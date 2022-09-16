Please select your home edition
35th America’s Cup - Opening day weather forecast

by America's Cup today at 7:07 am
35th America’s Cup Ricardo Pinto
The America’s Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America’s Cup. The weather has been excellent this week, and is forecast to remain good on Saturday (27th May) and next week, however the current forecast for Friday 26th May is showing wind levels gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon. Whilst the wind may drop within the raceable limits of six – twenty-four knots later in the evening, the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount, and a decision whether to open the America’s Cup Village or not will be taken accordingly.

On Friday 26th May, racing is scheduled to begin at 5.00pm and the Opening Ceremony is due to take place from 8.30pm. A final decision about the opening of the America’s Cup Village may be made as late as 9.00pm Thursday 25th May, after a more updated forecast is assessed. If racing is cancelled on Friday 26th May, the America’s Cup Village will also be closed. Racing would then be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony would also be delayed.

America’s Cup Event Authority CEO Russell Coutts said, “With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America’s Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead. However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to Saturday, where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions.”

Please stay tuned to all America’s Cup channels for event updates: www.americascup.com, Twitter and Facebook @americascup. For local Bermuda travel updates such as ferries and buses, please go to www.acbda.bm or via Twitter @AC2017BDA and Facebook @ACBermuda.

Should the America’s Cup Village not open, all ticket holders for the America’s Cup Village, Grandstand seats, Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar and Longtail Lounge will automatically receive a refund. Should they wish to attend another day, tickets will separately need to be purchased for this day. For Official Spectator Boat ticket holders, should the boat be unable to leave the dock, they will also be provided with a refund.
