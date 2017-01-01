47 RS Aeros are greeted by the arrival of spring at Oxford!

RS Aeros at the Oxford Blue - RS Aero UK Winter Championships 2017 © Tim Olin RS Aeros at the Oxford Blue - RS Aero UK Winter Championships 2017 © Tim Olin

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:24 amThe wind was light and inevitably there were challenges around the course. However with a nice five - ten knots there was always good racing to be had with occasional hiking and even the odd moments of planing! The mild late February weather compensated admirably.The RS Aeros packed out the middle start with almost a third of the total 147 boat entry. Wind shift and pressure chasing were the game of the day, together with the ability to exit the start line in good shape. With such a fleet there was competition throughout and always opportunities to be spotted and taken on each leg.





In race one Peter Barton (Lymington) overtook Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) to win the RS Aeros. David Ellis (Lymington) was first RS Aero 7 with Hannah Snellgrove (Lymington) second. Emily Davis (Great Moor) came in first in the RS Aero 5s.



Race two was the biggest RS Aero success with 6 RS Aeros in the top 12 overall from the 135 starters! Liam Willis (Lymington) led the RS Aeros home taking a brilliant third overall in the race with Chris Larr (Northampton) close behind in fifth overall. First RS Aero 7 was 49er helm Nick Redding (Goring) in 10th overall and Alice Lucy (Rutland) finished first RS Aero 5.









The RS Aeros struggled more in race three, but this time the RS Aero 7s faired very well against the 9s. After a warp speed start off the favoured end our coach, Paul Robson (Reading), in his RS Aero 7 never looked back keeping pace with the lead 9s to take the yardstick win in the RS Aeros. Top RS Aero 9 this time was RS Sailing’s Ben Rolfe 9Burghfield who narrowly pipped Liam. Emily was ahead again in the RS Aero 5s.



Overall in The Oxford Blue Peter Barton was lead RS Aero and the first boat of the middle ‘B’ start in 15th, just ahead of Peter Chaplin. Paul Robson was first RS Aero 7 and Emily Davis lead RS Aero 5.



For the RS Aero UK Winter Champs we take the RS Aero results out from each race which leads to similar, but slightly different, results once you remove all the other classes who finished in between the RS Aeros on corrected time. In an incredibly tight finish the RS Aero Winter Championship was won by a point by 16 year old Liam Willis giving a very mature display of skill in the tricky conditions. If Liam can now win in light conditions we are all in trouble, we already know he is fast when it is windy! Just a point behind was a three way tie with Peter Barton sneaking it from Peter Chaplin and then Chris Larr.



In the RS Aero 7s Paul Robson ended top of the pile. A great performance by Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (has team race training sharpened her game?) gave her second with current RS Aero 7 National Champ, David Ellis, having to settle for third on this occasion.



Top Lady was Lucy Greenwood and top Master Peter Chaplin. Naturally top Youth was Liam Willis! Lymington Town SC toped the Club competition with Liam sowing the way to the old blokes, rather than playing anchorman this time!



Emily took the RS Aero 5s, with Alice and Natasha not too far behind.









It was fantastic to see Andy Rice, the founder of the SailJuice Series, out in an RS Aero having fun. He was improving in every race and perhaps just needed a couple more! Hannah Snellgrove was on the water as part of the coaching team passing on help before racing and between races to those enrolled on the following day’s training. On the Sunday nineteen of the RS Aeros stayed at Oxford for our monthly Winter Training with Hannah Snellgrove and Paul Robson coaching the day and Ben supporting.



Thanks to Oxford SC, SailRacer and SailJuice for a great event and another fantastic SailJuice Winter Series. Spring is here and after a calm winter we can turn the fans back on now!









The Oxford Blue was also Round 7 of the RS Aero Winter Series. The next round is this Sunday at Devon’s Roadford Rocket with about 10 RS Aeros already committed. Then the Exmoor Beastie is at Wimbleball SC and the grande finale is the RS Aero UK Spring Champs at Island Barn Res SC, both in March.



Keep in touch with Everything Aero via; the Class website and Facebook group.



Results:





Rank Sail Helm Club Class Rating R1 R2 R3 Total Nett 1 1551 Liam WILLIS Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 1028 -7 1 3 11 4 2 2093 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 1028 1 4 (48 DNC) 53 5 3 2162 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC RS Aero 9 1028 2 3 -5 10 5 4 1888 Chris LARR Northampton SC RS Aero 9 1028 3 2 -17 22 5 5 2161 Paul ROBSON Reading SC RS Aero 7 1066 -22 7 1 30 8 6 2152 Ben ROLFE Burghfield SC RS Aero 9 1028 6 -11 2 19 8 7 2157 Nigel ROLFE Burghfield SC RS Aero 9 1028 4 6 -10 20 10 8 1685 Lucy GREENWOOD Oxford SC RS Aero 7 1066 -15 8 4 27 12 9 1209 David ELLIS Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1066 5 10 -11 26 15 10 1964 Nick REDDING Goring RS Aero 7 1066 10 5 -16 31 15 11 999 Andy Rice Stokes Bay SC RS Aero 9 1028 -18 9 8 35 17 12 1676 Anthony YORK Northampton SC RS Aero 9 1028 9 -12 9 30 18 13 1156 James DICKINSON Datchet Water SC RS Aero 7 1066 12.5 -19 6 37.5 18.5 14 2147 John WARBURTON Chew Valley Lake SC RS Aero 7 1066 -15 13 7 35 20 15 2001 Hannah SNELLGROVE Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1066 8 -28 19 55 27 16 2126 Graham ILES Burghfield SC RS Aero 9 1028 11 20 -35 66 31 17 1302 Karl THORNE Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1066 -20 17 14 51 31 18 2146 James CLAPHAM Royal Torbay YC RS Aero 9 1028 17 14 -30 61 31 19 1566 Tim HIRE Royal Lymington YC RS Aero 7 1066 15 -25 18 58 33 20 2135 Oliver Burdall Rollesby SC RS Aero 9 1028 -23 21 13 57 34 21 2114 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on the Solent SC RS Aero 9 1028 -24 15 20 59 35 22 1694 Nick NEVE Rutland SC RS Aero 7 1066 12.5 24 -29 65.5 36.5 23 2141 Steve SHARP Reading SC RS Aero 7 1066 -32 26 12 70 38 24 1505 Tim FELLS Salcombe YC RS Aero 7 1066 26 16 (48 DNC) 90 42 25 1817 Chris JONES Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero 7 1066 20 -32 23 75 43 26 1258 Nick CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero 7 1066 -27 18 26 71 44 27 1108 Charlie PEARCE Dabchicks RS Aero 7 1066 20 -34 25 79 45 28 1745 John HOBSON Notts County SC RS Aero 7 1066 25 23 (48 OCS) 96 48 29 1568 Caitlin ATKIN Whitstable YC RS Aero 7 1066 -29.5 22 27 78.5 49 30 1457 David MAHONY Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 OCS) 29 22 99 51 31 1181 Roger BELTON Felpham SC RS Aero 7 1066 -34 31 21 86 52 32 1264 Jackie CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero 7 1066 28 -33 31 92 59 33 1301 Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC RS Aero 5 1107 36.5 -39 24 99.5 60.5 34 2055 Chris WOOLLEY Combs SC RS Aero 9 1028 31 30 -32 93 61 35 1370 Nev HERBERT Royal Lymington YC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 OCS) 48 OCS 15 111 63 36 2074 Matt EVANS Great Moor SC RS Aero 7 1066 -35 35 28 98 63 37 1153 David OUGHTON Oxford SC RS Aero 7 1066 29.5 -36 34 99.5 63.5 38 1921 Charles CLAPHAM Chew Valley LSC RS Aero 7 1066 33 -37 33 103 66 39 1001 Mark LEWIS Oxford SC RS Aero 7 1066 36.5 -40 36 112.5 72.5 40 1744 Matt THURSFIELD Chelmarsh SC RS Aero 9 1028 (48 RET) 27 48 DNC 123 75 41 2134 Alice LUCY Rutland SC RS Aero 5 1107 -38 38 37 113 75 42 1175 Natasha SION Warsash SC RS Aero 5 1107 39 -41 38 118 77 43 1582 Mark ROLFE Upton Warren SC RS Aero 7 1066 40 -42 39 121 79 44 1502 Jon HARVEY Keyhaven YC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 DNC) (48 DNC) (48 DNC) 144 96 44 1792 Andy HILL Hayling Island SC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 DNC) (48 DNC) (48 DNC) 144 96 44 1509 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 DNC) (48 DNC) (48 DNC) 144 96 44 1581 Steve STEWART Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero 7 1066 (48 DNC) (48 DNC) (48 DNC) 144 96

