88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!

Winning crew of C160 "Mollie G" - 88th Stonehaven Cup Dominic Jackson Winning crew of C160 "Mollie G" - 88th Stonehaven Cup Dominic Jackson

Overall Results - 88th Stonehaven Cup 2017

Race Number Points Pl Name Boat Sail

Num Club 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Total

Points Net

Points 1 DEAN, Nelson

WALBY, Patrick

CARTLIDGE, Tara Mollie G 160 RMYS 1 1 (3) 2 3 1 2 13 10 2 CAREW, Clare

HOLMES, Darcey

MURRAY, Rosie John Akhurst 183 RBYC 2 2 1 1 1 (3) 3 13 10 3 EWART, Eliza

LECKEY, Lallie

INGRAM, Sara Emma 167 RBYC 3 5 (8) 3 2 4 1 26 18 4 PRITCHARD, Aidan

BLADEN, Max

MCCULLOUGH, Heath Lyla 189 RBYC 4 4 2 4 5 (6) 5 30 24 5 RUSH, Connor

COLE, Maddie

RUSH, Cooper Aussie II T162 KIBC 5 3 6 5 6 7 (12) 44 32 6 CAREW, Myles

PEARSON, Jett

GRIFFITH, Dan Jock Sturrock 182 RBYC (16)

RET 9 5 6 4 5 6 51 35 7 HENNESSY, Joe

GRIFFITH, Josh

HOLMES, Ben Dorothy Linacre 186 RBYC 7.50

RDG (16)

DNF 14 7 7 2 4 57.50 41.50 8 PROVIS, James

STRODE, Oliver

INGRAM, Ryan Jack Guiterrez 179 RBYC 9 6 4 11 (13) 12 7 62 49 9 SUITS, Steve

LI, Jeffrey

FIELD, Matt Mary-Alice Auxiliary 181 RBYC 7 8 7 9 (11) 10 8 60 49 10 STELLMAKER, Lily

MCLACHLAN, Zoe

MEAD, Brad Pierette T151 KIBC 12 7 12 8 8 (13) 10 70 57 11 COLE, Tamara

WALMSLEY, Elodie

WALMSLEY, Louis Kittiwake IV 184 RBYC 8 10 10 10 (12) 8 12 70 58 12 JOHNSON, Gemma

HILL, Grayce

FISHER, Belinda Mayfly II T163 KIBC 6 12 10 (16)

DNF 9 9 13 75 59 13 DAVIS, Sally

PHILLIPS, Timo

GLAUSER-EDWARDS, Nicholas Catani 174 RMYS 10 11 9 13 10 11 (14) 78 64 14 LEE, Crystal

MCLACHLAN, Brooke

RAFF, Harry Little Leura T150 KIBC 11 14 (16)

DNC 11 14 15 11 92 76 15 MOELLER, James

NEBESKI, Adela

DAVEY, Aurora OAM 169 RMYS 13 13 13 14 15 14 (16)

DNC 98 82

by Dominic Jackson today at 5:22 amMollie G, sailed by Nelson Dean, Patrick Walby and Tara Cartlidge, went into the last race one point behind RBYC's C183 John Akhurst, being sailed by the all-female crew of Clare Carew, Darcey Holmes and Rosie Murray. The crew of Mollie G needed to beat John Akhurst in the final race by two places for an outright win. A dramatic wind shift at the final mark favoured the crew of Molly G allowing them to pass John Akhurst as they approached the mark, to finish second behind C167 Emma raced by Eliza Ewart, Lallie Leckey and Sara Ingram of the RBYC Junior program, and John Akhurst close behind in third.With seven exhausting races completed, the overall results after the final race finished in a tie between Mollie G and John Akhurst, with both boats on the same score, as well as the same results across the series, each having three firsts, two seconds and two thirds. It then came down to the last race, where Mollie G finished ahead of John Akhurst and was awarded overall victory.While one crew gets their name on the coveted Stonehaven Cup, all crews in this regatta are winners. As the oldest youth sailing regatta in the country, teenagers from all over Australia have learned new kills and self-confidence for ninety years and have made friendships that last a lifetime. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta sailed on the sparkling waters of Port Phillip Bay, delivered for the entire contingent of young sailors once again.The weather was kind all week for the regatta, with light winds building in the afternoons. On several days the sometimes extreme heat made it tough for the sailors but they all handled the conditions well and put in some excellent performances.In total, 15 boats from three clubs, RBYC, RMYS and King Island BC in Tasmania competed in this year’s event. The regatta has boasted some very close and exciting racing over the five days with nine races, including two invitation races at the beginning of the week.RO Andrew Gluth said that the event was a great success and that a big thank you goes to all the race management crews for “making it easy” for him. Congratulations to Regatta Director Ray Smith and the rest of the parent and volunteer team from the various clubs for helping run another fabulous Stonehaven Cup regatta.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150965