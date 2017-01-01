470 Class Japan National Championships 2017 - Day 3

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © 2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day3 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/

by Aiko Saito today at 1:56 amYellow Group started at 15:10, and followed by Blue and Red Groups. Only Blue group did not meet the target time, and unfortunately time limit by N flag up. This call was in fact good and Blue started under 7kt, and later shifted to left and weakening. Four races were completed, therefore, we will move to the final series from tomorrow. Silvia Mas, Women’s leading team from Spain, commented ‘Red group was the best condition today. Yes, wind was light, but good race management to finish all races.’





There is no upset for top teams, and only three points difference from the first to the sixth. 38 boats proceed to the Gold Fleet tomorrow, and 21 teams from overseas are included. Still, top three places are occupied by the NIPPON BOYS who fight for the National Title. Don’t lose and stay ahead of Mat (AUS) and Lucas (USA, ARG in London 2012) and Luke (GBR) medalists.



11:00 warning signal tomorrow – Three races are scheduled.



For more information and results - Click here.





































