55th Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals - Jerwoods finish in style

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:07 amAn early start and a windward/leeward course was set for the final showdown. The breeze fluctuated between eight - fourteen knots from N/NE with plenty of pressure puffs coming off the white sand dunes in Esperance Bay.The start was slightly relaxed but Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay (Absolutely Ffabulous) drove off the line close to the committee boat end to get an early edge, however it was the boats at the pin who worked the left (inshore) side of the course that crossed in front for the first top mark turn.No surprise as champions elect, Nick and Janet Jerwood (Ineffable) had their bows in front of another SoPYC boat, Greg Tonnision and Mark Lovelady (Spot the Difference). Alan Bax and Simon Childs (Fforever Young) led a bunch of the usual suspects in pursuit.





Tonnison and Lovelady stuck to the Jerwoods like glue to reduce the lead at the gate to a single boat length. Places were shuffling in the top ten as a number of small pressure puffs wafted down the course.









Tonnison and Lovelady attached the Jerwoods up the beat crossing tacks until they got the edge picking up a pressure shift to tack across their bows. At the top they managed to open out a six boat length lead on the Jerwoods. Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston from Sandgate YC in Queensland sailed well to move up to third and local EBYC sailor David Swan (Swanny) and Matt Elliot with the bit between the teeth in (Phar Lap) fourth.









Down the second run the Jerwood machine closed the gap to one boat length at the gate and spectators expected the inevitable. However the other SoPYC pair, Tonnison and Lovelady were not going to let them have all the glory and the next upwind leg was an absorbing tacking dual with the lead changing hands several times.









Third and final time round the top mark and the Jerwoods had managed to snick in front once again. Swanny rode Phar Lap into third with the Queenslanders chasing.









The final gate rounding saw the battle close up again between the lead pair and more changes in the three - eight positions. The final upwind leg was another absorbing encounter with the lead again swapping. Just when we thought the Jerwoods would add another bullet to their collection, Tonnison and Lovelady got the better of them in the closing stages to take the gun and move another place up the leaderboard in the process.









The British Flying Fifteen sailors Alan Bax and Simon Childs (HISC UK) crossed in ninth but discarded this result to maintain second overall in the Open category. John Wilson and Matt Summers (Ffast Lane 4) finished eighth to just hold on to third overall by a point from the rapidly improving David Yu and Chris Nelson (Tuffan Up) first boat from (RFBYC).



Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston (Ffast Lane) (QLD) finished their regatta with a fourth to squeeze into the top 10. David Swan and Matt Elliot (EFBC) sailed a solid regatta to finish ninth overall and first local boat.



Philippa Packer sailing with Dean McAullay (RFBYC) sailed a good regatta finishing sixth overall as first female skipper and six places in front of her husband Ron Packer back in 12th.



87 year old veteran Bill Shand from Victoria sailing with David Parish finished all races to finish 24th overall, not too shabby!



Karen and Russell Dawes (Eagle Eye) from SoPYC picked up the trophy for first Silver boat. (Age of boat! not colour!)



So Nick and Janet Jerwood from SoPYC win their third Australian National Championship title to add to their world championship and UK National winners medals. They serve notice to the visitors travelling to the Flying Fifteen World Championships in Napier, New Zealand in February.



The regatta will be remembered for sublime sailing conditions, blue skies, turquoise waters, strong breezes, waves (err ripples in Esperance) and a social programme you would want to emigrate to WA for!









Provisional Standings after eight races with two discards (top 6 of 41 boats)



1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC) 7pts

2 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK) 16pts

3 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC) 21pts

4 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (RFBYC) 22pts

5 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC) 27pts

6 AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC) 34pts



Final Result for Flying Fifteen Championship - After 8 races with 6 races to count





Pos'n Boat No Boat Name Skipper/Crew Total Nett 02/01/17

1 03/01/17

2 03/01/17

3 03/01/17

4 04/01/17

5 04/01/17

6 04/01/17

7 05/01/17

8 1 3986 Ineffable Nick Jerwood/Janet Jerwood(SoPYC) 12 7 1( 1) 1( 1) 1( 1) [ 3]( 3) 1( 1) 2( 2) 1( 1) [ 2]( 2) 2 4047 Fforever Young Alan Bax/Simon Childs(UK) 38 16 3( 3) [ 13]

( 13) 4( 4) 2( 2) 3( 3) 1( 1) 3( 3) [ 9]( 9) 3 3989 Ffast Lane 4 John Wilson/Matthew Summers(SoPYC) 36 21 2( 2) 3( 3) 6( 6) 5( 5) 2( 2) 3( 3) [ 7]( 7) [ 8]( 8) 4 3859 Tuffan Up David Yu/Chris Nelson(RFBYC) 35 22 5( 5) 4( 4) [ 8]( 8) 1( 1) 5( 5) 4( 4) [ 5]( 5) 3( 3) 5 3743 Spot the Difference Greg Tonnison/Mark Lovelady(SoPYC) 49 27 6( 6) 2( 2) [ 9]( 9) 8( 8) 8( 8) [ 13]( 13) 2( 2) 1( 1) 6 3775 Absolutely Ffabulous Philippa Packer/Dean McAullay(RFBYC) 59 34 4( 4) 8( 8) 5( 5) [ 15]( 15) 6( 6) 7( 7) 4( 4) [ 10]( 10) 7 3992 Glamour Buoys Greg Leaversuch/Peter Barblett(RFBYC) 68 38 [ 13]

( 13) [ 17]

( 17) 2( 2) 10( 10) 4( 4) 6( 6) 11( 11) 5( 5) 8 3987 Ffollow Us Tim Walker/Alan Sharpe(SoPYC) 68 42 8( 8) 5( 5) 10( 10) 4( 4) [ 14]( 14) [ 12]( 12) 9( 9) 6( 6) 9 4053 Phar Lap David Swan/Matt Elliot(EBYC) 100 45 [ 42]

(OCS) 6( 6) 7( 7) 7( 7) 10( 10) 8( 8) [ 13]( 13) 7( 7) 10 3972 Ffast Lane Ashley Smith/Adam Kingston(QLD) 77 46 [ 12]

( 12) 7( 7) [ 19]( 19) 9( 9) 11( 11) 9( 9) 6( 6) 4( 4) 11 3982 Storyteller Chris Paterson/Ed Repsevicius(SoPYC) 79 51 11

( 11) [ 16]

( 16) 3( 3) 11( 11) [ 12]( 12) 5( 5) 10( 10) 11( 11) 12 3619 Affrodisiac Ron Packer/Steve Ward(RFBYC) 82 54 [ 14]

( 14) 10

( 10) [ 14]( 14) 6( 6) 7( 7) 10( 10) 8( 8) 13( 13) 13 3717 All Torque Peter Bowman/Ethan Prieto-Low(RFBYC) 134 77 10

( 10) [ 42]

(OCS) 12( 12) 13( 13) 13( 13) 15( 15) 14( 14) [ 15]( 15) 14 3526 Fat RRRs Over the Side Peter Jackson/Les Kearney(VIC) 131 89 15

( 15) [ 20]( 20) 16( 16) 12( 12) 16( 16) 18( 18) [ 22]( 22) 12( 12) 15 3856 Feet and Fingers John Wallace/Stewart Wallace(EBYC) 167 92 9( 9) 21( 21) 11( 11) 14( 14) 26( 26) 11( 11) [ 42](DNF) [ 33]( 33) 16 3879 Aussie Way Kim Peaker/Neil White(SoPYC) 131 93 [ 19]

( 19) 18( 18) 13( 13) [ 19]( 19) 18( 18) 16( 16) 12( 12) 16( 16) 17 3935 She Who Must Be Obeyed John Hassen/Gene Donraadt(SoPYC) 148 98 20

( 20) 9( 9) 17( 17) [ 21]( 21) 15( 15) [ 29]( 29) 18( 18) 19( 19) 18 3822 A-Squared Andrew Knowles/Anne Knowles(SoPYC) 184 100 7( 7) 12( 12) 42(DNF) [ 42](DNC) 9( 9) 14( 14) 16( 16) [ 42](DSQ) 19 3855 Fflashpoint Peter Rooke/Martin Arrowsmith(SoPYC) 147 100 18

( 18) 15( 15) 15( 15) [ 26]( 26) 19( 19) [ 21]( 21) 19( 19) 14( 14) 20 3494 Catch Me If You Can Chris Wells/Gordon McWilliam(EBYC) 150 105 16

( 16) [ 23]( 23) 18( 18) 16( 16) [ 22]( 22) 17( 17) 17( 17) 21( 21) 21 3800 Saltheart Mark Gooding/Michael Gooding(SoPYC) 159 110 17

( 17) [ 24]( 24) 20( 20) [ 25]( 25) 21( 21) 19( 19) 15( 15) 18( 18) 22 3984 Faffin Carl Pettersson/Kristine Pettersson(SoPYC) 185 122 [ 31]

( 31) 11( 11) [ 32]( 32) 17( 17) 23( 23) 25( 25) 26( 26) 20( 20) 23 3964 Fforeigner Simon Lucas/Aileen Lucas(PRSC) 173 122 21

( 21) 14( 14) 23( 23) 18( 18) [ 25]( 25) 23( 23) 23( 23) [ 26]( 26) 24 4040 Forty Forty Bill Shand/David Parish(VIC) 181 126 25

( 25) [ 28]( 28) 22( 22) [ 27]( 27) 17( 17) 24( 24) 21( 21) 17( 17) 25 3878 Fast Lane II Rob Donaldson/Ryan Norris(EBYC) 215 145 22

( 22) [ 33]( 33) 24( 24) 24( 24) 27( 27) [ 37]( 37) 20( 20) 28( 28) 26 3259 Eagle Eye Karen Dawes/Russell Dawes(SoPYC) 216 151 23

( 23) 25( 25) [ 33]( 33) 22( 22) [ 32]( 32) 31( 31) 27( 27) 23( 23) 27 4010 Mr Fox Mark Millman/Max Dobie(GYC) 215 151 27

( 27) 27( 27) 27( 27) 23( 23) [ 28]( 28) [ 36]( 36) 25( 25) 22( 22) 28 3909 Tuffa Nuff Ashley Reichstein/Tim Buckman(EBYC) 236 152 24

( 24) 35( 35) 21( 21) 20( 20) 30( 30) 22( 22) [ 42](DNF) [ 42](DNC) 29 3814 Committed to Confusion JJ Wallace/Sam Gardiner(EBYC) 239 155 26

( 26) 30( 30) 28( 28) 31( 31) 20( 20) 20( 20) [ 42](DNF) [ 42](DNC) 30 3767 Bubbles Ken Bubb/Lee Bubb(QLD) 227 157 28

( 28) 26( 26) 25( 25) 28( 28) 24( 24) 26( 26) [ 28]( 28) [ 42](DNC) 31 3833 No Bull Tim Bussemaker/Kevin Griffiths(SoPYC) 231 163 [ 36]

( 36) [ 32]( 32) 26( 26) 30( 30) 29( 29) 30( 30) 24( 24) 24( 24) 32 3928 Swifft Peter Emby/David Sutcliffe(SoPYC) 239 167 29

( 29) 19( 19) [ 35]( 35) 32( 32) [ 37]( 37) 28( 28) 32( 32) 27( 27) 33 3658 Hippo David Dwyer/Brittany Nicolas(EBYC) 256 177 35

( 35) 22( 22) 30( 30) [ 37]( 37) [ 42](DNF) 32( 32) 29( 29) 29( 29) 34 3475 Enuff Rope Greg Howell/Leanne Howell(SoPYC) 263 183 30

( 30) [ 38]( 38) 34( 34) 33( 33) 31( 31) [ 42](DNS) 30( 30) 25( 25) 35 3057 Ffoenix John Lyus/Rita Nesdale(SoPYC) 266 189 32

( 32) 34( 34) 31( 31) 35( 35) [ 35]( 35) 27( 27) [ 42](DNF) 30( 30) 36 3991 Ffancy Classique John Midolo/Gordon Roe(SoPYC) 264 193 33

( 33) 31( 31) [ 37]( 37) 34( 34) 33( 33) [ 34]( 34) 31( 31) 31( 31) 37 3659 Endorffine Wim Speelman/David Hall(EBYC) 289 210 37

( 37) [ 37]( 37) 36( 36) 36( 36) 34( 34) 35( 35) [ 42](DNS) 32( 32) 38 3766 The Last Won Nils Blumann/Gary Warman(EBYC) 296 212 34

( 34) 36( 36) 29( 29) 29( 29) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) [ 42](DNS) 39 3931 WOW! Michael Clark/Neil Smith(VIC) 296 212 38

( 38) 29( 29) 42(OCS) [ 42](DNS) 36( 36) 33( 33) [ 42](DNF) 34( 34) 40= 3910 Oui Non Peut-etre Jennifer Sims/Deanna Wilson(SoPYC) 336 252 42

(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) [ 42](DNC) 40= 3761 ROffL Sandy Dunn/Tim Barling(SoPYC) 336 252 42

(DNF) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) [ 42](DNC)





