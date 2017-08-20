2018 USSCA NA's Preliminary NOR is now available
by Sunfish Class today at 5:36 am
2018 USSCA North American Championships will be held at Waukegan, Illinois.
Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class
The 2018 USSCA Youth NA's
will be on July 30 - August 1, 2018. Youth NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Monday July 30; racing will be July 31- August 1.
The 2018 USSCA NA's will be on August 1 - 4, 2018. NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Wednesday August 1; racing will be August 2 - 4.
The 2018 USSCA North American Championship will qualify the top three nations (non-previously qualified) to compete at the Pan American Games – Lima 2019, in the Single-handed Open Sailing Event. Requirements of the Qualification System as defined by the Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF) are applicable.
Click here
to open 2018 USSCA NA’s NOR
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158807