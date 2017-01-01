Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Brisbane 728x90 Sailing

470 Class Japan National Championships 2017 - Day 3

by Aiko Saito today at 1:56 am
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
113 boats went out for 10:00 warning signal, and after the second attempt with Yellow group, the weak north wind shaded. 10:45 AP H was up and all boats were towed back to the harbor. After 14:00, all boats went out again.

Yellow Group started at 15:10, and followed by Blue and Red Groups. Only Blue group did not meet the target time, and unfortunately time limit by N flag up. This call was in fact good and Blue started under 7kt, and later shifted to left and weakening. Four races were completed, therefore, we will move to the final series from tomorrow. Silvia Mas, Women’s leading team from Spain, commented ‘Red group was the best condition today. Yes, wind was light, but good race management to finish all races.’

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



There is no upset for top teams, and only three points difference from the first to the sixth. 38 boats proceed to the Gold Fleet tomorrow, and 21 teams from overseas are included. Still, top three places are occupied by the NIPPON BOYS who fight for the National Title. Don’t lose and stay ahead of Mat (AUS) and Lucas (USA, ARG in London 2012) and Luke (GBR) medalists.

11:00 warning signal tomorrow – Three races are scheduled.

For more information and results - Click here.

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/

Giacomo Yacht SaleInsun - AC ProgramZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

World’s youth attracted by the timeless challenge of the Finn
One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. Nearly 50 young Finn sailors from 21 countries and four continents are gathering at Balatonfüred, a popular resort town on Lake Balaton’s northern shore.
Posted today at 8:06 am 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 1 kicked off
113 entries from 15 countries – two current 470 World Champions are taking part in 470 class Japan National championship 113 entries from 15 countries – two current 470 World Champions are taking part in the 46th 470 class Japan National championship. For women, it is 31st Woman’s 470 National title. It is great to see 28 overseas teams including Olympic medalists and both Men & Women’s current 470 World Champions (AUS and POL).
Posted on 19 Aug SAP 505 Worlds Sailor Profile - Australian skipper Earle Alexander
Retired. I worked for the last 20 years as a Consultant Mining Engineer. Earle Alexander - Retired. I worked for the last 20 years as a Consultant Mining Engineer. For 30 years before that, I worked as Engineer and Manager in underground metal mines for mining companies and Government Mine Safety Inspectors.
Posted on 19 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 6
With a second place finish in first race behind Rafael De La Hoz Tuells, Papadimitriou moved into a tie for first place Dimitris Papadimitriou of Greece, who was not ranked in the top 10 heading in to the Final Series, began pulling himself to the front with a third and fourth yesterday in gold fleet, and another incredible performance in today’s racing.
Posted on 18 Aug Iranian finn sailor aims to make history at Tokyo 2020
He first stepped into a Finn in 2015 and took part in the Rio 2016 continental qualifier, with assistance from the FIDeS Ahmad Ahmadi is aiming to become the first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympic Games. He opens his campaign at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup next month at Balatonfoldvar in Hungary and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his Olympic dream and give him the best possible chances of success in Tokyo.
Posted on 18 Aug Young prepared for tight battle at Laser Radial World Championship
The 30-year-old became the first British woman to win a World Championship in a solo Olympic dinghy class in Vallarta While Young says being defending champion has given extra impetus to this edition’s build-up, she knows it will count for little when she takes to the startline alongside 99 rivals from 41 nations when competition starts on the IJsselmeer next week
Posted on 18 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 5
The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver fleets, with additional Bronze and Emerald fleets for the boys Under gray skies and rain, the breeze built from 10 knots for the first race up around 15 knots for the second – the heaviest wind seen at the event thus far.
Posted on 17 Aug OK Dinghy World No.1 for the third time for Greg Wilcox
Greg has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created Tomasz Gaj and Pawel Pawlaczyk from Poland record career bests in second and third, as does fourth placed Henrik Kofoed. The August release includes 488 sailors, 56 of whom sailed their first ranking event in 2017. The Wiorld Ranking list, and the numbers sailing OK Dinghy, keeps getting bigger.
Posted on 17 Aug Early peek at Tokyo for Aussie World beaters
World Champion sailors, Rio Olympic silver medalists Mathew Belcher/Will Ryan will get a precious taste of 2020 Games World Champion sailors, Rio Olympic silver medalists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, will get a precious taste of the 2020 Games environment when they contest the 470 Class Japan Championships at Enoshima, starting on Friday.
Posted on 17 Aug 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted on 17 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy