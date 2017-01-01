470 Class Japan Nationals Day 5 - Close battle continue for Medal Race

by Aiko Saito today at 4:48 amR8 was 190/12kt, and after three general recalls, GF started after the fourth attempt. Belcher, Isozaki, Doi and some others were BFD. It was their favorite condition, and they wanted to catch up, so they were very disappointed. Ichino lead halfway, however, Cinar (TUR) took lead after second upwind which they holed till the finish.





R9 was more increased wind strength to 13-15 kt, and right hand shift started to occur. Isozaki was not sailing R8 as BFD, so he had all his energy saved to this race. It was great to watch Isozaki going downwind, and gaining his lead over Belcher/Ryan.









It was nail biting final race. Early races were sailed under light wind, so those who did well in light wind had hard time today while heavier group enjoyed today to catch up. Consequently, points got closer. Giri-giri(barely) Boys needed a really good last race. R10 was 200/18kt with big waves. Belcher/Ryan enjoyed winning this race like their normal style. NIPPON BOYS also sailed well to stay right behind Belcher.









Silver and Bronze fleets R9 was cancelled as Mark 1 was drifted, however, there was enough time to do two more races in good sea breeze. Japan 470 Association decided to do the National Championship at Enoshima for three years, every August. Japanese sailors have a chance to sail with top overseas competitors, and overseas visitors have a chance to test the Olympic water. Japanese sailors who did not get into the GF, try again next year.









Medal race is scheduled tomorrow with top 10 boats. We are happy to see Ichino, Isozaki, and Okada lined up for one - three place with narrow margin. It will be a tensed race. Don’t let it go to Belcher. Nippon Boys, you have to keep the trophy in Enoshima.









Advance to Medal Race



1st Naoki Ichino/Takashi Hasegawa - No.8 - JPN4318 - 45 points

2nd Tetsuya Isozaki/Akira Takayanagi - No.2 - JPN7 - 48 points

3rd Keiju Okada/Junpei Hokazono - No.5 - JPN4562 - 49 points

4th Mathew Belcher/Will Ryan - No.88 - USA11 - 62 points

5th Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes - No.94 - No. FRA79 - 64 points

6th Carl-Fredrik Rock/Marcus Dackhammar - No.106 - SWE350 - 65 points

7th Kazuto Doi/Naoya Kimura - No.1 - JPN11 - 74 points

8th Kosuke Demichi/Taiga Nakagawa - No.50 - JPN4583 - 76 points

9th Ryo Imamura/Ryusuke Oshima - No.4 - JPN4580 - 82 points

10th Deniz Cinar/Ates Cinar - No.108 - TUR890 - 83 points



