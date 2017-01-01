Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5

by 49er.org today at 12:30 am
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal Maria Muina/Sailingshots
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships.

With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.

Olympic silver medalists Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen (DEN) have never won a World title, but the only top women’s team to avoid a capsize today may be on the verge of their first. The powerful Danish team achieved a middling first race today in 12-15 knots, but there was no looking back from that point on as they went on to a 1,2,1 in the final three races.

“Katja and I talked a lot about the techniques and maneuvers so we were always on the same page,” Hansen said. She added that they ‘fell down on our butts a few times in the middle of a gybe, but we were always able to save it.”

Hansen and Iversen were still in the boat park hours after racing ended. We’re making some new trapezes to make sure they last for tomorrow,” Hansen explained to a reporter. “Confidence in our gear is one of the most important things to have in this breeze.” When asked what message she wanted to send to her fans, Hansen pulled no punches. “Tomorrow you’ll see more kicking butt, we’ll be fully switched on as we are every day out there.”

Olympic Gold Medalists, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Olympic Gold Medalists, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Hansen/Iversen may sit on a significant 5-point lead today, but if not for a single capsize from each of the three teams just behind, they might still be in fourth place. The most heartbreaking swim came surprisingly in the slightly lighter air of race 2, when the British Sailing Team’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia – who’d sailed a perfect race to that point with a huge lead – flipped just meters from the finish. “We had an awkward angle for that final gybe right on top of the gate mark, and with the skewed waves it was a tough maneuver and we didn’t get it done,” said Dobson.

Dobson/Tidey would currently lead the Championship had they sailed that final 20 meters without a hitch, but Tidey says it’s all part of sailing. “That’s the game of sailing, isn’t it, and we’ve got another day to go out and give it our all,” she said. “You have those moments and you just have to put them out of your mind and reset, and just go out and give it everything you’ve got again.” Tidey and Dobson did just that: Their 3,4,4 results in the other races have them sitting in fourth place , and while it’s an uphill battle to get to the top of the leaderboard, Tidey says there is no quit in them. “We’re gonna go out there and send it around the course as the strongest team on the course, and give it socks!” Tidey said cryptically.

Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Olympic gold and silver medalists Grael/Kunze and Maloney/Meech each capsized once in the final, ultra-windy race, finishing seconds from each other in 10th and 11th position. They sit in the silver and bronze positions going into the final day of action.

As the FX fleets finished racing for the day, PRO David “CJ” Campbell-James abandoned all racing for the day. “31 knots on the course, massive seas, and no real prospect of any relief until sundown…it’s frustrating, but going out there now would be unsafe so we’ll resume in the morning,” said CJ.

Surprisingly for a team with a solid lead for what would be their first-ever World Title, 2017 European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were disappointed to have missed more sailing. “With the way we’ve been sailing in this breeze, we were looking forward to the opportunity to put more good finishes on the board and go have some fun,” said Fletcher as he inspected every inch of their boat. The team scored three straight bullets to take the lead on Thursday, and with their boat in perfect preparation, they’re feeling good about their chances. “Yesterday was awesome fun – it’s exactly why we sail the 49er, and a big confidence builder with the upwind and downwind pace we had,” said Fletcher. “We hope the breeze plays ball and we can put on a bit of a show for everybody.”
The End Is Nigh

The final day of racing begins at 1000 tomorrow with the men’s 49ers, with the FX fleet following. Weather permitting, the medal races – short, intense races for the top 10 teams in each fleet – will take place in the early afternoon.

Olympic Gold and Silver medalists lead the chase - Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Olympic Gold and Silver medalists lead the chase - Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Saskia Tidey (GBR) - Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Saskia Tidey (GBR) - Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots


Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Race Day 3, 49erFx Worlds, Porto, Portugal © Maria Muina/Sailingshots

Insun - AC ProgramMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis slip to second in extreme conditions on Day 3
Cartwheels, capsizes and cancellations were the order of the day on the third day of racing Cartwheels, capsizes and cancellations were the order of the day on the third day of racing at the 49er and 49erFX worlds but Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are still in sight of a world title. No racing was possible in the 49er fleets as winds in excess of 30 knots and huge swells hit the coast off Porto but the 49erFX gold fleet managed four races before the conditions became too dangerous.
Posted on 1 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep 49er Worlds - Kiwi women extend lead on second day of racing
Alex Maloney and Molly Meech enjoyed a near-flawless day in challenging conditions to extend their lead Alex Maloney and Molly Meech enjoyed a near-flawless day in challenging conditions to extend their lead at the 49erFX world championships in Porto overnight (NZ time). Olympic silver medallists won three of their four races and finished second in the other to hold a four-point lead over the Danish combination of Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen.
Posted on 31 Aug 49er/FX Worlds - Maloney and Meech take early lead - Day 3
Alex Maloney and Molly Meech brushed aside two days of waiting around to take an early lead at the 49er/49erFX worlds Alex Maloney and Molly Meech brushed aside two days of waiting around to take an early lead at the 49er and 49erFX world championships in Porto overnight (NZ time). Racing wasn't possible on the first two days of the world championships as fog and light winds hit the Portuguese coast.
Posted on 30 Aug 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug 49er & 49erFX Worlds - A different worlds without Burling and Tuke
The crew that have dominated the 49ers since 2012, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke won't be competing in the 49er Worlds This year’s 49er world championships will be a little different to those of the recent past, not least of all because Peter Burling and Blair Tuke won’t win. Burling and Tuke have dominated the 49er class, winning four-straight world titles and last year’s Rio Olympics. In fact, they won every major regatta following the 2012 London Olympics and won gold in Rio by a whopping 43 points.
Posted on 27 Aug 49er World Championship Preview
Starting on Monday in Porto, Portugal, are we to see the changing of the guard in the 49er? Starting on Monday in Porto, Portugal, are we to see the changing of the guard in the 49er? In the Men's Division, there are plenty of new faces from Australia and New Zealand, as well as Croatia. Gold Medallists from Rio, NZL’s Pete Burling is sailing in the VOR with Brunel, and crewmate Blair Tuke is on board MAPFRE.
Posted on 27 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships 2017 - Day 3
113 boats went out for 10:00 warning signal, and after the second attempt with Yellow group, the weak north wind shaded. 113 boats went out for 10:00 warning signal, and after the second attempt with Yellow group, the weak north wind shaded. 10:45 AP H was up and all boats were towed back to the harbor. After 14:00, all boats went out again.
Posted on 21 Aug 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted on 17 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy