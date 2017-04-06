Please select your home edition
50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup

by America's Cup today at 4:30 am
50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. America's Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.

Why does the competition, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June, promise to be so good? Here are just a select number of reasons why:

- The America’s Cup Class (ACC) boats being raced by the six America’s Cup teams are the fastest and most maneuverable in the history of the America’s Cup.

Hydrofoiling, carbon-fibre catamarans, literally flying above the surface of the water at speeds over 90kph (50 knots), powered not by traditional sails but by wingsails.

- The ACC boats are not only capable of incredible speeds on the water, more than three-times the speed of the wind, they are also able to complete an entire race, approximately 20 minutes, up on their ‘foils, tacking and gybing without their hulls touching the water, and sailing upwind above the waves. This is spectacular, but it also puts even more pressure on the crews on board who will know that one small mistake could be the difference between winning and losing. The margins are going to be that tight. Dip your bow in the water for a split second and your opponent could be out of reach in the blink of an eye.

- The sailors on board the ACC boats are supreme athletes, comparable to NFL linebackers or Olympic sprinters in their power output levels, strength and stamina. They are truly heroic figures, people who are heroes to the next generation of sailors, but their sporting abilities transcend their sport – they are, in a word, superhuman.
- Bermuda, now basking in Spring sunshine, is the perfect sailing venue and is preparing itself to put on one of the biggest events in its more-than-400 year history. The island’s crystal clear, turquoise, flat waters will be the stage upon which the America’s Cup teams will race, on the Great Sound, and the pink sand beaches, the legendary warmth and hospitality of the people will make memories for everyone who travels to Bermuda for lifetimes to come.

- The America’s Cup Village will be the beating heart of all the 35th America’s Cup action. A purpose built site, located in Bermuda’s historic Royal Naval Dockyard, is going to be home to a pitlane atmosphere with all teams side by side. The venue will also be host to a range of fantastic spectator experiences, whether they are a General Admission ticket holder watching the racing from the public promenade, a Grandstand seat holder enjoying the shade and food and drinks served at their seats, people partying in the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy® Island Bar or those living the VIP lifestyle in the Longtail Lounge. There are tickets to suit every need, all available right now - Click here.

- The America’s Cup is a unique, world-class sports event and one of its many facets that sets it apart is the ability of fans to watch the action both from on land, in the America’s Cup Village, and on the water. There is a range of on water spectator boat experiences available, private boat registrations or the option of crewed hospitality packages available from the Official Charter Yacht Suppliers to the 35th America’s Cup, Helm Events, www.helmevents.com and The Moorings www.moorings.com.

- Finally (for this list, even though this could go on forever!), while all eyes will be on the competition for the America’s Cup itself, there is a huge range of other events taking place that will captivate everyone who is part of the 35th America’s Cup.

The America’s Cup Superyacht Program, run in conjunction with BWA Yachting www.bwayachting.com will bring 50 of the world’s greatest, most beautiful boats to Bermuda as part of the official program, with over 30 more expected to make their way to Bermuda, making this one of the largest collections of superyachts, and megayachts, anywhere in the world, ever.

A number of the yachts in that program are also taking part in the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, run by Boat International www.boatinternational.com. This will see racing taking place in Bermuda offshore, with truly breathtaking boats competing for the title won in 2013 by Adela.

If that is not enough, the America’s Cup J Class Regatta will bring together most of the iconic J Class boats for their own regatta. This will be a truly spectacular sight to behold, and will be one of the greatest highlights of not only the 35th America’s Cup, but the entire sailing calendar, worldwide, in 2017.

Finally, the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup will feature 12 teams of young guns racing AC45 foiling catamarans, the same boats used by the America’s Cup teams in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series in 2015 / 2016, all fighting in fleet races for the chance to put themselves on the America’s Cup map. The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup is one of the primary stepping stones to a career in competitive sailing, and racing in front of the America’s Cup teams themselves puts the pressure on the 12 competing in Bermuda 2017 unlike any other showcase event. Expect fast, furious action as the next superstars test their mettle.

That is just a taste of why the 35th America’s Cup is going to be such an incredible event. Now, with just 50 days to go, click here to book your place at the greatest race on water.
Related Articles

America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session - Updated
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing has dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today. The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design. Updated with new photo and eye witness report
Posted on 4 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ concludes sailing program in NZ
After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealan After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand for the final time with the focus immediately shifting to begin disassembling their race boat and get it ready to be packaged up for its Emirates flight to Bermuda.
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets
Emirates Team New Zealand have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers Emirates Team NZ have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers in a media release on Thursday (NZT) over the team's daggerboard use. In the release, replayed by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page. It was claimed that the Kiwi team had an issue with daggerboards and were using a rule they had not supported to keep sailing
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - ACEA spills beans on Kiwi daggerboards
ACEA took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards Skullduggery and spying are alive and well in the America's Cup, and so too apparently is a nasty feud between Emirates Team NZ and the regatta's organizing authority. In a statement explaining changes to the rules governing the extremely technical daggerboards the America's Cup Event Authority took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards
Posted on 1 Apr America's Cup - Aboard Emirates Team NZ for the End of the Beginning
Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger after wrapping up their New Zealand testing program. In the six weeks that has elapsed since the AC50 was launched in Auckland, the team has worked through their testing checklist. 'It feels about the right time to be leaving', says team CEO, Grant Dalton.
Posted on 31 Mar Burling lost overboard as 'hairy moments' highlight Team NZ testing
Kiwi syndicate are in the final phase of testing in Auckland before transferring to Bermuda ahead of the opening races It's been a hectic six weeks since launching their new AC50 and bedding in radical new systems. Once comfortable with them, the team has really put the heat on squeezing every bit of performance out of the foiling monster.
Posted on 31 Mar America's Cup - Cup organisers weigh in with repair advice for Team NZ
UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th AC UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th America's Cup governing the use and replacement of daggerboards. In particular, the ACEA seem to be concerned about the options for Emirates Team New Zealand regarding the repair or replacement of a daggerboard ACEA claims was broken claimed to be on the second day of sailing
Posted on 31 Mar America's Cup Hall of Fame - Syd Fischer one of three to be inducted
The America's Cup Hall of Fame to induct three personalities in 2017 - Syd Fischer, John K. Marshall, and Doug Peterson The America's Cup Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 5, 2017 in San Diego, California, aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Three personalities will be inducted - Syd Fischer (AUS), John K. Marshall (USA), and Doug Peterson (USA). The America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992, as an arm of the Herreshoff Marine Museum by Halsey Herreshoff, a four-time America's Cup defender
Posted on 30 Mar The America's Cup Superyacht Program – A true highlight
The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition Superyachts are a very important part of the America’s Cup and, reflecting the high value of their role in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, a dedicated America’s Cup Superyacht Program was created by the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), in conjunction with BWA Yachting.
Posted on 28 Mar America's Cup - Talbot Wilson reports from the Practice Series
Bermudan based sailing journalist, Talbot Wilson looks at the first five day practice racing session just concluded Talbot Wilson looks at the first five day practice racing session just concluded in Bermuda. All five America’s Cup teams training in Bermuda have wrapped up the first of six “practice racing periods” allowed under the latest changes to the 2017 America’s Cup protocol. The protocol changes were approved March 16 by the defender, Oracle Team USA and signed by the four challengers in Bermuda.
Posted on 28 Mar
