Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

A Few Rays – Moisturising, Anti-Aging Action …

by Indepthskincare today at 9:39 am
Afewrays13 Indephskincare .
Consistent moisturising sun protection has an anti-aging action

Out on a boat, sailors are exposed to extreme conditions for their skin. There are UV rays from the sun, hopefully some wind if you are a sailor, and the drying effects from wet and dry cycles during the course of your day.

Plus a sailor can be out there for a long time, especially in the bigger boats going offshore.

Sun protection is a definite must do and part of that protection is great sunscreen. A moisturising sunscreen is helping the skin feel great during the whole time. Wearing such a moisturising sunscreen is especially felt by the sailor as they return to the beach and their face in particular feels comfortable and just great.

A lot of moisturisers act by conditioning the skin and allowing hydration of the skin from inside-out. A sunscreen with an effective moisturising base allows this self-hydration to occur as well as protecting from the UV rays coming from the sun.

Over time, consistent use of both an excellent moisturiser combined with high performance broad spectrum sun protection amounts to an effective anti-aging action. If you can prevent damage by the harsh conditions sailing presents, the skin will be less likely to ‘age’ in appearance.

And all the time the moisturising helps to keep your skin feeling great.

Learn more click here
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to the beautiful Madeira Islands
12 two-man teams will compete in the first stage of their 2017 season, which will continue throughout the year. Alongside the main GC32 Stadium Racing action, for the first time in the Series' history, the Flying Phantom Series will take flight as part of the on-water line-up, promising a festival of foiling for locals and tourists that is not to be missed.
Posted today at 1:08 pm Kiel Week - What a difference a day makes
After opening day was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a seven - nine knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast.
Posted today at 3:37 am Optimist World Championship 2017 breaks record to welcome 280 sailors
The event has now confirmed participation of a total of 62 sailing nations with 280 sailors, a record-breaking landmark Thailand has been selected to host the Optimist World Championship 2017, and the event has now confirmed the participation of a total of 62 sailing nations with 280 sailors, a record-breaking landmark for this world stage event. Each country will send their most skilled Optimist sailors to race as national representatives to compete in the waters off Pattaya Beach.
Posted on 22 Jun Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series – It's a difficult day for Azzurra
Winners of the day’s races were Quantum and Ran, who is currently at the lead of the event’s provisional scoreboard The Swedish team aboard Ran again showed their excellent boat speed sailing downwind and got to the first gate head to head with Azzurra. Ran managed to inch past and take the lead. Azzurra was right behind, then at the final top mark chose to split off with a gybe set.
Posted on 22 Jun Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day at Kiel Week
The Germans won two of their three qualifying races today and sit two points in front of the Olympic silver medallists New Zealanders are also faring well in the Men’s 49er, with Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey holding the lead after six races in the 49er fleet. Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are on the same points as the leaders, while the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel, move up to third overall.
Posted on 22 Jun Para World Sailing Championships – What a difference a day makes
Only the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, One Person Keelboat, managed to sail, and they completed one race in variable 5-16 knot The day had a bit of everything. There were grey skies, heavy showers and no breeze in the morning. Moving into the afternoon, a sudden sunny spell was coupled with a heavy breeze, gusting up to 25 knots. The breeze declined as the afternoon played out before dropping off completely and bringing another rain shower to put an end to the day.
Posted on 22 Jun Interviews from final day of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup
Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish! Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish!
Posted on 22 Jun Rán Racing on top of 52 Super Series Roller Coaster
On day one the defending 2016 champions Quantum Racing finished rock bottom of the leaderboard, counting maximum points Today, in perfect conditions it was the turn of the world champions Platoon to have an unfortunate taste of life down in the nether regions of the fleet.
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America´s Cup – Wrap-up
No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from certain triumph in the last seconds No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from almost certain triumph in the last seconds of the last race by a determined British team, and Bermuda emerged as the new darlings of sailing.
Posted on 22 Jun Extreme Sailing Series sailors outshine in RedBull Youth America's Cup
Land Rover BAR Academy squad pulled off a dramatic last gasp victory to beat New Zealand and Switzerland to the title. The Brits were not the only squad showcasing their prowess and finely-tuned skills on the Great Sound in Bermuda. The two other podium finishers also featured faces who at various times have competed in the Extreme Sailing Series.
Posted on 22 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy