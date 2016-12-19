3.7 Radial Sail – New Development

by John Kennett today at 8:16 amThis allows sailors in the 50+kg bracket to contemplate sailing a 3.7 whereas previously they would struggle with the full sail, especially in a stronger breeze.The boats with the Radial sail race in the same fleet as the full sail rigs but have their own Radial division where they compete against each other and are identified as such in results.The key is that it is designed to be used on the standard mast, so there is no requirement for any additional equipment. It has a square top to help the leech open and the sail is approximately 400mm short of the full height of the mast.



The concept of the sail is for it to be a “One Design” on dimensions, sail cloth and area with the only change allowed being to match the luff curve to the mast. The Dacron cloth is of a slightly heavier grade to make the sail last longer without compromising performance.



Prospective sailors for a Radial sail include intermediate sailors, lighter weight sailors or new to the class sailors who want to start with a more manageable rig.



North Sails One Design Manager Derek Scott supplied the concept sail and can be contacted at derek@nz.northsails.com for those interested in purchasing a sail.



More information on the 3.7:

The 3.7 was designed by Bruce Farr and is a 3.7 metre (12 foot) single-handed skiff with a trapeze.

The 3.7 web site can be found at: www.3-7class.org.nz which has a link to their Facebook page.





