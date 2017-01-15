Please select your home edition
470 Australian National Championships – Another win for Mathew Belcher

by Southport Yacht Club today at 9:18 am
Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan – 470 Australian National Champions © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan competed at the 2017 470 Australian National Championships to win back to back titles.

Held at the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club in Lake Macquarie over the weekend, weather conditions brought perfect sailing settings for Mathew and Will. Following their recent win at the 2016 World Cup Series in December, Mathew and Will continue to defend their winning streak in the 470-dinghy class winning seven of the eight scheduled races at the nationals from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th February.

“We were so excited to get back into the water and get in touch with the rest of the 470 squad. It was really great to race against the up and coming 470 competitors, they pushed us all week making us race to our full potential. I look forward to the 470 squad building on as a group towards to the next sailing campaign,” said Mathew.

Mathew is currently based on the Gold Coast, mentoring the performance sailing program at Southport Yacht Club’s Hollywell Sailing Squadron, alongside Olympic Sailing Coach Shane Smith and Olympian Brendan Casey.
