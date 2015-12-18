A Few Rays - Being smart in the sun. Are you?

Please select your home edition
by Indepthskincare on 10 Apr
A high SPF rating means little to the user if the screen rubs or washes off easily in normal competitive, wet or active conditions - look for moisturising sun protection that does not contain water. . ..
“Sunblock” …it’s a name we throw about when talking about sun protection creams. And that’s fine so long as you realise, the product most people call ‘sunblock’ is more accurately described as a ‘sunscreen’.

A sunscreen only filters the suns burning UVB and UVA rays relative to the SPF strength of the product, a sunblock would be complete shade - or stay indoors - so not an option for most. Therefore for most sun ‘ screens' - some rays will get through and provide for some natural tanning and of course the essential vitamin D production will occur in our skin.

Although it is good to always emphasise caution in the sun – most of us would agree some sunshine can be an essential part of any healthy lifestyle and whilst there will always be a balance of how much sun is OK for different individuals – our obvious need as human beings to be outdoors means we need to stay sun smart.

Smart behaviour in the sun is generally agreed to be:

· Limit your time in the sun.

· Wear a hat, and sunglasses while in the sun.

· Wear clothing that helps to shield the skin from the sun – whenever you can.

· Wear sunscreen that is working to true SPF for the entire time skin is exposed - i.e long-lasting.

· Use a sunscreen that remains effective on skin - even when exposed to water, sweat and towelling.

Sailors and sports people often get plenty of exposure to sun, wind and conditions which tend to promote more extreme drying and damaging of skin. To maximise anti-ageing aspects against harsh out door conditions - be on the lookout for a product that offers both moisturising and sun protection – and a product that will ‘go the distance’ to remain effective and true to SPF through challenging conditions.

It's worth noting that a high SPF rating means little to the user if the screen rubs or washes off easily in normal competitive, wet or active conditions - look for moisturising sun protection that does not contain water.

Posted on 5 Oct 2015
