Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

52 Super Series, Azzurra starts with a third place

by Giuliano Luzzatto today at 2:59 am
52 Super Series, Azzurra © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Azzurra begins the 2017 season in third place after the first day of racing. Platoon is in the lead after getting two wins, followed by Sled. Quantum is tied for fourth place with Ran followed by Bronenosec.

The thirtieth edition of the famous Key West Sailing Week opened with winds from the Southeast at between 15 to 20 knots. The choppy seas were hard on crews, but ideal for photographers and for video footage of the 52 Super Series.

Platoon was the boat of the day, alone at the lead with double wins, followed by Sled’s solid performance (two, five) and by Azzurra, sixth and second in the day’s races. At the end of the day’s racing Quantum and Ran are tied at 10 points, followed by Bronenosec with 11. The newly launched Interlodge currently has 13 points.

The first race in the new season got off to a rough start for Azzurra. The boat flying the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s burgee wanted to start on the pin as did Provezza, and just a few seconds from the start the boats collided. A stanchion on Azzurra’s aft port side was damaged and she had to fight her way back from the back of the fleet. Seventh at the first upwind mark, Azzurra managed to recover positions up to sixth place on the downwind leg, a position that she defended to the finish.

The second race saw Azzurra get a fast start, perfectly on time, while four boats in OCS had to turn back. One of these was Quantum but her team fought back from last place to finish seventh. Platoon, who took quite a gamble at the start, continued well, getting a bit of distance from Azzurra and holding on to her lead until the finish at the end of the third leg, upwind. She finished first in this race as well, followed by the YCCS boat and by a surprisingly fit Alegre. Bronenosec was fourth after an excellent fight back up through the fleet after her penalty at the start.

Quotes of the Day:

Guillermo Parada, skipper: 'Given the way we sailed on this first day we have to be satisfied with the results. We got a sixth and a second place and are in third place which is fine. We know we can improve a lot in many, many ways. We saved the day and we're in contention so we're happy. In the first race at the start Provezza came too close to us and didn't give us any time to react and we ended up colliding. We needed to do a repair and lost a little bit of ground and the umpires surprisingly put up a green flag. There should have been a penalty I don't know if for us or for them because we had damage, but that's just the way it is.'

Vasco Vascotto, tactician: “If we look at the day’s result we have to say that we’re happy, but to tell the truth, we’re not pleased with the way that we sailed. There’s room for improvement the level of sailing in the 52 Super Series gets better and better. Anyone can win, as we saw today. We are the vice champions and are currently in third place, while the winner of last year’s Series is a place behind us. Ahead of us both are two teams that are good, but who we were better than last year. The field levels out, the teams improve and we have to keep working.”

Racing will begin tomorrow January 17th at 11AM local time, 5:00pm Italian time.

52 Super Series? Quantum Key West Race Week

1. Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer, GER), (1,1) 2 punti.
2. Sled (Takashi Okura, USA), (2,5) 7 p.
3. Azzurra (Albert and Pablo Roemmers, ITA/ARG), (6,2) 8 p.
4. Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA), (3,7) 10 p.
5. Rán Racing (Niklas Zennström, SWE), (4,6) 10 p.
6. Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS), (7,4) 11 p.
7. Interlodge (Austin Fragomen, USA) (5,8) 13 p
8. Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA) (11,3) 14 p.
9. Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (8,9) 17 p.
10. Paprec Recyclage (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, FRA) (9,11) 20 p.
11. Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (10,10) 20 p.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMusto 2016 660x82 1Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82

Related Articles

North Technology acquires North Sails Australia
Renowned Sydney loft joins North Sails worldwide network of owned lofts On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group. North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis, dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987.
Posted on 16 Jan Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket
A new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel. Henri Lloyd has used its 50 plus years of technical apparel design and development to launch a new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel.
Posted on 16 Jan A Q&A with Dick Neville, Quantum Key West Race Week’s RC chairman
I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for the Quantum Key West Race Week, to learn more about the event. For the past 30 years, international sailors have gathered in Key West, Florida, each January for Key West Race Week, a regatta that has achieved legendary status due to its calendar dates, its location, and the impressive level of competition and racecourse management that this storied event offers. I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for this year’s Quantum KWRW, to learn more.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe, travelling 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours. The previous distance record of 534.48 nautical miles was set by Francois Gabart in the 2012 Vendee Globe, Thomson has sailed an additional 2.33 nautical miles.
Posted on 16 Jan EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Averda focus on food in bid to nail victory
Herrera has come up with a secret weapon that he believes might prove the difference between winning and coming second. Herrera has put together a formidable team of amateur sailors who are talented enough to earn crew spots on some of the fastest boats on the planet.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe – Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record
Thomson was among a fleet of 29 mostly French solo sailors that set off from Les Sables d'Olonne. During the 24-hour period running up to the 0800 UTC position report he sailed his racing boat Hugo Boss at an average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.
Posted on 16 Jan Clipper Race - Excitement builds at Crew Brief Day
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time at the Crew Briefing.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Not the end for Enda
Enda O'Coineen vowed to complete Vendée Globe by his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Jan Lounge Music
What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? It even managed it’s own parody with Jerry Lewis and the über-cool Purple Pit in the original Nutty Professor. I’ll just have an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater right now, thank you… Some will get their noses all twisted up about now saying it is all elevator music, but it was so well orchestrated
Posted on 15 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy