2019 O'pen BIC Worlds to be sailed at Manly Sailing Club

2017 Forward Sailing Winter O'pen BIC Cup Bryce M 2017 Forward Sailing Winter O'pen BIC Cup Bryce M

by NZ O'pen BIC Assoc today at 12:00 amEvent dates were agreed as December 30th 2018 - January 4th 2019.“We are very excited to stage the O’pen Bic World Championships in New Zealand in 2019,” said Guido Sirolli, the President of the O’pen Bic class association. “The O’pen Bic class is undergoing rapid growth in that part of the world and we are confident the Manly Sailing Club will run a fantastic event, providing an incredible experience for all the young sailors and families who will travel from all over the world to participate.”