2019 O'pen BIC Worlds to be sailed at Manly Sailing Club

by NZ O'pen BIC Assoc today at 12:00 am
2017 Forward Sailing Winter O'pen BIC Cup Bryce M
Manly Sailing Club, has lodged a successful bid to host the 2019 O’pen Bic World Championships, following a presentation by the club's newly elected Commodore, Sir Russell Coutts, at the recent International O’pen Bic Class Association AGM. The vote was unanimous for New Zealand to follow on from the proposed 2018 host country, Spain.

Event dates were agreed as December 30th 2018 - January 4th 2019.

“We are very excited to stage the O’pen Bic World Championships in New Zealand in 2019,” said Guido Sirolli, the President of the O’pen Bic class association. “The O’pen Bic class is undergoing rapid growth in that part of the world and we are confident the Manly Sailing Club will run a fantastic event, providing an incredible experience for all the young sailors and families who will travel from all over the world to participate.”
Related Articles

Olezza holds lead on Day 3 at U23 Finn World Championship
After a day of waiting around on shore for breeze, the fleet was sent out mid-afternoon as a southerly slowly developed The left side paid with those starting at the pin in the leading group. Joan Cardona Mendez, from Spain, rounded first from Muller and Kalafarski, who started at the boat end. The main group went right on the run, which allowed Kalafarski to sneak through to leeward and round the gate ahead.
Posted today at 10:45 am 2020 Olympics - Shattered finger leaves Tokyo prospect with big call
Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up prospect of competing a upcoming World One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Former World No.1 Oliver Tweddell’s early preparations for Tokyo 2020 were shaken by a peculiar injury during an Australian Sailing Team training session before Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark.
Posted today at 6:26 am Laser Radial Worlds - Australian Junior top scores on Day 4
Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for 2017 Laser Radial World Championships Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial World Championships in Holland.
Posted today at 4:43 am No racing on Day 2 at U23 Finn World Championship
Everyone expected to lose a day, but no one expected to lose the second day, which had second best forecast of the week. The day began with an AP ashore, which then continued afloat for an hour before the sailors were sent back to shore to wait under a further AP. Finally they were sent back out again as a relativity stable 6-8 knots had settled over the course area.
Posted on 24 Aug Laser Radial World Championships – Day 3
In the yellow fleet, Marit Bouwmeester found the stronger conditions to her liking and repositioned herself at the front Off the start of race five, Viktorija Andrulyte (LTU) and Bouwmeester were launched at the pin. By the first mark, Andrulyte maintained her leading position, and Bouwmeester rounded in fourth behind Pia Kuhlmann (GER) and Evi Van Acker (BEL).
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships –Day 6– Nippon Boys keep podium
Last day, only Medal Race was sailed. Many sailors who did not proceed to the Medal Race went out on the spectator boats Many support to the Nippon Boys who are narrowly in front of Belcher/Ryan, the current world champion. On a hot summer day at Enoshima, gentle seabreeze started as usual, however, it did not increase, and the Medal Race started at 13:45 after some waiting on shore.
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan Nationals Day 5 - Close battle continue for Medal Race
Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze arrived with large waves. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition. Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze has arrived with large waves. At 11:00, there was already 10 kt south wind, and it gradually increased. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition.
Posted on 23 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Young Australian talent makes big move on Day 2
Yesterday’s racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets. In the white fleet today, the most notable performance was that of Australia’s Mara Stransky. After a general recall, the white fleet started race three and Mirthe Akkerman (NED) shot out to the front by the first mark, where Stransky was around 10th.
Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Slovenia and Brazil lead after Day 1 in Holland
Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about seven knots.
Posted on 22 Aug U23 Finn Worlds - 21 nations set to compete at Balatonfüred, Hungary
2017 U23 Finn World Championship for Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.
Posted on 22 Aug
