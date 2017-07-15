Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 4

470 World Championship 2017 – Light winds, wide open

by Australian Sailing today at 2:20 am
Belcher & Ryan - Day 2 - 470 World Championship 2017 Nikos Alevromytis http://www.470.org
The 2017 470 World Championship is being sailed on the Bay of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, and after the five race qualifying series, the Australian dual Olympic 470 medalist Mat Belcher says this regatta is wide open.

The reason? The weather. Defaulting to standard high summer, hot air, hot water conditions, with light sea breezes.

In the men’s fleet, after the second day of racing, triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and his Rio crew Fredrick Bergstrom (SWE) are continuing to sail the regatta of their life. Today taking a first and second in the yellow fleet they now have three wins, a second drop and a second.

Behind them Australian’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan finished today with a fourth and a first as they did yesterday. In third place is the lightweight pairing of Bargehr and Mähr (AUT), Machetti and Dantès (FRA) are fourth, McNay and Hughes (USA) are fifth with Snow- Hansen and Willcox (NZL) sixth.

Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson are now 21st in this their first major international regatta.

Six times World Champion Belcher talked about the conditions this afternoon, ‘All this week from here on, it will be Groundhog Days. Blue skies, high 30’s. Same quite light sea breeze. We are in seven to nine range. Every day.

‘On this course, the leaders at the top first mark are basically the leaders in the race. The course is biased to the left-hand side, with persistent left shifts. If you can’t get cleanly off the line there is a very high chance you won’t get left and you are going to be in the back of the fleet which is why we have seen a lot of teams OCS. Very tight racing and we were fighting for meters.

‘Will is really looking forward to the day that he can really stretch his legs and myself so I can start hiking. I don’t think that is going to happen at this regatta. It is very friendly on the helms. We are sitting on the floor of the boat and barely sit on the sides.

‘High scores happen in light weather Gold fleet racing. With the conditions, here you can just finish in the 20’s, just as easily as you can in the top group. A couple of bad starts and you can lose 20 points.

‘The effect is a very open regatta. I think anyone in the top 15 can win and the only reason I am saying it is because we have done it. We have been 25th going into the Gold fleet racing and we have medaled. Gold Fleet racing is super tight. Those lanes, the starts, everything.

‘Anything can happen and all we are doing is just approach the best we can do, make the best decision, try and get as much speed as we can and hopefully we have enough to be there at the end.’

In the 470 women’s fleet, the cream is already at the top with Hannah Mills (GBR), London 2016 silver medalist and Rio 2016 Gold medalist now sailing with new crew Eilidh McIntyre leading the fleet, with Mrak and Macarol (SLO) second and Skrzypulec and Gliszczynska (POL) third.

Nia Jerwood Monique de Vries - Day 2 - 470 World Championship 2017 © Nikos Alevromytis http://www.470.org
Nia Jerwood Monique de Vries - Day 2 - 470 World Championship 2017 © Nikos Alevromytis http://www.470.org



Australians Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries sailed a sixth and 12th today. Although they are 18th and solidly in the Gold fleet they are only 10 points out of the medal fleet contention and with six races to go between now and Friday they will be pushing hard.

Nia said today, ‘Monique and I are very excited about our performance so far at our first 470 Worlds. Our goal entering the regatta was to make it into Gold fleet, after our results today we achieved this comfortably. We are looking forward to the challenge of racing in Gold fleet, and hope to keep improving each day.’

Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan are having a tough regatta. They are now 30th. Jaime commented ‘It's been really tight racing, long hot days and a tricky course to wrap your head around. We've just managed to scrape into the Gold fleet, obviously not where we want to be sitting in the fleet but we'll keep chipping away through the next three days of finals racing and hopefully get back in the game.’

Dana Tavener and Katherine Shannon are 52nd and Shellee White and Amelia Catt are in 55th.

The two Australian men’s teams and four women’s teams will all be racing in their Gold fleets, six races are scheduled between now and Friday, then the double points Medal races will be sailed on Saturday.

Australian Sailing Team (AST) and Squad (ASS) at 470 Worlds 2017 Thessaloniki

Men’s Two Person Dinghy - 470M

• Mat Belcher (QAS) and Will Ryan (QAS) (AST): second, (4),4,1,4,1
• Chris Charlwood (WAIS) and Joshua Dawson (NSWIS): 21st, 11,10,10,14,(23)

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470W

• Nia Jerwood (WAIS) and Monique De Vries (WAIS): 18th, (13),11,6,6,12
• Carrie Smith (WAIS) and Jaime Ryan (NSWIS): 30th, 16,15,7,12,(17)
• Dana Tavener (NSWIS) and Katherine Shannon (NSWIS):52nd, 23,27,15,25,(28)
• Shellee White (QAS) and Amelia Catt (TIS): 55th, 28,20,24,(28),27

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht SaleHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Finn format trials survey – The pros and cons
Purpose was to investigate new formats to try and make sailing easier to understand for media and non-sailing spectators As expected, both events produced a lot of feedback, good and bad, and after the Europeans the Finn Class organised an online survey to assess the success or otherwise of the trials and gather further feedback.
Posted on 11 Jul Action packed three race opening day at 470 World Championships
A two-hour postponement ashore waiting for the thermal breeze converted to eight - ten knots for the first race A two-hour postponement ashore waiting for the thermal breeze converted to eight - ten knots for the first race, building to 15-16 knots, under a clear blue sky.
Posted on 11 Jul 470 World Champs - Day 1 hurdle overcome for Australian champions
Today was no different for the sailors from 32 countries, 59 women’s crew and 72 men’s crew racing at 2017 470 Worlds Oft recited at sailing regattas is the mantra; ‘You can’t win on the first day but you sure can lose’, so a little nervousness on day one of every regatta. Today was no different for the sailors from 32 countries, 59 women’s crew and 72 men’s crew racing at the 2017 470 Worlds on the Bay of Thessaloniki, abeam of Greece’s second largest city.
Posted on 11 Jul 2017 470 World Championships features experience and youth
The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece. The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 10 Jul Niemeier to compete in sixth Northern Territory Youth Championships
2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from July 28-30 The 2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from Darwin Sailing Club from July 28 to 30.
Posted on 9 Jul Australian sailors set for 470 World Championship battles
It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece, 300 km north of Athens on Monday next, 10th July.
Posted on 7 Jul Japanese teams enters 2017 SAP 505 World Championship
Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 when he built a boat with a friend. The Japanese sailor attended his first overseas regatta a year later, racing in the 505 Far East Championship held in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Jul K6s Eurocup Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 5
Both boats hit the line together charging off in the now familiar Garda Breeze. It was neck and neck at the first mark Dave extended the gap up wind and just held off Neil to take the win and the overall championship. The second race of the day was a virtual re-run with Daves team taking the last gun of the week.
Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul K6 Eurocup Riva del Garda – Days 3 and 4
There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls. Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn’t have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible.
Posted on 30 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy