Doesn’t wash off in the spray or during capsize
ü Doesn’t sting eyes so sailor can see properly
ü Face feels great all day every day and sailor focusses on sailing
ü Non greasy once absorbed so sheets stay in good shape and highly effective all regatta
All factors combined allow the sailor to focus on sailing for the entire regatta as distraction coming from sun or sunscreen discomfort in testing sun and water conditions is minimised. The sailor can give a best performance. The boat goes faster!
Learn more click here
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153409