Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

70th Maria Island Race at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania – Preview

by RYCT today at 10:31 am
Yachts head down the River Derwent after the twilight start of a Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
One of Australia’s oldest ocean races, the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania’s 180 nautical mile Maria Island Race, will celebrate its 70th anniversary when it starts on Friday, 17 November 2017.

The Tasports Maria Island Race, around the rugged south-east coast of Tasmania, ranks second only to the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in post-World War II ocean racing longevity.

The Sydney Hobart was first sailed in 1945, the Maria Island Race two years later, and is a qualifier for the 628-nautical mile ocean classic.

Hobart’s Mount Wellington provides a backdrop to a twilight start to the Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
Hobart’s Mount Wellington provides a backdrop to a twilight start to the Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell



To mark the 70th anniversary to the Maria Island Race, the RYCT is planning a number of events leading up tothe start, including a reunion dinner for past competitors and a pre-race function for skippers and crew members in the final lead-up to the 2017 race.

This year the fleet will be racing for the first time for a perpetual trophy, created by RYCT life member and past Commodore Graham Taplin.

Sailing manager Nick Hutton expects a strong fleet to celebrate the 70th Maria Island Race, headed by Tasmanian Sydney Hobart entrant Oskana, Michael Pritchard’s Cookson 50.

Oskana is the former Sydney Hobart winner Victoire and was recently bought by Pritchard, a Hobart surgeon.
“We are looking forward to the reunion dinner of past competitors and, of course the 70th race itself.

RYCT Life Members Mick Hocking (left) and Graham Taplin admire the new perpetual trophy for the Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
RYCT Life Members Mick Hocking (left) and Graham Taplin admire the new perpetual trophy for the Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSGiacomo Yacht SaleBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition
Public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina For the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport.
Posted today at 10:01 am New Caledonia Match Race - Overall
The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year!
Posted today at 7:39 am Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week
It come to light that there is bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.
Posted today at 5:26 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted today at 5:06 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - And they're off!
The fleet restarted fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with boats spread just over five minutes The fleet restarted the fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with the boats spread just over five minutes apart from front to back.
Posted today at 4:24 am Melges 32 World Championship – Countdown to the start
Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the ranking ot only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.
Posted on 14 Aug More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass
So many adventures, and so little time! At the Fastnet we covered action from the start, to the Volvo and the finish. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!
Posted on 14 Aug Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 3
Last match of the quarterfinals opposes two New Zealanders, Will Eastman and James Wilson, who had each one point. Today's weather forecast was again a dream time for Match racing, great sun and 10 knots of wind. On the program of the day, Complete the qualifying phases, and, if time permits, make the quarterfinals or directly the semi-finals.
Posted on 14 Aug Griffin Sailing Team conquer inaugural Fareast 28R World Championship
The best part of the Championship was kept for this last day. Winds up to 24 knots meant the boats flew across the sea. Griffin Sailing Team and Drake have their own fight for the World title, in this match race contest. Griffin Sailing Team dominated by scoring a second and a first – taking the title, leaving second place to Drake.
Posted on 14 Aug Rolex China Sea Race - First time entry Shanghai seeks crew
The third Chinese entry in the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race has been received from Hanse 575, Shanghai. The third Chinese entry in the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race has been received from Hanse 575, Shanghai. Shanghai’s owner and skipper, Zhu Li Xiong is a veteran sailor with 33 years of experience and he will be joined on the Race by a core crew of eight ranging in age from 28 to 35. The team have participated in a slew of top races in China including the China Cup, Round Hainan Regatta
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy