Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

30th Annual Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay Race - Overall report

by Rick Roberts today at 3:39 am
Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 30th Annual Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay Race Rick Roberts ©
Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 2017 Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay perpetual trophy this week in her Naples Sabot in the C3 class for finishing in first place in the largest class. This is the 30th year for this traditional junior sailing race hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Bellingham Marine.

Race Director and LBYC Sailing Director, Jess Gerry, postponed the start of the race for about an hour while they waited for the morning breeze to fill in. Once all of the 157 young sailors in 14 classes---ranging in age from 7 to 17---were underway, it only took them a little more than two and a half hours for all of the boats to sail the five-mile course inside Long Beach Harbor and finish in front of LBYC’s Bridge Deck.

Escorted by a flotilla of skilled coaches, volunteers from local area yacht clubs and the City of Long Beach Lifeguard boats, the sailors enjoyed moderate breezes of five - seven knots under sunny summer skies with relatively calm seas. Coaches were on hand when one or two boats failed to sail through the finish line. With a little encouragement, they found their way back and finished the race.

First place finishers in the other classes were; Ryan Misterly of Huntington Harbour Yacht Club in the Bic Fleet; Sean Colley of ABYC in the CFJ Fleet; Peter Sangmeister of LBYC in the Laser Fleet; William Mueller of ABYC in the Laser Radial Fleet; Sam Shuart-Janes of ABYC in the Laser 4.7 Fleet; Cameron Farmer of ABYC in the Optimist Fleet; Preston Woodworth of LBYC in the Sabot A Fleet; Jack Halliday of HHYC in the Sabot B Fleet; Alex Lech of LBYC in the Sabot C1 Fleet; Madison Mansour of LBYC in the Sabot C2 Fleet and Rowan Spates of Dana Point Yacht Club in the RS Tera Fleet.

Many of these classes sail in bays and occasionally on the ocean, but this is the only junior sailing event of the year where the eight-foot-long Sabots ever venture out on the ocean.

The event is named for Jessica Uniack, a tireless volunteer and supporter of junior sailing who died tragically in 1994. Her husband Bill and sons Billy and Alex carry on her work with this event that began in 1988 and was renamed in her honor in 1995.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted today at 12:19 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina clinch 2017 Melges 32 European title
The success for Lupi/Pessina is one that is long overdue. This championship gives them their best ever result. The success for Lupi/Pessina is one that is long overdue. This championship gives them their best ever result in the Melges 32 Class.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Trésors de Tahiti win Act 6 super final
Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Then they sailed an 11th in the coastal race after an early option went wrong and then won in the Stadium.
Posted on 22 Jul Melges 32 European Championship Sibenik – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from Day 3 Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from Day 3
Posted on 22 Jul Torpyone strengthens lead at 2017 Melges 32 European Championship
The team of Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone have successfully defended their leadership for a second day The team of Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina (Lorenzo Bressani, tactician) on Torpyone have successfully defended their leadership for a second day at the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship. They continue to race in attack mode making sharp-as-a-tack decisions in extremely light air conditions, ultimately keeping their lead and extending by one point.
Posted on 22 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted on 22 Jul FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed Barcelona opener
A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy