Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup action-shots by Max Ranchi
by Max Ranchi today at 3:34 am
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography
http://www.maxranchi.com
Tweet
Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from race one and two.
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152276
Related Articles
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from opening day
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from the opening day of racing.
Posted today at 3:52 am
Azzurra is tied for the lead in the second event of 52 Super Series
Azzurra is tied for points with Platoon for the lead in the provisional results in second event in 2017 52 Super Series
With two second place finishes today Azzurra is tied for points with Platoon for the lead in the provisional results in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.
Posted today at 3:14 am
Southern Spars takes to the air with new composite engineering project
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field. Moving into the composites engineering for non-marine projects is becoming a more common occurrence as clients realise the opportunities from utilising the expertise of composite boat and spar builders.
Posted today at 12:37 am
Stu Bannatyne joins Dongfeng Race Team for 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race
Doyle customers to benefit from Bannatyne’s involvement in VOR, which will complement his role at Doyle Sails NZ
Doyle Sails NZ is proud that a core member of its grand prix sales and support team, Stu Bannatyne, has just been announced as one of the members of the Dongfeng Race Team for the next Volvo Ocean Race. The race is one of the sailing calendar’s most challenging and Bannatyne’s appointment is a credit to his reputation as one of the sailing world’s best respected and experienced offshore sailors.
Posted on 7 Mar
Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge
Jérémie, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge
Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team
Posted on 7 Mar
Dongfeng Race Team announces 'top-guns' Beyou, Bannatyne and Wislang
Dongfeng Race Team today announced two of New Zealand's top sailors and a star of French solo sailing as among its squad
Joining the team are Stu Bannatyne, a seven-time veteran of the Volvo Ocean Race, fellow Kiwi and Volvo winner Daryl Wislang and the French soloist Jérémie Beyou who finished third in this year's Vendee Globe and has won the Solitaire du Figaro three times.
Posted on 7 Mar
Team Engie finish sixth in the GC32 World Championship in Muscat
As the only French team taking part in the race, Team ENGIE finished in sixth place with two victories after 16 rounds.
As the only French team taking part in the race, Team ENGIE finished in sixth place with two victories after 16 rounds. The light winds of the past few days dashed the team’s hopes for the fourth sport, but their sixth place result is still a great achievement.
Posted on 7 Mar
Second Kiwi challenger enters Extreme Sailing Series Muscat Act lineup
OC Sport the owner and organiser has confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat
NZL Sailing Team is to join the fast-paced world of Stadium Racing as a wildcard for Act one. The second of two youth Kiwi teams alongside Tawera Racing, the NZL Sailing Team crew is using the Series to gain experience in the high-performance world of foiling multihull sailing.
Posted on 7 Mar
Clipper Race Alumni launches new water challenge
Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture.
Clipper Race crew usually use the Clipper Race as a break from their everyday work, but alumni member Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture.
Posted on 7 Mar
Kirby looks forward to tough fight at Australian Yachting Championship
Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on ‘Patrice’ are preparing to compete at 2017 Australian Yachting Championships
Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on ‘Patrice’ are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy