38 boats enter the SSANZ ANZAC 150 Race

2016 Anzac 150 Start - SSANZ ANZAC 150 Deb Williams 2016 Anzac 150 Start - SSANZ ANZAC 150 Deb Williams

by Deb Williams today at 9:29 am14 boats will race the longer course through the night around the Hauraki Gulf, finishing at Great Barrier Island and include the biggest (Awen, Imoca 60) and smallest (CU Later, Ross 8) in the fleet. Also in this division are Miss Scarlet, Titanium, Wedgetail, Truxton and The Guarantee all fresh from finishing the 2017 SSANZ Round North Island Race just over a month ago.The rest of the fleet, including five multi-hulls, will start 0730 Saturday morning and race shorter courses to also finish at Great Barrier. This year the race organisers have decided to open the event up to allow parents to include children on their boats, as long as the kids don’t provide any assistance to encourage more family participation. Five Farr 1020s will compete alongside three other RNI competitors – Ran Tan 11, Provincial Cowboy and Vela Via.10 -15 knot Southerlies are currently forecast which should hopefully result in all boats finishing in time for the raft up, and prize giving on Sunday before the fleet sails home.