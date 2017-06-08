Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery on 8 Mar
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup Ingrid Abery
Tweet
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from the opening day of racing.
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
Opening day of race - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152277
Related Articles
Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Sunshine.
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades...
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades, with a gentle Sou’souwester of barely eight knots setting the day up a treat. It gradually built to first and 8-10 knot affair, then 10-12, and finally 12-15, before virtually running away completely. Thankfully, this was not before all three races of the day were done, and the crews were on their way back to Mooloolaba
Posted today at 10:05 am
2017 Melges 20 World League goes to Zadar, Croatia
For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region
For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region, an area fast becoming a premiere location for Melges World League (MWL) events.
Posted on 8 Jun
America's Cup - Peter Lester blames the Big Fella for ETNZ Pitchpole
Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy.
Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy. Yet the in a piece on newshub by Jacob Brown does not take into account that the teams had agreed to race in up to 24 knots, and Race Director, Iain Murray, did exactly what they asked for. There is no blame, it was a racing incident.
Posted on 7 Jun
Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun
Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution
To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun
America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun
Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready
A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun
Olympic rivalry renewed in World Cup Series Final Santander
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) will face off against silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL)
The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.
Posted on 6 Jun
RMSIR 2017 all set to stay on course
'Same again' for RMSIR 2017. Why change a good thing?
The Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) today announced that the 28th Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta (RMSIR) fleet will set sail from Port Klang on 18 November 2017 and maintain its regular course along Malaysia’s west coast to the finish line.
Posted on 6 Jun
Rolex China Sea Race - Famous Classic Yacht Dorade Takes on Asia
In 2015 Dorade completed a campaign retracing the steps of all the major ocean races that the boat had won in the 1930s
The 12th entry for 29th edition of the Rolex China Sea Race has been received - from the famous classic yacht Dorade. The China Sea Race was established in 1962 with five yachts racing from Hong Kong to Corrigedor, Philippines. The winner was C.F. Von Sydow’s on his yacht Reverie a 40’ foot classic Yawl designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1957. Now comes another S&S - Dorade.
Posted on 6 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy