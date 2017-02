33rd Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race – Tight battle on Day 1

IRC start - Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race © Billy Black IRC start - Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race © Billy Black

by Julianna Barbieri today at 2:15 amAs the PHRF fleet make the turn around Great Isaac in the Bahamas they'll get into the classic running conditions the Pineapple Cup is known for. The IRC boats are well into that weather pattern and are seeing boat speeds in the mid-high teens. They will be sailing downwind for the remainder of the just under 500 nautical miles to Montego Bay.





Hugh Piggin, Race Director, “The leaders are in a steady 10-18 knots of breeze which will stay for the remainder of the race. This is classic Pineapple Cup conditions as teams make their way to tropical paradise. At the current speeds, we look forward to welcoming the first finishers Monday afternoon.'



Race tracking updates every hour here. The first finishers are expected late Monday night.









































