88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!
by Dominic Jackson today at 5:22 am
The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday morning with the boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The Stonehaven Cup regatta has a reputation for close finishes and the 2017 event was no different, with the results once again being decided in the last leg of the last race!
Winning crew of C160 "Mollie G" - 88th Stonehaven Cup Dominic Jackson
Mollie G, sailed by Nelson Dean, Patrick Walby and Tara Cartlidge, went into the last race one point behind RBYC's C183 John Akhurst, being sailed by the all-female crew of Clare Carew, Darcey Holmes and Rosie Murray. The crew of Mollie G needed to beat John Akhurst in the final race by two places for an outright win. A dramatic wind shift at the final mark favoured the crew of Molly G allowing them to pass John Akhurst as they approached the mark, to finish second behind C167 Emma raced by Eliza Ewart, Lallie Leckey and Sara Ingram of the RBYC Junior program, and John Akhurst close behind in third.
With seven exhausting races completed, the overall results after the final race finished in a tie between Mollie G and John Akhurst, with both boats on the same score, as well as the same results across the series, each having three firsts, two seconds and two thirds. It then came down to the last race, where Mollie G finished ahead of John Akhurst and was awarded overall victory.
While one crew gets their name on the coveted Stonehaven Cup, all crews in this regatta are winners. As the oldest youth sailing regatta in the country, teenagers from all over Australia have learned new kills and self-confidence for ninety years and have made friendships that last a lifetime. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta sailed on the sparkling waters of Port Phillip Bay, delivered for the entire contingent of young sailors once again.
The weather was kind all week for the regatta, with light winds building in the afternoons. On several days the sometimes extreme heat made it tough for the sailors but they all handled the conditions well and put in some excellent performances.
In total, 15 boats from three clubs, RBYC, RMYS and King Island BC in Tasmania competed in this year’s event. The regatta has boasted some very close and exciting racing over the five days with nine races, including two invitation races at the beginning of the week.
RO Andrew Gluth said that the event was a great success and that a big thank you goes to all the race management crews for “making it easy” for him. Congratulations to Regatta Director Ray Smith and the rest of the parent and volunteer team from the various clubs for helping run another fabulous Stonehaven Cup regatta.
Overall Results - 88th Stonehaven Cup 2017
|
|
Race Number
|
Points
|
|
Pl
|
Name
|
Boat
|
Sail
Num
|
Club
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
Total
Points
|
Net
Points
|
|
1
|
DEAN, Nelson
WALBY, Patrick
CARTLIDGE, Tara
|
Mollie G
|
160
|
RMYS
|
1
|
1
|
(3)
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
13
|
10
|
|
2
|
CAREW, Clare
HOLMES, Darcey
MURRAY, Rosie
|
John Akhurst
|
183
|
RBYC
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
(3)
|
3
|
13
|
10
|
|
3
|
EWART, Eliza
LECKEY, Lallie
INGRAM, Sara
|
Emma
|
167
|
RBYC
|
3
|
5
|
(8)
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
26
|
18
|
|
4
|
PRITCHARD, Aidan
BLADEN, Max
MCCULLOUGH, Heath
|
Lyla
|
189
|
RBYC
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
(6)
|
5
|
30
|
24
|
|
5
|
RUSH, Connor
COLE, Maddie
RUSH, Cooper
|
Aussie II
|
T162
|
KIBC
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
(12)
|
44
|
32
|
|
6
|
CAREW, Myles
PEARSON, Jett
GRIFFITH, Dan
|
Jock Sturrock
|
182
|
RBYC
|
(16)
RET
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
51
|
35
|
|
7
|
HENNESSY, Joe
GRIFFITH, Josh
HOLMES, Ben
|
Dorothy Linacre
|
186
|
RBYC
|
7.50
RDG
|
(16)
DNF
|
14
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
4
|
57.50
|
41.50
|
|
8
|
PROVIS, James
STRODE, Oliver
INGRAM, Ryan
|
Jack Guiterrez
|
179
|
RBYC
|
9
|
6
|
4
|
11
|
(13)
|
12
|
7
|
62
|
49
|
|
9
|
SUITS, Steve
LI, Jeffrey
FIELD, Matt
|
Mary-Alice Auxiliary
|
181
|
RBYC
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
(11)
|
10
|
8
|
60
|
49
|
|
10
|
STELLMAKER, Lily
MCLACHLAN, Zoe
MEAD, Brad
|
Pierette
|
T151
|
KIBC
|
12
|
7
|
12
|
8
|
8
|
(13)
|
10
|
70
|
57
|
|
11
|
COLE, Tamara
WALMSLEY, Elodie
WALMSLEY, Louis
|
Kittiwake IV
|
184
|
RBYC
|
8
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
(12)
|
8
|
12
|
70
|
58
|
|
12
|
JOHNSON, Gemma
HILL, Grayce
FISHER, Belinda
|
Mayfly II
|
T163
|
KIBC
|
6
|
12
|
10
|
(16)
DNF
|
9
|
9
|
13
|
75
|
59
|
|
13
|
DAVIS, Sally
PHILLIPS, Timo
GLAUSER-EDWARDS, Nicholas
|
Catani
|
174
|
RMYS
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
13
|
10
|
11
|
(14)
|
78
|
64
|
|
14
|
LEE, Crystal
MCLACHLAN, Brooke
RAFF, Harry
|
Little Leura
|
T150
|
KIBC
|
11
|
14
|
(16)
DNC
|
11
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
92
|
76
|
|
15
|
MOELLER, James
NEBESKI, Adela
DAVEY, Aurora
|
OAM
|
169
|
RMYS
|
13
|
13
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
14
|
(16)
DNC
|
98
|
82
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150965