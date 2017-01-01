Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

28th running of Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is facing new challenges

by Steve Singer today at 4:53 am
Lake Ontario 300 Challenge Gord Beneteau
With less than a week before the start, this year's running of Canada's premier offshore yacht race has already been hurdled with new challenges. Unmatched weather and water concerns on Lake Ontario have raised the water levels and curtailed the launching of many yachts at clubs on both sides of the lake. These conditions have also severely impacted the ability of Port Credit Yacht Club to host a racing event the size of the Lake Ontario 300 Challenge.

The Lake Ontario 300 Challenge (LO300), often an extremely strenuous race, circumnavigates Lake Ontario starting and finishing at Port Credit Yacht Club in Mississauga. Anywhere from 100 to 150 yachts, from 28' to 60' in length compete in the annual challenge, which is the longest annually run fresh water yacht race in the world.

This year's high-water levels are preventing Port Credit Yacht Club from rafting visiting yachts along the main docking wall, which is where the majority of participating yachts are accommodated prior to the start. The high water has forced the club to remove electrical supply to this area but the real dangers are the 6 foot drop from the boat deck and the risk of boats overriding the wall. The empty docks typically available at PCYC have been taken by many visiting boats that cannot dock at their home club due to the same high-water issue.

The organizing committee has been working furiously to find a solution and competitors have been put on alert that there may be alternate accommodation plans utilized prior to the race.

Joe Doris, Chairman of the Lake Ontario Offshore Racing Committee stated: 'We have had to explore every option possible to make this year's event run as smooth as possible. To make this year's event a success we are soliciting the assistance of neighbouring City of Mississauga Marina's, the Port Credit Marina and neighbouring Lakeshore Yacht Club. DriveHG, the title sponsor has already offered up a fleet of vehicles to be used as shuttles. 'If the rains hold off and the water level drops a little more, we think we can bring in a massive amount of fenders and place them along the main docks to provide a means to accommodate our competitors. It is a huge expense and is still unknown whether it will work, but looks like the most effective solution”, said Doris.

Competing yachts are generally scheduled to arrive at Port Credit Yacht Club starting July 13th and will be ready for the pre-race party activities starting Friday July 14th. After the race starts on Saturday July14th at 10:00AM, all the high-water level problems of the club will be gone and the challenge of completing the Lake Ontario 300 will be front and centre on every yacht.

Dates:

• Friday July 14th - Pre-Race activities start:
• Saturday July 15th – 10:00 AM Race Start at
• Saturday July 15th – 9:40AM Media Boat Departure from dock
• Monday July 17th – First Finishers are expected (dependent on wind)

For more information visit website.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Wildwind 2016 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Shower
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths
Posted today at 1:58 am Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup
The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.
Posted on 9 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 3
Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was ‘Accessibility’ and the light afternoon breeze was perfect for women and young sailors to get the opportunity to try foiling.
Posted on 9 Jul Star World Championship finale
Showdown between Eivind and Lars materialized as Grael took the early lead and Melleby struggled to stay in the top 10. Hubert Merkelbach, Diego Negri, Reinhard Schmidt and Johannes Polgar all over took Grael while Melleby moved up to eighth. In the end the math worked in favor of the 45 year old Norwegian and his 27 year old crew Josh Revkin of the USA.
Posted on 9 Jul Strong performance by Oman Sail Class 40 team in a testing Azores race
The Oman Sail duo of Fahad Al Hasni and Sidney Gavignet were as high as second place and always in the leading group Despite the failure, they were able to maintain a solid position in the leading group while in upwind conditions for much of the second half of the race, but slipped down the order on the final run into Horta with the wind behind them, to finish in sixth place out of 18 teams.
Posted on 9 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Kiwi key player on Beijaflore Sailing Team
Sailing with Gemma Jones in the Nacra 17 the NZ duo only just missed out on a medal in Rio, finishing in fourth place. Just as soon as the Tour is over he will return to the Olympic multihull to push hard to do better in Tokyo. Saunders was at Tauranga Boys College at the same time as Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning helm Peter Burling and is a club mate from Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club which has produced more Kiwi sailing Olympians in recent years than any other.
Posted on 8 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Races 7 and 8 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight
Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 2
The Downwind Dash consisted of a 10km race starting off Assienza just South of Malcesine on the East side of Lake Garda On the water entry level foilers were again getting up as first time riders. As the breeze tapered during the afternoon the most impressive result was that the production foilers were still able to foil in 6-7 knots of breeze. All the foil technology is getting better for lower wind ranges which helped the smaller sailors, kids and female sailors.
Posted on 8 Jul On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted on 8 Jul Remembering Jack Gale
It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.
Posted on 8 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy