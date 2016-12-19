50 boats for Forward Sailing Wellington O'pen Cup

by Rowdy Leatham today at 12:40 pmWith 50 younger sailors entered this will be the biggest O’pen BIC sailing event ever held in New Zealand and will see EBYMBC bulging at the seams.We will see 50 sailors (from as far away as Auckland, Dunedin, Wanaka and even Perth Australia) battling it out with racing, adventure sailing, and trick sailing (and probably the odd water fight) in the magnificent amphithreatre that is the southern end of Evans Bay. There are many great spectator spots available at Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club, Hataitai Beach, Greta Point or along Cobham Drive.One of the major attractions of the event is all participants will receive free coaching from a team of six top level coaches who are being led by the one and only Sir Russell Coutts. Sir Russell will be in attendance for all three days of the event, giving all the sailors a great chance to rub shoulders with a legend of yachting, and also plenty of time to soak up every little drop of information available.



EBYMBC will be set up in carnival mode, with music and games for those who will be onshore, along with being able to watch all the excitement happening on the water. Anyone interested in checking out what is going on (and the potential opportunity to meet a sporting legend) can head down to EBYMBC situated at 447 Evans Bay Parade, Evans Bay.



Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club would like to thank our O’pen BIC Fleet sponsors, Eastern Suburbs Sports Trust, HRV Home Ventilation, Moore Wilson’s, NIWA & Vodafone. Without their support this fleet would not be possible.



O’pen BIC Background:

The O’pen BIC is a great development in the world of sailing and is quickly building an international reputation. The boat has blown a big breath of fresh air into junior and youth sailing with a focus of participation and enjoyment.



The EBYMBC O’pen BIC fleet was launched in early February and is the first of its kind in the Greater Wellington region and EBYMBC are enjoying being at the forefront of this new and exciting pathway for junior and youth sailors.



EBYMBC Background:

Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club was established in 1918 and we are currently building towards the centenary celebrations. Over the past 99 years the club has been a strong part of the local community with many families having multiple generations of involvement, in fact the current Commodore is a third generation member.

