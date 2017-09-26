Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 Footwear

2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships awarded to National Yacht Club

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:18 pm
Annalise Murphy (National Yachts Clubs Olympic Silver Medalist from Rio) with Ronan Beirne (Commodore National Yacht Club), Niall Meagher (Event Chairman) and Chris Doorly (Flying Fifteen Association of Ireland President) at the recent announcement of the up and coming Flying Fifteen World Championships to be hosted by the National Yacht Club in September 2019 Flying Fifteen Class
The 2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships will be hosted by the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. The event will run from 2-13 Sept on the waters of Dublin Bay in Ireland.

In what is truly an international event it is expected that up to 85 boats will compete with entries from as near as the UK, Europe and as far away as Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand where the most recent World Championships were held.

As well as being a boost to the local economy it is hoped the event will increase interest in this exciting two man boat and will showcase Dublin Bay as a premier racing venue as it follows on from other European and World Championships events in the Bay in 2018. Next seasons Regional Championships will form the qualification series for the Irish boats so there promises to be some exciting sailing in the build up.

This 22nd World Championships coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the local Dun Laoghaire fleet and many of the founding fathers are sure to come out and marvel at how these boats have developed and are as exciting to sail as ever.
Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Fabulous Flyer first to enter the Legends Race
Flyer, a Sparkman and Stephens design was a successor to the Swan 65 Sayula II, winner of the first Whitbread in 1973-74 Restored in 2014 by her original builder, the Royal Huisman Shipyard, in Vollenhove, The Netherlands, she was fitted with two new Sparcraft masts and a sail wardrobe from North and her original doghouse was rebuilt. The only item retained from her days as Alaska Eagle is the fold-down canvas sprayhood.
Posted today at 1:42 pm SAP 505 World Championship – Day 3
Smith and Gilbert won the day with solid score line of 3-6-2 to take over the top spot in the standings with a low score Tuesday proved eventful as the British team of Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert grabbed the overall lead while the German entry of Nikola Birkner and Angela Stenger became the first all-female team to win a race
Posted today at 12:58 pm Rooster® launch new Pro Laced Boots!
The new Rooster® Pro Laced Boots are a thing of unsurpassed excellence and beauty. Poetic? Yes. Justified? We think so. Like a Butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, a Phoenix rising from the ashes, the new Rooster® Pro Laced Boots are a thing of unsurpassed excellence and beauty. Poetic? Yes. Justified? We think so. Worth the wait? Absolutely.
Posted today at 7:29 am Etchells Worlds - Preview report from San Francisco
2017 Etchells Worlds kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay The 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by The San Francisco Yacht Club, kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay (nine races are scheduled). Fifty-one teams representing ten countries will be competing in the area known as the Berkeley Circle. This is the fourth time that Etchells World Championships are being held in San Francisco Bay.
Posted today at 2:41 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – And the favourites are…
Though the rankings for the pre-season have some bearing, other criteria are put forward to justify different choices. Though Ian Lipinski holds sway with the votes, the forecasts are a lot more open the minute discussions turn to designating the podium for this 2017 edition. There are three skippers who share the votes for the two remaining places on the podium, though certain outsiders are worth considering.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo reconsiders schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races
Volvo remains committed to ensuring that any planned changes deliver long-term sustainable benefits to the race As a consequence of this review to the race schedule the current CEO for the race Mark Turner has decided to step down from his current position. He will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed, a search for which has started.
Posted on 26 Sep 12 Metre North American Championship – One of the most competitive
Challenge XII, one of the newest additions to the 12mR class, topped the Modern division, beating Defender by one point In the end, three races on Saturday told the story of a very competitive fleet wrapping up its season and looking long-term to the 12 Metre Worlds that are scheduled for Newport in 2019 as a culmination of the 12mR Class Road To The Worlds series.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo Ocean Race call time out on 2019/20 event, CEO resigns
Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled, and the organisers say that additional planning time is required before further announcements can take place. The CEO of Volvo Ocean Race Mark Turner has stepped down and a replacement is being sought.
Posted on 26 Sep Black Jack marks 50th entry for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by CYC of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, adding to speculation that 73rd race will showcase the largest super maxi line-up in the history of the race.
Posted on 26 Sep Figaro Bénéteau 3 - The launch of production!
Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in test phase Launched at the end of July in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie on France’s Atlantic coast, the prototype for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at the Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in her test phase. Managers from the Bénéteau yard, naval architects, members of Mer Forte design office and representatives of the Figaro class climbed aboard in various conditions
Posted on 26 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy