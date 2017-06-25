Please select your home edition
Edition
Hall Boom

26th Australian Historic 10ft Skiff Championship – Overall report

by Colin Gillespie on 10 May
Kite run Race 4 (R) - (L) Wrecker, Miss Marlene, Uncle Fred - 24th Australian Historic 10ft Skiff Championship Colin Gillespie
Teralba Amateur Sailing Club on the shores of Cockle Bay, Booragul successfully hosted the 26th Australian Championship contested by a small but high quality fleet of skiffs from Lake Macquarie, Sydney and Brisbane.

With clear sunny three days for the regatta, flat water and light breezes from the north - west up to eight knots providing ideal conditions and a testing fresher 12 knot gusty south westerly on the last day saw three skiffs capsize.

The racing on Friday and Saturday saw local South Lakes skiff Miss Marlene sailed by Dale and Tracey Jacobson and John Hodda post two wins establishing a strong series points lead early. Ramona II from Teralba sailed by Grant Sheldon, Kim Lentz and Craig Hunter challenging the scratch skiffs posted two early handicap wins to tighten their grip on the handicap series.

Defending Champion Wrecker sailed by Michael Chapman won race three comfortably leading from start to finish. However with Miss Marlene sailing extremely well in the fresher final race four posting their third win secured the Championship with a perfect series score returning the trophy to the Lake.

Ramona II heavily re-handicapped continued to use their local knowledge sailed well at the front of the fleet and to go on to win the handicap series in a close finish from Kismet sailed by Michael Northam, Hugh and Tim Dodds from Lake Macquarie.

Teralba sailing club is to be congratulated on their efficient race management lead by Angela Redman and the social catering lead by Linda O’Connor.

Results:

Scratch: First Miss Marlene (D. Jacobson) 0, Wrecker (M. Chapman) 8.7, Third Ramona II (G. Sheldon) 14.4, Irene M (C. Gillespie) 24), Merle (P. Walsh) 26, Truant II (E. Partland) 34, Kismet (M. Northam) 34.7, Keriki, (J. Lewis) 38.7, Gunners Daughter (M. Turton) 44, Uncle Fred (R. Tearne) 44.7, Commonwealth II (C. Buckland) 48.

Handicap: Ramona II 10, Kismet 11.7, Miss Marlene 14.4, Irene M 24, Wrecker 24.7.
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

British Finn sailors dominate Marseille’s bay of contrasts
Ed Wright, from Great Britain, has retaken lead at Finn European Championships in Marseille following another long day Ed Wright, from Great Britain, has retaken the lead at the Finn European Championships in Marseille following another long day on the water after almost four full races were sailed. The ever consistent Norwegian, Anders Pedersen, is up to second while Jonathan Lobert, of France, is up to third.
Posted today at 4:12 am Making the most of a light wind race day at 470 European Championship
Racing wrapped up on Day 2 at the 470 European Championship in Monaco with all scheduled races completed. Racing wrapped up on Day 2 at the 470 European Championship in Monaco with all scheduled races completed. Carl-Fredrik Fock/Marcus Dackhammar (SWE) take over as new series leaders in the 470 Men and Portugal’s Mafalda Pires Lima/Mariana Lobato retain their lead in the 470 Women.
Posted on 10 May Light winds set back Finn Europeans but Ben Cornish takes lead
Ben Cornish from Great Britain has taken the lead at the Finn Europeans following a long day on the water Ben Cornish from Great Britain has taken the lead at the Finn Europeans following a long day on the water after winning the only race possible on a day beset by light winds and abandoned races. Zsombor Berecz from Hungary moves up to second while Anders Pedersen from Norway remains third.
Posted on 10 May 470 Open European Championship – Day 1
With Monte Carlo as a back drop, racing kicked off soon after 1625 hours in light breeze condition of around eight knots Race day one at the 470 Europeans dawned bright and sunny, turned to light rain and cloud, before returning to a stunning spring Mediterranean day with blue sky and sparkling waters.
Posted on 9 May Ed Wright smashes opening day at Finn Europeans in Marseille
Ed Wright from Great Britain has opened the 2017 Finn European Championship with two emphatic race wins Ed Wright from Great Britain has opened the 2017 Finn European Championship with two emphatic race wins after a strong mistral kept the fleet on shore for most of the day. France’s Jonathan Lobert was consistent with two fourth places to sit in second, while two fifth places for Anders Pedersen of Norway leaves him in third overnight.
Posted on 9 May New class rules published for OK Dinghy class
A standard system of organising the rules that distinguishes between the authorities, sailors and builders responsibilit The conversion is a genuine reflection of how the class has modernised itself over the past five to ten years with state of the art equipment and new builders producing high quality and beautiful looking boats.
Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May Record breaking 39 nations to attend Para World Sailing Championships
A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. Ahead of the early entry fee deadline on 1 May, a huge uptake of entries was received as nations and sailors pledge their support.
Posted on 5 May Sailing’s gladiators gather in Marseille for European Finn title fight
The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. Shared with the RS-X Europeans, the events were designed to showcase the potential of Marseille as the preferred Olympic sailing venue should Paris win the right to host the 2024 Olympic Games.
Posted on 4 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy