Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival - Overall report

by Anika Colvin today at 7:19 am
41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival Wooden Boat Festival . http://www.woodenboatfestival,.com
Tall ships, paddleboards, kayaks, tugboats, and everything in between—North America’s largest wooden boat festival celebrates its 41st year on September 8–10, 2017. Demonstrations, presentations, plays, music, dancing, and great food—this is a weekend of fun for all ages.

Port Townsend’s Wooden Boat Festival features over 250 boats; 100 presenters from around the world sharing their adventures, talents, and expertise on four indoor and four outdoor stages; and live music all weekend on the main stage. Find quaint bars, great food, and unbelievable scenery at this festival on the Salish Sea.

The Festival features free boat rides for all ages and a paddleboard pool that kids will love! For those more daring and adventur-ous, try paddle-boarding and kayaking off the beach. For a more relaxed way to get on the water, rowboats and launch tours are available, and for those who want some nostalgia, sail and row in a historic replica of George Vancouver’s 1792 ship! Highlights:

• Tall ships: Pacific Grace, Pacific Swift, and Schooners Zodiac and Adventuress will be available for tours and charters.
• Matt Rutherford’s presentations and movie of his incredible solo circumnavigation of the Americas will entertain and amaze.
• Howard Rice will give a thrilling account of his epic adventure in Tierra del Fuego with a modified SCAMP sailboat.
• Boat Shop: See a ship’s wheel being built, a ship in a bottle being constructed, and demos all weekend by the author of The Artful Sailor.
• Authors’ Tent: Meet the authors of the latest cruising, adventure, and technical books.

41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival © Wooden Boat Festival . http://www.woodenboatfestival,.com
41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival © Wooden Boat Festival . http://www.woodenboatfestival,.com



The Wooden Boat Festival is fun for the whole family. Kids Cove features kids’ boatbuilding, fish painting on t-shirts, a puppet theater, and face painting. Watch hilarious pirate plays daily on the North Star Stage, take part in marine science activities all weekend, and join a pirate treasure hunt on Sunday. Kids love the paddleboard pool, boat tours on the Martha J, singing sea shanties, and dancing to music on the main stage.

Over 50 vendors will share their wares. See the latest kits for building your own paddleboard, kayak, or wooden boat, and visit new and old favorites for repair and maintenance. Stroll down Artist Way to take in handmade crafts, clothing, and jewelry.

:

41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival © Wooden Boat Festival . http://www.woodenboatfestival,.com
41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival © Wooden Boat Festival . http://www.woodenboatfestival,.com



Watch entertaining boat races all weekend long from the Balcony Wine Bar or the infamous Wee Nip Bar.

The weekend ends with the awe-inspiring “Sail-By” at 3 p.m. Sunday, when 300 wooden vessels of all shapes and sizes pour out of the harbor and past the waterfront in full sail celebration.

For the weekend’s schedule and more information about all the activities during the Festival, go to www.woodenboat.org. Be sure to follow the Wooden Boat Festival event page on Facebook for the latest updates. For media inquires or further information about the Wooden Boat Festival or the Northwest Maritime Center, please contact Anika Colvin at anika@nwmaritime.org.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

2017 U.S. National Championship - Newport Pow Wow
Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all, is the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship hosted by Sail Newport happening on August 17-19. Three days of competitive sailing will take place under the careful management of PRO Anderson Reggio and his legion of local sailing and race committee volunteers.
Posted today at 2:33 am Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Posted today at 1:38 am Step two for Kialoa II
Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia, and the second major goal for the owners Patrick and Keith Broughton, the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting from Sydney Harbour on December 26, 2017.
Posted today at 1:15 am MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar with overall Leg Zero victory
Newer teams know they have more work to do, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the progress they made Charlie Enright’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing became the third team to grab a victory from four stages in Leg Zero – a series of pre-race qualifying stages for the next edition of the round-the-world race – as they sneaked ahead of MAPFRE in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE seal overall Leg Zero victory
ast-improving Vestas 11th Hour Racing took the stage win with the shortest Distance to Finish at 0430 UTC. The decision to call a halt to the racing came late on Tuesday night as the stage had become a drifting contest, with the teams making a series of expensive gybes in a bid to find some wind, and latest ETAs predicting that the boats would not reach Lisbon until well into Thursday.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – What the skippers say
What a start to 2017-18 Leg Zero has given us! It's been exciting, intense, frustrating – and a great form guide We had an email a couple of hours ago from Race Control saying that the forecast was no wind at all and they decided to shorten the race which I think is a good decision because this Leg Zero was already becoming quite long and we are looking forward to finish and have a good rest.
Posted on 16 Aug Seventh race sees Swuzzlebubble edge ahead at Half Ton Classics Cup
In a clear statement of intent for remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day In a clear statement of intent for the remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day of racing at the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale with two wins and two second places during a long day afloat sailed in ideal conditions.
Posted on 16 Aug U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Chris Nesbitt in action
Chris Nesbitt of San Diego Yacht Club and his team won World Sailing Grade 3 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier Chris Nesbitt of San Diego Yacht Club and his team won the World Sailing Grade 3 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier Sunday, thus earning a qualification spot to the big dance at the 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship, Oct. 13-15, at Oakcliff Sailing on the Long Island Sound in New York State.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted on 16 Aug Paralympic medalist signs up for Clagett Oakcliff Match Race Regatta
Returning to defend their 2016 title will be team from the Warrior Sailing Program with Mike Hersey (Centerville, Mass.) Doerr and his crew won the Silver medal in the Sonar fleet racing at the 2016 Rio Paralympics so he is extremely familiar with the boat but it will be the racing format that provides the challenge for the Sonar World Champion.
Posted on 15 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy