707 National Championships to be ultra-competitive

707 CHRU with Luke Patience at the helm - 707 UK Nationals David Smith

by DAVID SMITH today at 3:41 amThe four day event will bring together teams from around the UK and especially Burnham and the Forth, but also new fleets from Hartlepool and the Clyde.There has been great success in attracting sponsorship for the re-vitalised 707 Class, and prizes will be plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Social events are already at capacity but of course we would fit in any late entries.Last year’s winners, Seaword, will have their work cut out to repeat the result as previous winners have been attracted back along with new talented crews from Universities. It will be a great competition.