Marine Resource 2016

A Few Rays – can eczema sufferers enjoy the sun too?

by Indepthskincare today at 1:52 am
Eczema manifests in sufferers as irritated, inflamed and sometimes painful skin conditions, often appearing as bright red rashes.

If you suffer with eczema you will most likely be aware of how you best manage your condition, through combinations of managed diet and healthy living. Eczema skin is highly irritable and one of the recommendations for management is to use a good hypoallergenic, soothing moisturiser. So where does this leave suffers who want to get out and enjoy the sunshine – if you have discovered a quality moisturizing sunscreen that is effective at soothing and sun protection, then that is awesome.

If not? … here is a guideline to help your search for a skin friendly solution.

Firstly - avoiding application of sunscreen on eczema prone skin is not always ideal as the sun can exacerbate irritating skin conditions and make things feel worse.

What we need is a screen that is effective and at the same time kind to skin.

So, what is it in sunscreens that irritates skin and eyes? Well it can be a combination of ingredients and whilst everyone is different – there are certain ingredients that can be avoided by using the right products. Avoid preservatives, which are present in most water based screens, and avoid products with surfactants. Both known irritants.

Like all of us, the eczema sufferer wants to apply sunscreen that will not only feel great once applied, it will not irritate and keeps on working hard throughout the day, filtering out harsh UVA and UVB rays during your time out in the sun or on the water.

When seeking sunscreen, look for products that are labelled hypo-allergenic, these products have passed stringent skin irritation tests. And be on the lookout for a sunscreen that both moisturizes and soothes sensitive skin… the best of both worlds.

For those suffering with hyper sensitive skin and avoiding the use of sunscreens, and even avoiding going in the sun itself, it is not hard to see why a hypoallergenic sunscreen with no preservatives, with high-performance SPF Broad Spectrum sun protection would be the answer you might be looking for to give more confidence to enjoy way more quality in-sun time.

Enjoy the sun in moderation and be sun smart.

Learn more ( http://www.indepthskincare.com/afewrays12 )
