Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

40th anniversary San Fernando Race

by RHKYC today at 6:59 am
San Fernando Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Organised by Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club under the auspices of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the 2017 edition of this biennial race will feature 16 sailing yachts sailing across four divisions, IRC Racer 0, 1, IRC Cruising and HKPN.

The largest boat in the fleet, Seng Huang Lee’s 100ft Super Maxi Scallywag will be looking to break the monohull race record of 49h 55m 12s set in 2001 by 70’ ULDB Sled, FfreeFire. Chan will be defending his record on his latest TP52 FreeFire, this will be the eighth race for Hong Kong based owner Sam Chan succession of FreeFire’s. Joining Scallywag and FreeFire in IRC Racer 0 is Ernesto Echauz’s TP52 from the Philippines Standard Insurance Centennial.

IRC Racer 1 features a fleet of seven boats Hong Kong rivals Ambush and Mandrake III, with Joachim Isler and Drew Taylor on board their McConaghy-built, Mills 41 and the Nick Burns / Fred Kinmonth owned Sydney GTS43 will push their boats to see who pulls out ahead. Joining this fleet is Singapore’s Jonathan Mahony’s HYD 42 Zanzibar.

In IRC Cruising, first time entry Swan 55 Emocean2 will be raced double handed by owner Christopher Allan and experienced offshore crew Olivier Decamps. Also in IRC Cruising San Fernando Race Committee Chairman’s Peter Churchouse’s Warwick Custom Moonblue 2, Anthony Day’s XC50 Explorer another first time San Fernando skipper Michael Ashbrook on board his Jeanneau 479 Sitka.

Race organisers are hoping for better conditions then the 2015 edition when Typhoon Maysak forced the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club to re-route competitors in the interest of competitor safety. The fleet was sent on a 330nm triangular race of physical and virtual marks, which took the fleet south-west of Hong Kong, leaving the Lemas to starboard, around four virtual way-points in a figure of eight before returning via Dangan Dao to finish at Shek O Rock.

The warning signal for the 2017 San Fernando Race will sound at 1310hrs on Wednesday 12 April, against the backdrop of RHKYC’s Kellett Island Clubhouse in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Spectators wishing to follow the race can keep up with the yacht movements on Yellowbrick trackers and armchair sailors can race alongside the fleet on Virtual Regatta and SailOnline.org.

Further information about the race is available on the event website.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 4Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

One final race on Day 3 BVI Spring Regatta determines winners
Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Little breeze translated to a very hot day so a swim and a cold beer was the perfect race substitute for most of the 86-strong fleet.
Posted today at 5:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted today at 4:41 am Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens. A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW. More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.
Posted on 2 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted on 2 Apr Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted on 2 Apr BVI Spring Regatta - Light air challenges Spring Regatta fleet
Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, u
Posted on 2 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Nikki Henderson
At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year, meaning she will take over the title from Alex Thompson who proved youth was no barrier to success when he won the Clipper 1997-98 Race, aged 26.
Posted on 1 Apr 2017 NCYC Newcastle to Port Stephens Race - Action coming soon...
Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up as a downwind sprint towards Sail Port Stephens with a whopping 40 boat fleet to match, this weekend.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy