Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

48th anniversary of Sir Robin’s Golden Globe victory

by Clipper Round the World today at 8:01 am
48th anniversary of Sir Robin’s Golden Globe victory Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
In 1968, when 29 year-old Robin Knox-Johnston set off for the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, striving to be the first person to sail single handed, nonstop around the world was not the only challenge he had to overcome.

Robin’s first test began before the race did, as his chances were written off by some. “I was over in Cowes working on the boat one weekend and I remember hearing a reporter saying: ‘There’s old Robin – thinks he’s going to sail single-handed, nonstop around the world.” I said, “Well I’m going to try.” “It can’t be done and in any case you couldn’t do it,” he said. And I remember thinking, ‘You don’t know me. You’ve no idea of my background.’ Assumption is dangerous.”

Sir Robin quickly proved how wrong assumptions can be as he ended up being the sole finisher of the race, crossing the finish line 48 years ago today, aged 30, after 312 days at sea. An epic achievement for which he became well respected for.

'To be able to say you were the first to do something on a planet of seven billion is nice. It changed my life. I left as a young ambitious bloke and came back a completely different person,' reflects Sir Robin, who recently celebrated his 78th birthday and remains as competitive as ever.

Never to be underestimated again, Sir Robin continued to achieve great feats in sailing and his prominent sailing career, which continues today, has resulted in numerous honours. The inaugural entry into the International Sailing Federation (ISAF) Hall of Fame, Sir Robin has also been named Yachtsman of the Year an unprecedented four times by the Royal Yachting Association.

Aside from his Golden Globe victory, one of his proudest achievements in his life is the Clipper Race, which he co-founded in 1996 because he wanted everyone to have the opportunity to race around the world, an achievement fewer people have embarked upon than have climbed Mount Everest. Over the last twenty years and ten race editions, more than 5,000 people have been introduced to ocean racing through the race.

“There’s no satisfaction at all in staying at home. It’s a very simple thing that I say to all the crews; you’re showing up, and I’m proud of you for this, because you’re not doing something easy. Sailing round the world is tough: you’re doing a hard thing. But you’ll have something to be proud of when you’ve done it. Otherwise, if you just do the easy things, what’s to be proud of? Go for the tough things, paint your life in bright colours. That’s how you get satisfaction in life.”

To see a gallery of images of Sir Robin, click here.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race is currently 90 per cent full with limited availability. If you would like to take part in the adventure of a lifetime, click here.

Watch out for next month’s edition of Calibre magazine to read a full interview with Sir Robin.
Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82North Technology - Southern SparsPantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Golden Globe Race Plymouth start confirmed
The 2018 Golden Globe Race will start from Plymouth on Saturday June 30, 2018. The 2018 Golden Globe Race will start from Plymouth on Saturday June 30, 2018. The Race marks the 50th anniversary of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s victory in the Sunday Times Golden Globe solo non-stop round the world Race back in 1968/9.
Posted today at 5:40 am World Cup Series Hyères – Returning to action
There will be a Riou partnering Besson, but this time it will be in the shape of former Laser Radial competitor, Amélie. Besson, along with partner Marie Riou, won all four Nacra 17 World Championship titles in the Rio 2016 quadrennial but failed to capitalise on that dominance as a back injury hampered any Olympic medal ambitions the pair harboured.
Posted on 21 Apr Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise - Innovation
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards that celebrate business excellence. Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are delighted to announce they are winners of the 2017 Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.
Posted on 21 Apr Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
The company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler Returning to the 2017 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is marine safety equipment manufacturer Wichard Pacific, showcasing the latest from brands including Profurl, Tye Tech and Sparcraft.
Posted on 21 Apr It's time for Qingdao and China round of the Extreme Sailing Series
The countdown is on as the teams prepare to take to the water for the second Act in China's Olympic Sailing City Following an epic season opener in Muscat in March, the racing reconvenes over China's May Labour Day holiday weekend, with open water racing on day one followed by Stadium Racing in Fushan Bay, a venue notorious for its temperamental weather that has previously seen multiple capsizes caused by its unexpected gusts.
Posted on 21 Apr Zhik Combined High Schools Championship title chase wide open
The race committee was kept busy laying the course for race two in a shifting 6-7 knt Easterly. Race one was sailed in a 10-13knt Southerly which faded late in the race. Taipan 4.9 sailor Ethan Micallef (Lake Munmorah High) sailed to the conditions perfectly to be first on corrected time.
Posted on 21 Apr Rolex China Sea Race - 'Best Asian Regatta' - again!
At the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded Best Asian Regatta of the Year The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy, eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive’s 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the prestigious IRC Overall title.
Posted on 21 Apr Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Italian Sailing Series kick off
For the fourth year in a row Portoroz has been the kick off venue of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series Like the good traditions that used to last, has become a nice tradition for the Melges 24 sailors from all over the Europe to gather to the beautiful Portoroz in Slovenia for the first regatta of the sailing season.
Posted on 20 Apr Oman Sail's Tour de France a la Voile campaign already started
Just two regattas in to 2017, and Oman Sail’s Diam 24 team has already served notice it will be a force to be reckoned After a highly respectable fifth place finish in the French classic last July, the experienced Oman Sail crew set out on this year’s campaign with their sights firmly set on a podium place this time around.
Posted on 20 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy