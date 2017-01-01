Please select your home edition
Festival of Sails 2017

88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!

by Dominic Jackson today at 5:22 am
Winning crew of C160 "Mollie G" - 88th Stonehaven Cup Dominic Jackson
The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday morning with the boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The Stonehaven Cup regatta has a reputation for close finishes and the 2017 event was no different, with the results once again being decided in the last leg of the last race!

Mollie G, sailed by Nelson Dean, Patrick Walby and Tara Cartlidge, went into the last race one point behind RBYC's C183 John Akhurst, being sailed by the all-female crew of Clare Carew, Darcey Holmes and Rosie Murray. The crew of Mollie G needed to beat John Akhurst in the final race by two places for an outright win. A dramatic wind shift at the final mark favoured the crew of Molly G allowing them to pass John Akhurst as they approached the mark, to finish second behind C167 Emma raced by Eliza Ewart, Lallie Leckey and Sara Ingram of the RBYC Junior program, and John Akhurst close behind in third.

With seven exhausting races completed, the overall results after the final race finished in a tie between Mollie G and John Akhurst, with both boats on the same score, as well as the same results across the series, each having three firsts, two seconds and two thirds. It then came down to the last race, where Mollie G finished ahead of John Akhurst and was awarded overall victory.

While one crew gets their name on the coveted Stonehaven Cup, all crews in this regatta are winners. As the oldest youth sailing regatta in the country, teenagers from all over Australia have learned new kills and self-confidence for ninety years and have made friendships that last a lifetime. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta sailed on the sparkling waters of Port Phillip Bay, delivered for the entire contingent of young sailors once again.

The weather was kind all week for the regatta, with light winds building in the afternoons. On several days the sometimes extreme heat made it tough for the sailors but they all handled the conditions well and put in some excellent performances.

In total, 15 boats from three clubs, RBYC, RMYS and King Island BC in Tasmania competed in this year’s event. The regatta has boasted some very close and exciting racing over the five days with nine races, including two invitation races at the beginning of the week.

RO Andrew Gluth said that the event was a great success and that a big thank you goes to all the race management crews for “making it easy” for him. Congratulations to Regatta Director Ray Smith and the rest of the parent and volunteer team from the various clubs for helping run another fabulous Stonehaven Cup regatta.

Overall Results - 88th Stonehaven Cup 2017

 

Race Number

Points

 

Pl

Name

Boat

Sail
Num

Club

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Total
Points

Net
Points

 

1

DEAN, Nelson
WALBY, Patrick
CARTLIDGE, Tara

Mollie G

160

RMYS

1

1

(3)

2

3

1

2

13

10

 

2

CAREW, Clare
HOLMES, Darcey
MURRAY, Rosie

John Akhurst

183

RBYC

2

2

1

1

1

(3)

3

13

10

 

3

EWART, Eliza
LECKEY, Lallie
INGRAM, Sara

Emma

167

RBYC

3

5

(8)

3

2

4

1

26

18

 

4

PRITCHARD, Aidan
BLADEN, Max
MCCULLOUGH, Heath

Lyla

189

RBYC

4

4

2

4

5

(6)

5

30

24

 

5

RUSH, Connor
COLE, Maddie
RUSH, Cooper

Aussie II

T162

KIBC

5

3

6

5

6

7

(12)

44

32

 

6

CAREW, Myles
PEARSON, Jett
GRIFFITH, Dan

Jock Sturrock

182

RBYC

(16)
RET

9

5

6

4

5

6

51

35

 

7

HENNESSY, Joe
GRIFFITH, Josh
HOLMES, Ben

Dorothy Linacre

186

RBYC

7.50
RDG

(16)
DNF

14

7

7

2

4

57.50

41.50

 

8

PROVIS, James
STRODE, Oliver
INGRAM, Ryan

Jack Guiterrez

179

RBYC

9

6

4

11

(13)

12

7

62

49

 

9

SUITS, Steve
LI, Jeffrey
FIELD, Matt

Mary-Alice Auxiliary

181

RBYC

7

8

7

9

(11)

10

8

60

49

 

10

STELLMAKER, Lily
MCLACHLAN, Zoe
MEAD, Brad

Pierette

T151

KIBC

12

7

12

8

8

(13)

10

70

57

 

11

COLE, Tamara
WALMSLEY, Elodie
WALMSLEY, Louis

Kittiwake IV

184

RBYC

8

10

10

10

(12)

8

12

70

58

 

12

JOHNSON, Gemma
HILL, Grayce
FISHER, Belinda

Mayfly II

T163

KIBC

6

12

10

(16)
DNF

9

9

13

75

59

 

13

DAVIS, Sally
PHILLIPS, Timo
GLAUSER-EDWARDS, Nicholas

Catani

174

RMYS

10

11

9

13

10

11

(14)

78

64

 

14

LEE, Crystal
MCLACHLAN, Brooke
RAFF, Harry

Little Leura

T150

KIBC

11

14

(16)
DNC

11

14

15

11

92

76

 

15

MOELLER, James
NEBESKI, Adela
DAVEY, Aurora

OAM

169

RMYS

13

13

13

14

15

14

(16)
DNC

98

82

 

 

Zhik ZKG 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour 13855X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

