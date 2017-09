2018 St. Thomas International Regatta - Registration open!

J-122 El Ocaso races in last year's event and is available for charter for the 2018 St. Thomas International Regatta. Credit: Dean Barnes Dean Barnes J-122 El Ocaso races in last year's event and is available for charter for the 2018 St. Thomas International Regatta. Credit: Dean Barnes Dean Barnes

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157575

by Carol Bareuther on 26 SepNever in the 45-year history of STIR has a fall storm, even a major one, interrupted the running of the ‘Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing’, and it will not in 2018. The host St. Thomas Yacht Club suffered some damage and the fleet took more than a few dents, but the venue for fantastic round the island races is still very much here. The resilience of regatta organizers, sponsors, volunteers, and club members as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands’ business community, hotel and tourism sectors is strong.Show your support and be part of our island’s recovery and future by registering now for the Round the Rocks Regatta, March 22 and St. Thomas International Regatta at: www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com . Both events promise challenging courses, professional race management and island-style hospitality. Register in CSA (Racing or Cruising); IRC; ORC; Multihull; Beach Cat or One Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet.For more information, contact Regatta Director Chuck Pessler at (340) 642-3204 or Email: cpessler@hotmail.com . Check STIR out on Facebook , Twitter @stirvi and Instagram #STIRVI.