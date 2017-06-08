Please select your home edition
A Few Rays – Moisturising, Anti-Aging Action

Consistent moisturising sun protection has an anti-aging action

Out on a boat, sailors are exposed to extreme conditions for their skin. There are UV rays from the sun, hopefully some wind if you are a sailor, and the drying effects from wet and dry cycles during the course of your day.

Plus a sailor can be out there for a long time, especially in the bigger boats going offshore.

Sun protection is a definite must do and part of that protection is great sunscreen. A moisturising sunscreen is helping the skin feel great during the whole time. Wearing such a moisturising sunscreen is especially felt by the sailor as they return to the beach and their face in particular feels comfortable and just great.

A lot of moisturisers act by conditioning the skin and allowing hydration of the skin from inside-out. A sunscreen with an effective moisturising base allows this self-hydration to occur as well as protecting from the UV rays coming from the sun.

Over time, consistent use of both an excellent moisturiser combined with high performance broad spectrum sun protection amounts to an effective anti-aging action. If you can prevent damage by the harsh conditions sailing presents, the skin will be less likely to ‘age’ in appearance.

And all the time the moisturising helps to keep your skin feeling great.

Lendy Ltd announced as new title sponsor of Cowes Week
Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week Cowes Week, now bearing the official title Lendy Cowes Week, is one of the world’s best-known sailing regattas with a rich heritage dating back to 1826. The announcement of a new sponsorship agreement for the event was made this morning in Cowes, where the new official event logo was unveiled. This heralds a new and exciting phase in the regatta’s continuing evolution.
Posted on 7 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun Nicolas Lunven wins first stage of La Solitaire Urgo Le Figaro
The 36 year old from Vannes, Brittany took 2 days 07 hrs 31 m 16 seconds to complete the course. The 36 year old from Vannes, Brittany who last won the race overall in 2009 took 2 days 07 hrs 31 m 16 seconds to complete the course from Bordeaux (Pauillac) to Gijon, a theoretical distance of 420 miles.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun Olympic rivalry renewed in World Cup Series Final Santander
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) will face off against silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL) The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.
Posted on 6 Jun Rolex China Sea Race - Famous Classic Yacht Dorade Takes on Asia
In 2015 Dorade completed a campaign retracing the steps of all the major ocean races that the boat had won in the 1930s The 12th entry for 29th edition of the Rolex China Sea Race has been received - from the famous classic yacht Dorade. The China Sea Race was established in 1962 with five yachts racing from Hong Kong to Corrigedor, Philippines. The winner was C.F. Von Sydow’s on his yacht Reverie a 40’ foot classic Yawl designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1957. Now comes another S&S - Dorade.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose
If you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis In this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR are easy beats So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.
Posted on 5 Jun Leading experts appointed to World Sailing's Sustainability Commission
International federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors, Golding will lead a group of independent experts, thought leaders and distinguished sailors. Each member of the Sustainability Commission has a common passion and desire to drive sustainability within sailing and the marine industry forward.
Posted on 5 Jun
