70th Maria Island Race at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania – Preview

Yachts head down the River Derwent after the twilight start of a Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell Yachts head down the River Derwent after the twilight start of a Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell

by RYCT today at 10:31 amThe Tasports Maria Island Race, around the rugged south-east coast of Tasmania, ranks second only to the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in post-World War II ocean racing longevity.The Sydney Hobart was first sailed in 1945, the Maria Island Race two years later, and is a qualifier for the 628-nautical mile ocean classic.





To mark the 70th anniversary to the Maria Island Race, the RYCT is planning a number of events leading up tothe start, including a reunion dinner for past competitors and a pre-race function for skippers and crew members in the final lead-up to the 2017 race.



This year the fleet will be racing for the first time for a perpetual trophy, created by RYCT life member and past Commodore Graham Taplin.



Sailing manager Nick Hutton expects a strong fleet to celebrate the 70th Maria Island Race, headed by Tasmanian Sydney Hobart entrant Oskana, Michael Pritchard’s Cookson 50.



Oskana is the former Sydney Hobart winner Victoire and was recently bought by Pritchard, a Hobart surgeon.

“We are looking forward to the reunion dinner of past competitors and, of course the 70th race itself.





