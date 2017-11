2018 USSCA NA's Preliminary NOR is now available

Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158807

by Sunfish Class today at 5:36 amThe 2018 USSCA Youth NA's will be on July 30 - August 1, 2018. Youth NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Monday July 30; racing will be July 31- August 1.The 2018 USSCA NA's will be on August 1 - 4, 2018. NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Wednesday August 1; racing will be August 2 - 4.The 2018 USSCA North American Championship will qualify the top three nations (non-previously qualified) to compete at the Pan American Games – Lima 2019, in the Single-handed Open Sailing Event. Requirements of the Qualification System as defined by the Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF) are applicable.Click here to open 2018 USSCA NA’s NOR