Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

49er teams ‘excited’ ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle

by RYA today at 3:30 pm
49er teams ‘excited’ ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell admit a European Championship title in their first season together has given them a taste for more as they prepare for a first World Championship attempt next week in Porto (28 August-2 September).

The combined 49er and 49erFX World Championships will be the first major test of the post-Rio season for a number of skiff teams with aspirations towards Tokyo, and seven British Sailing Team 49er crews and four 49erFX pairings will be among those vying for Worlds honours in the waters off Matosinhos.

British sailors in the men’s and women’s skiff events have seen a strong start to the new cycle, with Fletcher-Bithell, James Peters-Fynn Sterritt and Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey all racking up regular podium finishes on the international circuit this year.

And in spite of the sea fog which has dogged the Portuguese venue during pre-Worlds training, both Fletcher-Bithell and European silver medal-winning FX duo Dobson-Tidey have clear visions about their hopes for next week’s event.

Bithell is in confident spirits: “We are super excited to get the Worlds started. It's only our second major Championships together, the first of which was the European Championships three weeks ago which we won, so we are feeling good.

“We are the most consistent medal winners in the class at the moment and have been learning so much about each other and racing the 49er together that our strengths are getting better and areas for improvement [have been] addressed.

“This leads us to the high expectation of wanting to leave Porto as World Champions.”

For Dobson and Tidey, also in their first season together since teaming up after Rio, the regatta represents an opportunity to test themselves under pressure.

“The coming World Championships is our first outcome regatta together and because we are looking for a result we can hang our hats on it presents a subtle change in expectation, so we’re really looking forward to seeing how we react together in that situation,” Dobson explained.

“Win, lose or draw we’ll have a ground zero to work from towards gold in Tokyo.”

“All the big hitters will be out in force at this World Champs so it will be fab to see where we stack up against them all,” the Helensburgh sailor continued.

“A few of the teams who were around the back end of the top ten last cycle have hit this season really hard and are performing really well so it will be a really tough fleet to pick our way through. As it is the first year of the cycle teams are a bit polarised in performance across the wind strengths, so consistency could be the key factor if we get a mix of conditions.”

One thing is certain at these Championships – the 49er Worlds roll of honour will see a different set of names added for the first time since 2012 with the absence of New Zealand’s four-time winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

“Our vision and our goals would stay the same anyway, but it does bring an element of excitement that there will be a new 49er World Champions,” said Bithell, adding that his coach Ben Rhodes was, alongside Stevie Morrison, the last British sailor to win a 49er World Championship, coincidentally also in Portugal in 2007. Fletcher won bronze at the 2016 event with Alain Sign.

After a European Championship silver (bronze in the Open fleet) in Kiel, James Peters-Fynn Sterritt will also have their sights on a strong Worlds performance, with young talents Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas and Chris Taylor-Sam Batten keen to continue their progress after narrowly missing out on the Europeans top ten medal race positions.

In the 49erFX fleet, the British Sailing Team’s Kate Macgregor-Sophie Ainsworth, Sophie Weguelin-Steph Orton and Megan Brickwood-Eleanor Aldridge will also be competing at their first World Championships as new pairings.

World Championship racing in Porto gets underway on Monday 28 August with the medal races scheduled for Saturday 2 September. Results will be available at http://49er.org/event/2017-world-championship/

Meanwhile at the Laser Radial World Championship in Medemblik, Alison Young has been fighting back after a difficult start to her title defence. She’s in 29th place overall after six races, picking up a U-flag starting penalty, but improving on Wednesday’s third day of competition with a 13th and a race win. Hannah Snellgrove was the top-ranked British sailor in 26th after six races. The regatta concludes on Saturday 26 August.

At the Finn Silver Cup – the World Championship for u23 sailors – Henry Wetherell and Hector Simpson occupy second and third places respectively after two races and two days of competition. The medal decider is on Sunday 27 August.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSPredictWind.comDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

New faces and hardware at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup
Maxis are typically sailing yachts larger than 18.29m (60ft). At this year’s edition they will range from 60ft footers. The fleet comes with a wide age range from the 1976 vintage, but still successfully campaigned Swan 65 ketch, Shirlaf, of Giuseppe Puttini (which last year lost the lead of the Mini Maxi Racer Cruiser class on countback) to American George David’s all-conquering state of the art canting keeler, Rambler 88
Posted today at 2:36 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 1 – The pre-doldrum doldrums
Light winds continue to challenge during the fourth day of racing, which have caused the fleet to condense by 20nm Andy Burns, Skipper of GREAT Britain, currently in sixth place, reports that the light weather conditions bring with them real lessons of light wind sailing which will be valuable later on in the race.
Posted today at 1:01 pm Harken returns as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race
The agreement ensures Harken hardware will continue to be a fixture of the racing boats when they line up in Alicante Each Volvo Ocean 65 features seven hand-operated, manual Harken winches on deck, which allow the sailors to hoist and trim huge sails under high-pressure racing conditions.
Posted today at 12:20 pm No racing on Day 2 at U23 Finn World Championship
Everyone expected to lose a day, but no one expected to lose the second day, which had second best forecast of the week. The day began with an AP ashore, which then continued afloat for an hour before the sailors were sent back to shore to wait under a further AP. Finally they were sent back out again as a relativity stable 6-8 knots had settled over the course area.
Posted today at 10:29 am J Class battle for the Kohler Cup – Showdown of the season
Per class rules, all yachts racing are original J Class using the most advanced boat building and equipment technology. While considered Superyachts, at North Sails we think of the J's as a Grand Prix class because the teams are sailing as aggressively as if they were on a TP52.
Posted today at 10:20 am Evening Race Series - Overall report
For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Despite this the 15 – 20 knot SE wind was sufficient for yachts to race in the Eastern Solent and return to Cowes well before dark.
Posted today at 7:55 am J-Class Worlds - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted today at 5:40 am Bella Mente Racing - Preparing to defend Maxi 72 Worlds title
Maxi 72 World Championships are quickly approaching and Hap Fauth and his Bella Mente Racing team are going hard at it The Maxi 72 World Championships are quickly approaching and Hap Fauth and his Bella Mente Racing team are going hard at it, working to improve boat speed with the goal of defending their title of World Champion for the third consecutive year. The regatta – scheduled September 4-9 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia (Italy) – is the final and most important event on Bella Mente Racing’s calendar.
Posted today at 4:43 am Green lights aglow for the 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
Teams are evaluating gear, re-flaking sails, triple-checking standing rigging also taking advantage of breezy pre-racing Pre-racing excitement is already blowing around the docks at St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California, where the 2017 J/111 Worlds are set to take place from Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27. Teams are evaluating gear, re-flaking sails and triple-checking standing rigging while also taking advantage of breezy pre-racing weather to sample San Francisco Bay’s conditions.
Posted today at 4:16 am Volvo Ocean Race - First look at new 2020/21 Volvo 60 design prototype
The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon. Just over three months ago Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner announced that the question of whether the future of the race was monohull or multihull had been solved - both would be built the monohull for offshore and the catamaran for inshore racing.
Posted today at 2:35 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy