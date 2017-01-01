Please select your home edition
470 Junior Worlds - Day 3

by Event Media today at 7:01 pm
Takumi Iwaki and Taiga Nakagawa (JPN-4583) – 470 Junior World Championships Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Gentle southerly sea breeze started to fill in the race area around 11 o’clock, and by noon, it was almost 10 kt. However, this sea breeze was slowed down by the small front which passed the east side of the racing area. The wind was up and down in strength, and also shift from 160 to 180 degrees at random.

There were many general recalls, both Men’s and Women’s fleets. RC hoisted AP flag just before the start many times. Coaches asked some questions after the race, ‘What is the philosophy behind this AP? When RC can not read the sail No. of all recalled boats?’ Mr. Stanislav explained, ‘Sailors mistake or RC’s mistake. If the line is square to the wind direction, RC reads all the Nos, and BFD. Wind shifted, and it is no longer square, then, RC’s mistake, and that was when RC signaled AP today.’

Nippon boys and girls had a good day as Takayama/Kimura, boys, won R6, and Tanaka/Kudo, girls, won R7. Now, Takayama/Kimura in second position. Macchetti / Dantes, FRA, are leading. They seem to like the heavy wind, but they were also good like today’s medium condition. Both teams got 1-2 today, so the competition between them will be very tight towards the end. Third is also the French pair of Pirouelle / Sipan.

470 Men - Overall after five races
1. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoine DANTÈS (FRA 79) - 10 pts
2. Daichi TAKAYAMA/Naoya KIMURA (JPN 4601) - 16 pts
3. Guillaume PIROUELLE/Valentin SIPAN (FRA 76) – 18 pts
4. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRÒ (ITA 757) – 21 pts
5. Keiju OKADA/Kotarou MATUO (JPN 4562) - 35 pts
6. Thomas PONTHIEU/Quentin PATURLE (FRA 95) - 38 pts
7. Wiley ROGERS/Jack PARKIN (USA 7) – 40 pts
8. Nitai HASSON/Tal HARARI (ISR 15) - 52 pts
9. Balazs GGPIAS/Zsombor GYAPIAS (HUN 1) 58 pts
10. Maor ABU/Yoav ROOZ (ISR 10) – 62 pt

470 Women
Italy’s Di Salle/Dubbini dropped to seventh after DSQ from R6 by protest and R7 BFD. The Spanish team of Mas/Barcelo are more comfortable today as they are so consistent. Japan’s summer is very humid, and different from Europe. They were running out of the drinking water towards the end and asked about it to the people around on the water.

470 Women - Overall after 5 Races
1. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Paula BARCELO MARTIN (ESP 18) - 16 pts
2. Ilaria PATERNOSTER/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 33) - 22 pts
3. Nia JERWOOD/Monique DE VRIES (AUS 5) - 34 pts
4. Beste KAYNAKCI/Simay ASLAN (TUR 99) – 35 pts
5. Jennifer PORET/Camille HAUTEFAYE (FRA 14) – 39 pts
6. Marina LEFORT/Lara GRANIER (FRA 7) - 40 pts
7. Benedetta DI SALLE/Alessandra DUBBINI (ITA 74) – 40 pts
Olivia BERGSTRÖM/Lovisa KARLSSON (SWE 34) - 27 pts
8. Noya BAR-AM/Nina AMIR (ISR 11) - 48 pts
9. Mano UDAGAWA/Yurie SEKI (JPN4585) – 50 pts
10. Olivia BERGSTROM/Lovisa KARLSSON (SWE-34) – 51 pts

After the races today, a coach meeting was organized at the tent. The Met officer explained with the satellite picture of cloud, and we expect Typhoon No. 15 on Sep 2. The wind will be coming from North tomorrow. Two races are scheduled from 10:00 start.

