Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2

by Tomoko Nishi today at 6:15 am
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
S wind, 6kt – 113 boats were devided into Yellow, Blue and Red, and R1 started as scheduled at 11:00.

The wind stayed 6kt during R1, and then 8kt for R2. Later, it increased to 10+, and Oscar flag was up for R3 at the start. Unfortunately, it did not stay long, and decreased to 7kt or bit less than that, so Romio flag was up. Three races with three groups – only one general recall although there were some UFD and BFD.

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Those who went to Tessaloniki, Greek last month for the 470 World Championship did well today not only the top overseas teams but also the Japanese Sailing teams aiming for Tokyo 2020. It is Japanese championship, not European nor Test event. It was very interesting to watch Belcher (AUS), Isozaki (JPN) and Okada (JPN) racing against each other at the front end of Blue group. It is great to have this opportunity.

Bargeher (AUT) was late for the R1 start. AUT team container arrived late yesterday, and they had to do the measurement late, too. Fundak (AUT) coach was surprised that the measurement team in the tent was very efficient, just like the Europeans/world championship level of measurement. Very quick, too.

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Two races are scheduled tomorrow. North wind from the shore is expected in the morning, and then change to south in the afternoon. Should we have enough strength while changing direction? It will be a difficult day for the Race Committee. It is good that they managed to have three races today.

2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
2017 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/

Insun - AC ProgramSail Exchange 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 preview - Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay
The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line in front of the large crowds that are expected to line the River Mersey at 1230 (BST) today.
Posted today at 7:54 am 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship - Nail-biting final day
A massive round of congratulations is in order for newly crowned Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee. A massive round of congratulations is in order for newly crowned Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee. He and his team which includes Morgan Reeser and Charlie Smythe are the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Champions.
Posted today at 5:48 am Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.
Posted on 19 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted on 19 Aug 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship - Day 2 - Newport long haul
The sunny skies on Day One of 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship were replaced with low flying southerly squalls The sunny skies on Day One of the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship hosted by Sail Newport were replaced with low flying southerly squalls and an on-time 1100 start. PRO Anderson Reggio sent the fleet to the 'inside' Halfway Rock racecourse for what would be a very exciting, four-race day of Melges 20 sailing.
Posted on 19 Aug 29er Hong Kong Open – Notice of race released
With competitors due to start unloading containers of 29ers from the 21 December, a great turn out is expected With mild winter conditions of warm sea and air temperatures, great breeze and boasting some of the best race tracks available anywhere, all eyes will be on the world’s best 29er sailors competing here in Hong Kong
Posted on 18 Aug Tasar World Championship in Gamagori
As Libby said after the first race day of three races and five hours on the water, it was one of their toughest days The five race day event saw the outstanding North American crew from Seattle YC, former gold and bronze medal Olympians in the Flying Dutchman and 49’er Classes, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, take out their fourth World Tasar Title
Posted on 18 Aug Audi Hamilton Race Week - Preview
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events & firm fixture on int'l sailing calendar. Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar. Competitors, family and friends come together to enjoy the convivial atmosphere and unique camaraderie of the event’s on-water and off-water carnival.
Posted on 18 Aug 215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted on 18 Aug A Pacific Yankee Doodle Dandy opening day at Melges 20 Nationals
On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak, northerly, morning breeze, only to have that fade into a solid, southwest seabreeze. Knowing the conditions well and despite the solid northerly morning gradient, PRO Anderson Reggio wisely postponed the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship fleet, and settled on a 2 o'clock
Posted on 18 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy