69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race goes 'live' this Friday
by Grant Cooper on 11 Apr
This Good Friday - April 14, 2017, history is in the making as the start of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live to the farthest reaches of the globe for audiences to watch on their mobile device or computer through Facebook Live or the official website.
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Aynat Designs
An initiative of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club and funded by a generous donation from the Gladstone Regional Council, the QCYC enlisted Cooper McKenzie Marketing and keen yachtsman Grant Cooper-Wiebrecht to coordinate and produce the live stream to reignite the passion of this iconic offshore event on the international yacht racing calendar before the 70th anniversary of the race in 2018.
A great deal of work has been done behind the scenes to organize chase boats, camera operators, commentary, production crew and the competitors themselves, including a static camera on race favourite, Peter Harburg's BlackJack to showcase the start and share the history and importance of this event.
For Facebook users, you can set a reminder to watch the start live here
.
For browser viewing click here
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152990