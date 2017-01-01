470 Class Japan National Championships – Day 4

Day 4 – 470 Class Japan National Championships Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © Day 4 – 470 Class Japan National Championships Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/

by Aiko Saito today at 2:33 pmSWE350, Fock/Dackhammar led from the first mark to the finish. Imamura/Oshima, and Belcher/Ryan followed.





R6 was sailed just under 8kt, no Oscar flag was up. Ichino/Hasegawa found a good way to the top mark, and lead to the finish with ease. The Spanish women’s team, Mas/Barcelo was second, and Isozaki/Takayanagi third.



R7 was 7-9kt, 220 again. After one General Recall, GF started. Some boats at the leeward end were BFD, and POL Skirzypulec/Czaika was one of them, who crossed the finishing line third. Demichi/Nakagawa finished first, followed by Imamura/Ooshima, and Udagawa/Seki.









Imamura/Oshima is now leading, and SWE Fock/Dackammar, Ichino/Hasegawa follow. All of them sailed very consistent three races today. Others are suffered with UFD or BFD. Imamura managed to discard his 27th. Belcher/Ryan is sixth, and the point is still close.









Luke Patience – this is their first sailing a 470 after RIO, and Chris is getting married in 10 days time back in the UK. Not only Luke but also many others are here to learn the Tokyo 2020 venue, and this championship certainly is the very good opportunity.



11:00 Warning signal tomorrow, and three races are scheduled.

































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156581