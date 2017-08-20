Please select your home edition
2018 USSCA NA's Preliminary NOR is now available

by Sunfish Class today at 5:36 am
Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class
2018 USSCA North American Championships will be held at Waukegan, Illinois.

The 2018 USSCA Youth NA's will be on July 30 - August 1, 2018. Youth NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Monday July 30; racing will be July 31- August 1.

The 2018 USSCA NA's will be on August 1 - 4, 2018. NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Wednesday August 1; racing will be August 2 - 4.

The 2018 USSCA North American Championship will qualify the top three nations (non-previously qualified) to compete at the Pan American Games – Lima 2019, in the Single-handed Open Sailing Event. Requirements of the Qualification System as defined by the Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF) are applicable.

Click here to open 2018 USSCA NA’s NOR
