29er Hong Kong Open – Notice of race released

29er Hong Kong Open © Michele Felder

by RHKYC Media today at 12:57 pm2018 29er World Championship Organising Committee Chairman, Peter Backe, said “The 29er Hong Kong Open will be a great opportunity for overseas sailors to become familiar with the Hong Kong race track and its challenges. Conditions will be very similar to the World Championships, which will give an advantage for those taking part. It will also give the race committee a chance to make their final improvements to make sure the World Championship runs smoothly. It is our wish to see as many overseas participants as possible taking part and we will make sure it will be well worth it.”With competitors due to start unloading containers of 29ers from the 21 December, a great turn out is expected from the main fleet for the Worlds. Interest has been received from South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the USA.





With mild winter conditions of warm sea and air temperatures, great breeze and boasting some of the best race tracks available anywhere, all eyes will be on the world’s best 29er sailors competing here in Hong Kong this December 2017 and January 2018 for the 29er Hong Kong Open and the 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship.



Zhik 29er World Championships 2018 close on Friday 1 December 2017. Entries for the 29er Hong Kong Open close on Sunday 24 December 2017.

