Please select your home edition
Edition
PredictWind.com 2014

470 U-20 Championship winners caught by surprise at Closing Ceremony

by Yachting NZ and Sail-World today at 12:59 am
Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
'A big racing month in Japan has come to an end, and we are so stoked with the learnings and experiences that we have gained. In fact, at the closing ceremony we found out that we are the Under 20 470 World Champions.'

'In the long run, this past month of racing has been such a big learning curve and we feel set up to consolidate and take another step in our Olympic Campaign.'

According to their Facebook page, Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith didn't realise until the closing ceremony of the 470 junior world championships in Japan at the weekend, that they had won the U-20 title.

The 17-year-old twins who sail out of the Murrays Bay Sailing Club knew they had finished eighth overall in the under-23 regatta but had little idea they had won the under-20 division.

The crew, sailing one of the 470 boats that Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie used in their last Olympic campaign, started the regatta slowly with a 24th in the first race but emphasised their growth with a fourth in the top-10 medal race.

What made it remarkable was the fact they were up against crews who had finished in the top 10 at the open 470 world championships. And it continues a good run of New Zealand junior or youth world champions following the successes of the likes of Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson (RS Feva), Josh Armit (Laser Radial) and Sean Herbert and Mattias Coutts (O'pen Bic).

Medalists - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Medalists - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


The Reynolds-Smiths recently made the jump up from the 420 class, where they were sixth at last year’s Aon Youth Sailing World Championships, and have set a target of sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“For two young girls who have just started an Olympic campaign, it’s a fantastic result that reflects the significant amount of time they have consistently spent on the water and their commitment to trying to chase a dream,” Yachting New Zealand acting high performance director Ian Neely said.

The crew have a better idea of what it might take after being coached in Japan by two-time Olympian and former world championship silver medallist Paul Snow-Hansen.

The NZL Sailing Team member was impressed by their progress at both the junior world championships and the Japan national championships, where they also made a slow start but recovered extremely well.

“To finish in the top 10 overall was way above their expectations,” Snow-Hansen said.

U-20 medalists - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
U-20 medalists - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


“It’s really hard to make that transition from the youth classes into the Olympic classes – it’s a big jump into a bigger boat. They were also against teams with a lot more experience. To make that amount of progress in a short time is really awesome.”

“They didn’t have the ages in the results so it was not clear how old everyone was. It was a good surprise [to discover they had won the under-20 world title] but not a huge surprise because they were significantly younger than most there.”

The experience was also a valuable one for Snow-Hansen, particularly as the regatta was held at Enoshima which will play host to the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was really awesome to be at the Olympic venue and I’ve seen a few typhoons come through now. It was really useful to see what happens when the bigger waves come through and watch the different techniques in dealing with them.”

Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Courtney and Brianna will join Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox in training over the New Zealand summer as they prepare for their next pinnacle event, the combined world championships in Aarhus next August.

Back to the Facebook page: 'Thanks to everyone involved in our campaign up to this point and all the support from back home! Couldn't have done this without the family, friends, and especially all our coaches we have had so far:)

'Special thanks to our sponsors Kingspan and Gull, Yachting New Zealand, NZL Sailing Foundation, and everyone who has helped get us to Japan!'

Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 - 470 Junior Worlds, Enoshima, Japan September 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsGiacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Nacra 17 crew tries remote sailing approach
It’s often said long distance relationships don’t work but Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hope it will It’s often said long distance relationships don’t work but Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hope it will be the ingredient that helps deliver them Olympic gold. The Nacra 17 crew, who finished fourth in Rio, have decided to put together another Olympic campaign. One of the main features of that sees Saunders live in France and Jones spend most of her time in New Zealand.
Posted on 4 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis slip to second in extreme conditions on Day 3
Cartwheels, capsizes and cancellations were the order of the day on the third day of racing Cartwheels, capsizes and cancellations were the order of the day on the third day of racing at the 49er and 49erFX worlds but Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are still in sight of a world title. No racing was possible in the 49er fleets as winds in excess of 30 knots and huge swells hit the coast off Porto but the 49erFX gold fleet managed four races before the conditions became too dangerous.
Posted on 1 Sep America’s Cup cyclor to represent Emirates Team NZ at NZ Match Racing
Andy Maloney will represent Emirates Team NZ at the Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championships Andy Maloney, who was on board Team New Zealand as a cyclor and foil trimmer when they won the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda earlier this year, will represent Emirates Team New Zealand at this year’s Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Racing Championships hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 28 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds - Josh Armit wins U-17 World title
Murrays Bay SC's Josh Armit has won the under-17 Laser Radial Youth World title Murrays Bay SC's Josh Armit has won the under-17 Laser Radial Youth World title, sailed at Medemblik, the Netherlands, by a massive 41 points. Armit finished just out of the medals in the Open championship after three-way tie, and was placed fourth overall after the tie-breaker process was applied. Olivia Christie was 21st in the girl's fleet.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - Russell Coutts takes charge at Manly Sailing Club
Sir Russell Coutts has gone from running the America's Cup to running a small yacht club on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast, 'He can be commodore as long as he wants the job,' Bennett said. 'We don't have set terms here. 'He's said he's done with the America's Cup so has time and he's also said he needs something else to get his teeth into. All of a sudden, he's like a big dog with a bone.'
Posted on 25 Jul NZL Sailing Team - Indifferent day puts Kiwi 470 crew out of medals
Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox will look to win tonight's medal race to finish the 470 world championships in Greece Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox will look to win tonight's medal race to finish the 470 world championships in Greece on a good note after they dropped out of medal contention overnight (NZ time). The Kiwi pair went into the penultimate day in fourth but a 27th on the third and final race overnight saw them drop to ninth and out of medal contention.
Posted on 15 Jul Safety at Sea Triple Series - NZ Rigging 60 a drifter
Over 90 boats started the NZ Rigging 60 in light winds and showers on Saturday July 8 in the inner Hauraki Gulf. Over 90 boats started the NZ Rigging 60 in light winds and showers on Saturday July 8 in the inner Hauraki Gulf. Despite the six separate starts for the nine divisions, the fleet were soon bunched up together in Moutihe Channel waiting for breeze.
Posted on 11 Jul O'pen BIC - 87 junior sailors take part in Forward Sailing Winter Cup
Sailors across three fleets from all over New Zealand, Australia and Rarotonga came together at Manly Sailing Club What a weekend! Sailors across three fleets from all over New Zealand, Australia and Rarotonga came together at Manly Sailing Club on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula for the second annual Forward Sailing NZ Winter O’pen BIC Cup this past weekend July 7-9.
Posted on 10 Jul Encouraging outlook for O’pen BIC class and junior sailing in NZ
The New Zealand O’pen Bic class association has today launched a new website and online events calendar The NZ O’pen BIC class association has launched a new website and online events calendar to support the significant momentum that has been generated. The class is going from strength to strength in NZ and expecting a fleet of about 75 boats for the next event in July. The class gained official class status in NZ earlier this year and the 2017/18 season calendar already boasts 14 nationwide events.
Posted on 20 May King of the Waitemata - Foiling Kites take on 18ft Skiffs over 34km
The inaugural King of the Waitemata Regatta was held today, based out of the Takapuna Yacht Club. The inaugural King of the Waitemata Regatta was held today, based out of the Takapuna Yacht Club. The regatta is a counter clockwise, 34 kilometre circumnavigation of Auckland’s Rangitoto and Mototapu Islands open to any wind powered vessel. A number of trials had been run over the past 12 months indicating that a time of less than 60 minutes on a foiling kite could be achieved with the right
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy