52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Final day images by Max Ranchi
by Max Ranchi today at 4:45 am
52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup 2017 - Final day © Max Ranchi Photography
http://www.maxranchi.com
Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from final day action.
Related Articles
52 Super Series - Azzurra are Royal Cup Kings of Miami
Azzurra proved once again that a team on the bounceback from a modest preceding event is often at its most potent.
In winning the 52 Super Series second regatta of the 2017 season, the 52 Super Series Miami Royal Cup, Azzurra proved once again that a team on the bounceback from a modest preceding event is often at its most potent. The emblematic team of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda felt they were not at their best in Key West in January, lacking speed when they finished in fifth
Posted today at 5:29 am
52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Final day images by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from today last races and prize giving.
Posted today at 2:53 am
Azzurra wins the Miami Royal Cup, second event in the 52 Super Series
Azzurra has won Miami Royal Cup, the second event in 2017 52 Super Series, and is currently at lead of the Series too.
Azzurra has won the Miami Royal Cup, the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, and is currently at the lead of the Series too. The next event will be in May, in Scarlino, Tuscany: the Rolex TP52 World Championship where results will also count for points in the Super Series.
Posted today at 2:32 am
SAP Extreme Sailing Team clinch opening win of Extreme Sailing Series
Clear blue skies combined with a north-easterly breeze gusting 25 knots as nine crews hit the choppy waters of Muscat
After 26 races over four days three teams - SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi - went into the final race, worth double points, capable of taking the overall win.
Posted on 11 Mar
Vendée Globe – Sébastien looks back at 124 days of being alone
It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy
It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien Destremau, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy. Technical problems, calms, storms, being alone… Last night after finishing the race fifty days after the winner, Armel Le Cléac'h, the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean gave us his first impressions.
Posted on 11 Mar
Strong start for Team Oman Air in Extreme Sailing Series opener
A wet and wild final day saw Oman Air's foiling GC32 catamaran blasting round the stadium racecourse.
The crew, now with $1 million World Match Racing Tour winner Phil Robertson at the helm, scored 16 podium finishes in 27 races.
Posted on 11 Mar
Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut
They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted on 11 Mar
Mastering big swell off Manly – Estate Master new Farr 40 leader
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney’s iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Posted on 11 Mar
Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live
There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted on 11 Mar
52 Super Series - Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win?
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup.
Posted on 11 Mar
