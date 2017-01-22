Please select your home edition
69th Brisbane to Gladstone start live streamed to the World

by Grant Cooper on 8 Feb
Current 'Jane Tate Memorial Trophy' holder of the Sydney to Hobart 2016 - Stephanie Kerin will skipper Dekadence in the B2G2017 - 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Jordana Statham
Easter Friday, the start of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to the farthest reaches of the globe for audiences to watch on their mobile device or computer. Bringing this spectacle to these audiences for all to see will be accomplished through cutting-edge camera and delivery technology while simulcasting the event through a dedicated internet channel and the social media platform of Facebook Streaming.

An initiative of the QCYC and funded by a generous donation from the Gladstone Regional Council, Mayor Matt Burnett wanted to reignite the passion for one of the major Bluewater events on the international yacht racing calendar.

“I feel we as a town had lost touch with the excitement, colour and pageantry of the B2G over the years but with the help of a lot of dedicated supporters, we can announce that we are thrilled to be able to deliver this excitement quite literally, back into the hands of the people through the magic of live streaming”, said Mayor Burnett.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection – you’ll be able to watch the two-hour broadcast of the start of the race from your phone, tablet or computer” continued Mayor Burnett.

A great deal of work has been done behind the scenes to organise camera operators, expert commentary to not just bring viewers regular updates, but to share with them the history and importance of this event.

Promotion of the ‘live-stream’ opportunity is already underway with the word very quickly getting out to the yachting community via social media channels. The countdown is well underway.

B2G2017 Race favourite and current line honours champion Peter Harburg's 'Black Jack' - 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Jordana Statham
B2G2017 Race favourite and current line honours champion Peter Harburg's 'Black Jack' - 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Jordana Statham



Additional quotes:

Nigel Statham, Race Queensland Director Queensland Cruising Yacht Club

“Not only will the ardent fans who flock to the start off Shorncliffe each and every year be able to enjoy the spectacle live and then even closer to the action on their mobile devices, but their friends and family from around the world will be able to tune in as well”.

“The QCYC, has certainly been thrust headlong into the 21st century in the last six months and this is a great opportunity to showcase the race leading into the 70th anniversary of the B2G in 2018”.

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone Regional Council

“The live streaming of the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race is one of the first of its kind for an event that doesn’t already have mainstream media coverage”.

‘This live streaming event is an example of a great partnership between the GRC and the QCYC, bringing this amazing spectacle to an audience much bigger than would have been possible just 12 months ago,”.

Grant Cooper commentator for the event

“Back in the 90’s, we used to call the starts of the Brisbane to Gladstone for the local radio station 4CC on the first mobile phones… but live streaming the start of the B2G through the internet to the world - this is a whole new level.”

“This is such a great race for competitors, and now the public can be in the thick of the action with this initiative. I am unaware of any Australian ocean race, other than the Sydney to Hobart, that would have the start of their races broadcast to the world, which makes this race and its committee very progressive”

Brisbane to Gladstone Fact Sheet - Some History

The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is held annually, starting on Good Friday. Queensland’s premier blue water classic begins from Shorncliffe in Moreton Bay and finishes 308 nautical miles later adjacent to Spinnaker Park in the Gladstone Harbour. The winner of the Race is awarded the Courier Mail Cup, one of the oldest perpetual trophies to be competed for on a continual basis in Australia.

1949 - The first Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was held with a fleet of seven yachts racing and six finishing. Line Honours went to Hoana (George Pickers) with a course time of 47hrs 8mins 25secs. The overall race winner was Sea Prince (John Bourne) with a corrected time of 34hrs 22mins 18secs.

1950 - This race saw the first women compete -V Wraight on Graphique, and Dorothy Sanderson, navigator on Sari Marais I.

1957 - Saw the slowest race in history with the winning yacht, Alvis skippered by Fred Markwell limp across the line in a time of 95hrs 09mins 01sec and an average speed of only 3.24 knots.

1967 - The closest finish on record saw Laurabada skippered by Ivan Holm ‘pip’ Sayonara skippered by Peter Docker by only 41 seconds after both yachts sailed the final 10 nautical miles in a nip’n’tuck duel after over 41 hours of intense racing.

1972 - Cyclone Emily hit and winds reached up to 96 knots. There were 25 race starters and 20 of those retired. Of the five that completed, four were from NSW and one from Victoria.

The smallest boat, Harmony (Peter Hopgood) won with Line Honours going to Kintima (Russell George) who took 55 hours to complete the race, almost getting washed up at Bustard Head.

1998 - The Golden Anniversary Race, a record fleet of 196 keel yachts attracted the largest crowd to ever witness a yacht race start in Queensland. Line Honours went to Hammer of Queensland (Arthur Bloore) after several attempts to cross the finish line in a light South Westerly and strong ebb tide.

Four sailors from the inaugural race including winning skipper John Bourne were among the 1356 men, women and children who set sail in the race.

2002 - Laurabada contests it’s 50th consecutive Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race, sailing 43 with her builder Ivan Holm Snr at the helm and the last 7 races with Ivan Holm Jnr as skipper.

2004 - Skandia skippered by Grant Wharington sets a new race record with a course time of 20hrs 24mins 50secs and an average speed of 15.09 knots.

2008 - QCYC was the winner of the Queensland Tourism Award in the Festival and Events Category.

2009 - The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was voted as one of the icons of Queensland.

2017 – The start of the 69th B2G to be broadcast live, throughout the globe via social media channels bringing the excitement and spectacle of some of the finest local, national and international boats and crews to anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer.

For more information contact:
• Nigel Statham Race Director - QCYC nigel@qcyc.com.au / 07 3269 4588
• Jodi Visser Race Administrator - QCYC jodi@qcyc.com.au / 0402 087 737
• Grant Cooper Commentator - grant@coopermckenzie.com.au / 0419 779 363

More details available on website or visit Facebook page.

