Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 4:50 am
AHIRW 2015 - Alive Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.

The biggest growth for the 34th edition of Australia’s best-loved northern regatta is in the Cruising and Multihull Cruising divisions, which add up to a whopping 56% of the overall fleet. These numbers also represent a major logistical challenge for Hamilton Island’s marina staff in terms of berthing boats on the existing and newly installed marina arms that replaced those damaged by Cyclone Debbie in March.

Sailors from around the country are rallying to support Hamilton Island and its custodians, the Oatley family, after the natural disaster. Every villa, apartment and resort is booked and a few disappointed boat owners missed out on being among the starter’s list, due to a shortage of accommodation.

AHIRW 2015 - Fleet heads out of Dent Passage © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
AHIRW 2015 - Fleet heads out of Dent Passage © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



The fleet

The Oatley family’s supermaxi Wild Oats XI enjoys a sparring partner in the IRC Racing division at Race Week, and Peter Harburg’s recently launched Queensland entry Black Jack will give them plenty of competition. The pair duelled in the recent Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race, only three and a half minutes separating the two 100-footers after 384 nautical miles. That win went to Wild Oats.

Black Jack returned to the shed for some work straight after its maiden ocean race under Harburg, and now it’s ready to face the opposition again, this time in the Queensland Whitsundays in a mixed passage and short course format among a small but potent IRC Racing fleet.

At 66-feet, the smaller Wild Oats X skippered by Iain Murray, who’s not long back from Bermuda where he ran the racing at the 35th America’s Cup, and Harburg’s former Black Jack, now Phillip Turner’s RP66 Alive, will stage a separate battle with as much to fight for in terms of handicap results as the two supermaxis gunning for line honours.

Dorade finishing the Brisbane to Keppel Race 2017 © Lisa Ratcliff
Dorade finishing the Brisbane to Keppel Race 2017 © Lisa Ratcliff



Working through the divisions there are plenty of familiar names, and first-timers. Matt Brooks’ 1932-built timber hulled S&S 52 called Dorade is on an extended tour Down Under and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is high on the owner’s list of major Southern Hemisphere events.

A mighty wrangle is shaping up among the Racer/Cruiser division’s planing hulled entries, specifically Adrian Walters’ black rocket-ship Little Nico and the three NSW Melges 32s. In the Trailable division it will be a similar story; displacement hulls versus the planing hulls.

Cruising and Multihull Cruising entries make up more than half the total fleet of 215 and these will be split into smaller divisions so similar size and handicap rated boats compete on the same patch of water.

Long range weather

Airlie Beach Race Week copped a few light days that shortened their series, which ended yesterday. Race Week forecaster Kenn Batt says Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is likely to experience S-SE tradewinds Sunday (15-20kts) and Monday (12-16kts) then switching to an E-NE direction and dipping Tuesday and Wednesday, down to 5-12kts and a perfect 24 degrees forecast for the layday pool party on Wednesday.

It’s a long way off but Thursday should mark a return to tradewinds, 14-18 knots easing on the Saturday to see out the six-day pointscore on August 26 before a gala evening and prizegiving to honour the placegetters.

AHIRW 2013 - Hamilton Island marina © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
AHIRW 2013 - Hamilton Island marina © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Courses & race management

The process of charting a long list of potential courses based on next week’s tides began many months ago and has, as always, been rigorous. Regatta director Denis Thompson and 2IC David Tallis advise that if the wind plays along, the fleet could be sent around some new islands, adding an extra challenge to the navigators’ job. “The high tide is right up there and has made us really think about getting the most out of a day for everyone,” Tallis said. “It will certainly be a challenge for some and enjoyable for most!”

Thompson and Tallis are two members of a race management team of 24 mostly volunteers who will run the racing over six days for the 215 entries and close to 2,000 sailors representing every Australian state plus the ACT, the USA, plus other international yachties flying in from around the world. Last year’s Race Week drew a record 252 yachts.

The national jury includes chair Russell Green from New Zealand, fresh from his post as the rules advisor for the winning AC team, Team New Zealand, Philippe Mazard from New Caledonia and Australian judges Lister Hughes and Gary Manuel.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand’s continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to the regatta is on the event website.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Smart thinking and creative genius can win two special prizes at AHIRW
Two of the 200-plus crews sailing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week this month can claim a spectacular prize Two of the 200-plus crews sailing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week this month can claim a spectacular prize without winning a race.
Posted on 6 Aug Milestone 200th entry lodged for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Milestone 200th entry into 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team The milestone 200th entry into the 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team who have made a mammoth effort to ensure the iconic Whitsunday destination is looking its best for the August 19 kick-off.
Posted on 25 Jul AHIRW is a family affair for the Hutchesons - Fleet number nears 200
Chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy The chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month.
Posted on 18 Jul A big cat is the 150th entry for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series.
Posted on 21 Jun The clash of the Titans at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
After racing on opposite sides of world for almost a decade, two of best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours After racing on opposite sides of the world for almost a decade, two of offshore sailing’s best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017, and for the first time both will be competing under Australian colours.
Posted on 1 Jun Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 16 May Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100
The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week passed magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate. The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has passed the magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate.
Posted on 16 May 2017 Hamilton Island Race Week - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 13 May The world's most successful yacht to compete at AHIRW 2017
World’s most successful ocean racing yacht over past nine decades; is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017. The world’s most successful ocean racing yacht over the past nine decades; the famous 16-metre long American yawl, Dorade, is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017.
Posted on 3 May Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 2 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy