55th Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - Invitational race

Philippa Packer & Dean McAullay - Invitational Race - 55th Australian Flying Fifteen Championship © Jonny Fullerton Philippa Packer & Dean McAullay - Invitational Race - 55th Australian Flying Fifteen Championship © Jonny Fullerton

by Jonny Fullerton today at 2:38 amA mostly sunny day with a moderate breeze of 12 - 15 knots and relatively flat seas (according to locals, they are described as ripples!) to others they are waves!A slightly flustered race committee boat skipper (Kiwi) had a bad start to the day turning the start boat key to the sound of silence. After a short delay, a number of jump leads and some burly local help the committee boat was able to get out to the course for an on time start.





After one general recall, race officer John Taylor (JT) raised a U flag which seemed to do the trick with a big sag in the middle of the start line for the second go. The course was a windward/leeward followed by a triangle and an upwind to the finish providing a range of sailing angles and a number of place changes throughout the fleet.



However Nick and Janet Jerwood sailing (Ineffable) got a good start and tacked into an early lead at the top mark. The South of Perth YC sailors extended their lead on every leg to lead by a country mile by the last leg to the finish. They finished just under a minute ahead of the chasing pack.



“We got a good start and took a few shifts off the line, got ahead and managed to stay there so we were quite fortunate with a comfortable race after a good start.” Nick Jerwood









Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay sailing (Absolutely Ffabulous) worked their way into second place with Philippa letting out a (woop) of satisfaction as they crossed the line but the fight for third was only decided in the last few tacks. Places three - six were split by 10 seconds. The (Glamour Buoys) Greg Leaversush and Peter Barblett crossed the distance of a dental floss ahead of fourth placed Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady (Spot the Difference) with Ron Packer and Steve Ward (Affrodisiac) finishing fifth.



Locals David Swan (Swanny) and Matt Elliot finished eighth sailing a brand new boat (Phar Lap) launched hours earlier in a christening ceremony on the EBYC lawn. Rounding off the top 10 was Alan Bax and Simon Childs from Hayling Island SC in the UK, sailing Fforever Young.









Nick Jerwood after racing at the bar:



We got down to Esperance a couple of days early to practice and the weather was quite harsh but after that we got two good days of sailing.” Apparently Janet really enjoyed some wild reaches!



“We are fairly comfortable with most breezes but obviously we might struggle against the big guys if it gets above 25kts.”









The rest of the fleet can only pray it blows!



The whole fleet enjoyed a big New Year’s Eve bash overlooking the tranquil waters of Esperance Bay and an early day off to recover on New Year’s Day. The first days racing is scheduled for a 1300hrs (local time) start on Monday 2nd January with a long range forecast of increasing winds and a bit more bumpy seas (or larger ripples as they say at EBYC)!









Invitational Race for the Uffa Fox Trophy:



1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC)

2 AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC)

3 AUS3992 Glamour Buoys - Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barblett (RFBYC)

4 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC)

5 AUS3619 Affrodisiac - Ron Packer / Steve Ward (RFBYC)

6 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC)

7 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (SoPYC)

8 AUS4053 Phar Lap - David Swan / Matt Elliot (EBYC)

9 AUS3879 Aussie Way - Kim Peaker / Neil White (SoPYC)

10 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK)



Provisional Results for 31/12/2016



Flying Fifteen Invitation Race



Boat No Boat Name Skipper H'cap Elapsed Time Corrected Time Over Line On H'cap Finish Code Minutes Off 3986 Ineffable N.Jerwood-J.Jerwood (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:42:24 0:42:24 1 1 FIN 0:00 3775 Absolutely Ffabulous P.Packer-D.McAullay (RFBYC) 1.0000 0:43:30 0:43:30 2 2 FIN 1:06 3992 Glamour Buoys G.Leaversuch-P.Barblett (RFBYC) 1.0000 0:44:16 0:44:16 3 3 FIN 1:52 3743 Spot the Difference G.Tonnison-M.Lovelady (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:44:17 0:44:17 4 4 FIN 1:53 3619 Affrodisiac R.Packer-S.Ward (RFBYC) 1.0000 0:44:22 0:44:22 5 5 FIN 1:58 3989 Ffast Lane 4 J.Wilson-M.Summers (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:44:26 0:44:26 6 6 FIN 2:02 3859 Tuffan Up D.Yu-C.Nelson (RFBYC) 1.0000 0:44:31 0:44:31 7 7 FIN 2:07 4053 Phar Lap D.Swan-M.Elliot (EBYC) 1.0000 0:44:51 0:44:51 8 8 FIN 2:27 3879 Aussie Way K.Peaker-N.White (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:44:54 0:44:54 9 9 FIN 2:30 4047 Fforever Young A.Bax-S.Childs (UK) 1.0000 0:45:04 0:45:04 10 10 FIN 2:40 3987 Ffollow Us T.Walker-A.Sharpe (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:45:25 0:45:25 11 11 FIN 3:01 3822 A-Squared A.Knowles-A.Knowles (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:45:37 0:45:37 12 12 FIN 3:13 3855 Fflashpoint P.Rooke-M.Arrowsmith (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:45:38 0:45:38 13 13 FIN 3:14 3982 Storyteller C.Paterson-E.Repsevicius (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:45:39 0:45:39 14 14 FIN 3:15 3800 Saltheart M.Gooding-M.Gooding (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:45:40 0:45:40 15 15 FIN 3:16 3856 Feet and Fingers J.Wallace-S.Wallace (EBYC) 1.0000 0:45:41 0:45:41 16 16 FIN 3:17 3717 All Torque P.Bowman-E.Prieto-Low (RFBYC) 1.0000 0:45:54 0:45:54 17 17 FIN 3:30 3878 Fast Lane II R.Donaldson-R.Norris (EBYC) 1.0000 0:46:03 0:46:03 18 18 FIN 3:39 3928 Swifft P.Emby-D.Sutcliffe (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:46:35 0:46:35 19 19 FIN 4:11 4010 Mr Fox M.Millman-M.Dobie (GYC) 1.0000 0:46:48 0:46:48 20 20 FIN 4:24 3909 Tuffa Nuff A.Reichstein-T.Buckman (EBYC) 1.0000 0:46:54 0:46:54 21 21 FIN 4:30 3494 Catch Me If You Can C.Wells-G.McWilliam (EBYC) 1.0000 0:46:58 0:46:58 22 22 FIN 4:34 3964 Fforeigner S.Lucas-A.Lucas (PRSC) 1.0000 0:47:02 0:47:02 23 23 FIN 4:38 3526 Fat RRRs Over the Side P.Jackson-L.Kearney (VIC) 1.0000 0:47:09 0:47:09 24 24 FIN 4:45 3761 ROffL S.Dunn-T.Barling (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:47:17 0:47:17 25 25 FIN 4:53 3991 Ffancy Classique J.Midolo-G.Roe (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:47:26 0:47:26 26 26 FIN 5:02 3984 Faffin C.Pettersson-K.Pettersson (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:47:31 0:47:31 27 27 FIN 5:07 3259 Eagle Eye K.Dawes-R.Dawes (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:47:35 0:47:35 28 28 FIN 5:11 3814 Committed to Confusion J.Wallace-S.Gardiner (EBYC) 1.0000 0:48:07 0:48:07 29 29 FIN 5:43 3833 No Bull T.Bussemaker-K.Griffiths (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:48:13 0:48:13 30 30 FIN 5:49 3057 Ffoenix J.Lyus-R.Nesdale (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:48:18 0:48:18 31 31 FIN 5:54 3767 Bubbles K.Bubb-L.Bubb (QLD) 1.0000 0:48:36 0:48:36 32 32 FIN 6:12 3910 Oui Non Peut-etre J.Sims-D.Wilson (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:48:54 0:48:54 33 33 FIN 6:30 3931 WOW! M.Clarke-N.Smith (VIC) 1.0000 0:48:59 0:48:59 34 34 FIN 6:35 3766 The Last Won N.Blumann-G.Warman (EBYC) 1.0000 0:49:04 0:49:04 35 35 FIN 6:40 3475 Enuff Rope G.Howell-L.Howell (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:49:05 0:49:05 36 36 FIN 6:41 3659 Endorffine W.Speelman-D.Hall (EBYC) 1.0000 0:49:20 0:49:20 37 37 FIN 6:56 3658 Hippo D.Dwyer-B.Nicolas (EBYC) 1.0000 0:49:29 0:49:29 38 38 FIN 7:05 3935 She Who Must Be Obeyed J.Hassen-G.Donraadt (SoPYC) 1.0000 0:00:00 0:00:00 39= 39= UFD 0:00 3972 Ffast Lane A.Smith-A.Kingston (QLD) 1.0000 0:00:00 0:00:00 39= 39= UFD 0:00

