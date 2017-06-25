26th Australian Historic 10ft Skiff Championship – Overall report

Kite run Race 4 (R) - (L) Wrecker, Miss Marlene, Uncle Fred - 24th Australian Historic 10ft Skiff Championship Colin Gillespie Kite run Race 4 (R) - (L) Wrecker, Miss Marlene, Uncle Fred - 24th Australian Historic 10ft Skiff Championship Colin Gillespie

by Colin Gillespie on 10 MayWith clear sunny three days for the regatta, flat water and light breezes from the north - west up to eight knots providing ideal conditions and a testing fresher 12 knot gusty south westerly on the last day saw three skiffs capsize.The racing on Friday and Saturday saw local South Lakes skiff Miss Marlene sailed by Dale and Tracey Jacobson and John Hodda post two wins establishing a strong series points lead early. Ramona II from Teralba sailed by Grant Sheldon, Kim Lentz and Craig Hunter challenging the scratch skiffs posted two early handicap wins to tighten their grip on the handicap series.Defending Champion Wrecker sailed by Michael Chapman won race three comfortably leading from start to finish. However with Miss Marlene sailing extremely well in the fresher final race four posting their third win secured the Championship with a perfect series score returning the trophy to the Lake.Ramona II heavily re-handicapped continued to use their local knowledge sailed well at the front of the fleet and to go on to win the handicap series in a close finish from Kismet sailed by Michael Northam, Hugh and Tim Dodds from Lake Macquarie.Teralba sailing club is to be congratulated on their efficient race management lead by Angela Redman and the social catering lead by Linda O’Connor.First Miss Marlene (D. Jacobson) 0, Wrecker (M. Chapman) 8.7, Third Ramona II (G. Sheldon) 14.4, Irene M (C. Gillespie) 24), Merle (P. Walsh) 26, Truant II (E. Partland) 34, Kismet (M. Northam) 34.7, Keriki, (J. Lewis) 38.7, Gunners Daughter (M. Turton) 44, Uncle Fred (R. Tearne) 44.7, Commonwealth II (C. Buckland) 48.Ramona II 10, Kismet 11.7, Miss Marlene 14.4, Irene M 24, Wrecker 24.7.