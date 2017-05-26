Please select your home edition
35 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup

by America's Cup today at 5:11 am
The 35th America’s Cup Austin Wong | ACEA
Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America’s Cup as it marks exactly 35 days to go until the greatest race on water begins in Bermuda.

The competition for the oldest trophy in international sport starts its 35th edition on the Great Sound in Bermuda at 5.00pm on Friday 26th May. The first day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers will start at 5.00pm and the official Opening Ceremony of the events will take place that day from 8.30pm in the America’s Cup Village.

On Friday 21st April, for that date only, all America’s Cup Village Grandstand tickets for either Monday 29th May or Tuesday 30th May will be just $35. Go to website to take advantage of this milestone offer.

In addition to the special Grandstand ticket offer, to celebrate the 35 milestone, a fireworks display will take place over Hamilton, Bermuda at 8.30pm on 21st April, precisely 35 days to the minute before the start of the official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup, on 26th May, 2017. Look up above Hamilton at that time to see the milestone marked across the skies of the home of the 35th America’s Cup as 35 fireworks are sent skywards on Friday night.

With just 35 days to go the range of milestones worth highlighting include:

- All six America’s Cup teams are now in Bermuda and into their final preparations for the 35th America’s Cup. Practice racing in the America’s Cup Class (ACC) boats is scheduled to continue from 24th to 28th April and that may also signal the first sight of the Kiwi team on the water at the same time as their competitors
- The build program at the America’s Cup Village in Bermuda’s continues on schedule with major structures going up every day and with an increasing amount of detail work now taking place in a range of the exciting visitor attractions that will be on offer
- In the Royal Naval Dockyard itself, the home of the America’s Cup Village, the ACBDA (America’s Cup Bermuda) and WEDCO (West End Development Corporation) continue to make excellent progress. All plans are on schedule for the enhancements to a range of vital facilities and building works to the area that will soon play host to America’s Cup fans
- Tickets are selling out for a number of the spectator experiences available via www.americascup.com/tickets, especially in the Grandstand which is sold out on 17th / 18th and 24th / 25th June. There, the shaded comfort, drinks and snacks that are available to buy from the dedicated bar or from servers in the Grandstand and the unrivalled views of the racecourse finish line are proving hugely popular with America’s Cup fans
On 26th May the Defender of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, lead by Jimmy “Pitbull” Spithill who is chasing the ‘threepeat’, three America’s Cup victories in a row, take on Franck Cammas and Groupama Team France in the very first match race of the 35th America’s Cup from 5.00pm. Following them, Nathan Outteridge’s Artemis Racing will race the vastly experienced Dean Barker and SoftBank Team Japan, followed by Groupama Team France in action again, this time against young gun Peter Burling who will helm Emirates Team New Zealand. Wrapping up day one on the water is Olympic legend Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR who will go head to head with Artemis Racing, looking to build on the two point advantage the British team gained from winning the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series.

After racing concludes at approximately 7.00pm, attention will turn to the official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup, taking place from 8.30pm on the main stage in the America’s Cup Village, the bespoke home of all the action in Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard. An incredible show is planned, celebrating all things Bermuda, and proceedings will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza that will light up the skies over Bermuda as day one concludes. More details about the Opening Ceremony will be announced soon.

The range of spectator experiences available for day one of racing and the Opening Ceremony and throughout the 35th America’s Cup are available from www.americascup.com/tickets and include:

- Entrance to the America’s Cup Village, the heart of all the action in 2017.
- Grandstand seats, offering unrivalled views of the stadium-style action as it unfolds on Bermuda’s Great Sound, all in shaded comfort and with drinks and snacks available to purchase from a dedicated bar.
- Official Spectator Boats, enabling America’s Cup fans who want to be on the water to enjoy a front row position right on the edge of the racecourse.
- Longtail Lounge hospitality, one of the best VIP experiences in Bermuda, providing relaxed views of the Great Sound in a perfect hospitality setting.
- Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, promising a lively atmosphere, delicious buffet lunches and fantastic views of the finish line.
- Private Boat Registration, giving boat owners the chance to enjoy all the 35th America’s Cup action from the comfort of their own vessels, right next to the racecourse itself.
