52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Race 5 action-shots by Max Ranchi
by Max Ranchi today at 2:48 am
Race 5 - 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup 2017 © Max Ranchi Photography
http://www.maxranchi.com
Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from race five.
Race 5 - 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup 2017 © Max Ranchi Photography
Related Articles
Azzurra stays in the lead in the 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup
With an excellent second place finish in the only race raced today Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup.
With an excellent second place finish in the only race raced today Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup. Conditions were very light and unstable so there was only one race today.
Posted today at 2:34 am
VPLP Design reflect on their three round the world record setters
Leading French designer VPLP Design have had an outstanding few months over the European winter of 2016–2017.
Leading French designer VPLP Design have had an outstanding few months over the European winter of 2016–2017. In the space of just a few weeks, between 25 December and 26 January, Thomas Coville broke the solo round the world record, Armel Le Cléac’h sailed to victory in the Vendée Globe, and Francis Joyon and crew won the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 9 Mar
Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air go top as battle for glory heats up
Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency
Phil Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency, claiming one win and two runner-up spots over the five races held off Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 9 Mar
Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air takes narrow lead at half-way point
At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points
At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze, the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points, including a race win, with Red Bull Sailing Team and SAP Extreme Sailing Team snapping at their heels on 116 points.
Posted on 9 Mar
Volvo Ocean Race – Fourth team confirmed but to be announced later
The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month.
The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. With over seven months to go before the beginning of the next edition in October, the new campaign joins Team AkzoNobel, Dongfeng Race Team and MAPFRE in early preparations for the 2017-18 start line in Alicante.
Posted on 9 Mar
Miami Royal Cup – Day 2 – Double top Azzurra work their Miami magic
Azzurra may have had to wait until the second day of the second event of the 52 Super Series, to score first race wins
Azzurra may have had to wait until the second day of the second event of the 52 Super Series season, to score their first race wins of 2017, but two well earned victories off Miami Beach Wednesday sees the Roemmers family team step eight points clear of Platoon at the top of the regatta standings.
Posted on 9 Mar
52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 9 Mar
Azzurra gets double wins on the second day of the Miami Royal Cup
Azzurra is at the lead in the provisional results of the 2017 52 Super Series, ahead of Platoon and Provezza.
Two first place finishes in today’s two races mean that Azzurra is at the lead in the provisional results of the 2017 52 Super Series, ahead of Platoon and Provezza. The Miami Royal Cup will conclude on Saturday, March 11th.
Posted on 9 Mar
52 Super Series – Miami Royal Cup – Races 3 and 4 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race three and race four
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race three and race four
Posted on 8 Mar
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016 – Video – The Spirit of Yachting
The Rolex Spirit of Yachting film series presents the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The Rolex Spirit of Yachting film series presents the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race — the action, highlights and memorable moments in a 25-minute documentary. The behind-the-scenes footage covers peak moments during the 628-nautical-mile course, from the start in Sydney Harbour, to Perpetual Loyal’s record-breaking race time by nearly 5 hours, as well as interviews with key players.
Posted on 8 Mar
