Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

707 National Championships to be ultra-competitive

by DAVID SMITH today at 3:41 am
707 CHRU with Luke Patience at the helm - 707 UK Nationals David Smith
Twenty six entries have already been received for what will be a fiercely contested Geckotech-sponsored 707 National Championships at Port Edgar Yacht Club near Edinburgh on the 26th of June.

The four day event will bring together teams from around the UK and especially Burnham and the Forth, but also new fleets from Hartlepool and the Clyde.

There has been great success in attracting sponsorship for the re-vitalised 707 Class, and prizes will be plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Social events are already at capacity but of course we would fit in any late entries.

Last year’s winners, Seaword, will have their work cut out to repeat the result as previous winners have been attracted back along with new talented crews from Universities. It will be a great competition.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

52 Super Series - Sled Supreme on Topsy Turvy opening day in Sardinia
The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. Some days they are loved, most of all by those who have a good one. But correspondingly the bad days are often some of the darkest.
Posted today at 2:38 am Azzurra narrows gap on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran. The Audi Sailing Week 52 Super Series has begun. Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran.
Posted today at 1:37 am Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race and after three races lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.
Posted on 21 Jun Light wind specialists shine at the Para World Sailing Championships
Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day, as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.
Posted on 21 Jun La Solitaire URGO le Figaro – English coast approaches
After having negotiated their escape from the complex Breton coast between strong currents, rocks and zones with no wind At 11.30 this morning the wind switched from south-easterly back to a south-westerly direction forcing the skippers to gybe and approach the remaining miles to Wolf Rock on port tack – tight reaching in 10 knots of breeze the skippers racing along at 7/8 knots down the rhumb line, this probably the first time the solo sailors have filled their ballast tanks since Concarneau!
Posted on 21 Jun Welcome across North East for young people in recovery from cancer
The crew of seven, five of whom have undergone treatment for cancer, enjoyed a fantastic week of sailing down the coast Over the next three months, the team will complete the 2,400 mile voyage around the British Isles with over 100 young people in recovery from cancer taking part.
Posted on 21 Jun Audi Sailing Week TP52 Super Series– Coastal race images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race
Posted on 21 Jun Team AkzoNobel’s Volvo Ocean Race boat christened in The Hague
With the start of the race just four months away, skipper Simeon Tienpont and his crew arrived in the Netherlands A flotilla of nine young Optimist dinghy sailors from the nearby Yacht Club proudly escorted the 65-foot team AkzoNobel yacht into the dock.
Posted on 21 Jun Free boys and women foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda
Foiling Week adds to the usual Forum and Regatta programs, a Foiling Expo and Foiling Boat Trial and Experience Camp. Throughout the event, Foiling Week Garda provides an Expo and a free Trial and Experience Camp that is open to the public to see and experience the latest foiling boats and equipment on the market.
Posted on 21 Jun La Solitaire URGO le Figaro – Snakes and ladders
Overnight the three-mile lead Custopol’s skipper Alexis Loison had gained was completely removed at the Four Channel There was relief in the voices of the sailors this morning on the VHF, a little wind from the west enough to carry the fleet at six knots towards the English coast. A small swell continues to destabilize the spinnakers for the skippers but this is far from the discomfort of the hot windless conditions of last night.
Posted on 21 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy